Cam Fowler | Defenseman | #4

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (12) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Cam Fowler got things start early and would go on to lead the Pacific past the Central 10-3 during Sunday's All-Star game.
Fowler was the first to score a goal in the game just 2:57 into the match, and would go on to pick up three helpers for a game-high of four points. Jan 29 - 5:03 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5110162611256113112.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010ANA76103040-2520617003123.081
2011ANA8252429-281829000123.041
2012ANA3711011-441500050.020
2013ANA70630361514411102100.060
2014ANA80727344141811287.080
2015ANA6952328-827314000113.044
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 25EDM1000-10000000.000
Jan 23@ WPG101110000001.000
Jan 21@ MIN1112-20001004.250
Jan 19COL100000000001.000
Jan 17TB100002000002.000
Jan 15STL1000-10000005.000
Jan 14@ ARI100020000002.000
Jan 12@ COL101120000002.000
Jan 10DAL100000000004.000
Jan 8MIN1000-12000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 