Cam Fowler | Defenseman | #4

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf scored a goal and added an assist in the Anaheim Ducks' 3-2 victory over the Jets in Winnipeg Monday night. Getzlaf scored his seventh goal of the season on a power play to give Anaheim a 3-1 lead at 8:48 of the third period. He notched his 30th assist of the season on what turned out to be the game-winning goal, scored by Rickard Rakell, at 5:32 of the first period. It was Rakell's 20th goal of the season. Logan Shaw also scored for the Ducks, his second of the season.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler, and not his son Ryker, picked up a pair of points during Sunday's 10-3 win over the Central division. Kesler was a force to be reckoned with, but did scored on a handicapped Devan Dubnyk who had lost his stick just prior to the goal. Not that it wasn't pretty.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette recorded an assist in the Ducks' 2-1 win over Colorado Thursday night. Vermette ended a seven-game point drought. He has seven goals and 19 points in 48 contests in 2016-17.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell netted his 20th goal of 2016-17 on Monday. Rakell had 20 goals in 72 games last season, but he needed just 39 contests to reach the same mark this time around. He's also been hot lately with five markers in his last seven games. His 2016-17 shooting percentage in 22, which isn't something he can likely sustain, so expect him to slow down in the second half of the season.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie made five shots on goal Wednesday night against the Oilers, but none of them found the back of the net in the 4-0 loss. Ritchie was one of two Ducks to receive a -3 rating in the game during 15:41 minutes of ice time, which made him an all-around disappointment. At least he was shooting, however; Antoine Vermette also received a -3 rating and made only one shot on goal.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Cogliano opened the scoring five minutes into the game, but the Ducks fell apart as the game kept going. They looked tired after playing against the Maple Leafs last night. The 29-year-old has nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games this season. Tonight was his 738th consecutive game, which is the fifth-longest streak in NHL history.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa potted his third goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win in overtime over Arizona. He opened the scoring in the first period when a shot by Corey Perry went in off his leg. Cramarossa has chipped in seven points in 29 games this season.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry scored for the second time this month in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota. It's hard to believe that the former 50 goal scorer and six-time 30-plus goal getter, has only nine this season in 49 games but that's what he has. He does have 25 assists but that was not what you were expecting when you drafted him so high in your pool. He has just two goals in his last 19 games so a breakout could be expected shortly.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Sidelined

Jakob Silfverberg's upper-body issue is a head injury. Silfverberg might be dealing with a concussion, but that hasn't been confirmed. As previously reported, he won't play on Wednesday, but he has skated without contact. "Obviously with these things, there’s a protocol or a timetable," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "He skated today with no-contact for the first time. So that’s where he’s at. The next step will be skating with contact. If everything went [well] today, that quite possibly could happen tomorrow and then he goes through the neuropsych test. Whatever the steps are back to full availability."

3 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be scratched against the Avalanche on Thursday. Through 32 games so far this season he's posted a point with 33 hits and 58 PIMs.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw got the opportunity to take over the injured Jakob Silfverberg's spot on a line with Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler. Shaw played a whopping 17:08 and had four hits while he was a minus-one. The former fourth liner has a goal and two points in 29 games. Silfverberg's injury isn't serious so don't expect Shaw to remain as a top-six forward for long.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Kase stole the puck from goaltender Mike Smith in the crease and buried the puck into an empty net. Kase, a former 7th round pick of the Ducks, now has four goals and 10 points in 24 games this season with four of those points coming in the last six games. He has some offensive upside but we wouldn't recommend picking him up in fantasy circles. Joseph Cramarossa and Chris Wagner also scored for the Ducks.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Vatanen averages over 22 minutes of ice time per game this season, but the Ducks are clearly trying to send him a message after his brutal performance against the Wild. He finished with a minus-4 rating that game.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler got things start early and would go on to lead the Pacific past the Central 10-3 during Sunday's All-Star game. Fowler was the first to score a goal in the game just 2:57 into the match, and would go on to pick up three helpers for a game-high of four points.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm scored at the 5:49 mark of the first and that would become the game winning goal as the Ducks beat the Coyotes 3-0 Saturday night. This is only Lindholm’s second goal of the year and he is going to need to pick up the pace to reach the marks he set in his first three seasons. Lindholm earned six goals in 2013-14, seven the following season, and 10 last year. Lindholm's first goal of the year was scored in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks December 9th and it was also a game winner.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa is expected to play Tuesday night. He was taken out as a precaution Monday after he was struck in the mouth by a deflected shot. Nothing was broken, so it seems like he will play.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner underwent abdominal surgery on Dec. 21 and Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle expects him to be out four-to-six weeks. Stoner has missed each of his team's last 19 games and it sounds like he won't be back anytime soon. He last played on Nov. 15 against Edmonton. If all goes well in his recovery, Stoner should be back in late-January.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer did not go to Arizona as he is tending to personal matters back home in Anaheim. Holzer last played on Tuesday and has managed just 15 games in the Anaheim lineup, mostly due to being a healthy scratch. He has four assists thus far and has no real fantasy value. Consider him day-to-day for now.

8 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson has a goal and 10 points in 51 games this season. Manson recorded 15 points in 71 contests in 2015-16, so he might end up doing a bit better this time around. He's also spent 59 minutes in the sin bin compared to 74 minutes last season.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson gave up four goals on 23 shots Wednesday night as the Ducks were shutout 4-0 by the Oilers. Players had a reason to feel good entering this game. In the past nine contests for which Gibson was the decision maker, he had a record of 7-1-1 with a stellar save percentage of .957. He may have lost his momentum when he relieved Jonathan Bernier for 14:22 minutes against the Wild. After Bernier gave up four goals on Saturday, Gibson stepped into the crease and gave up one more on four shots. Wednesday against the Oilers, he was slightly better with a save percentage of .826.