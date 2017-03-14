Ryan Johansen | Center | #92

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen scored the 100th goal of his career during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. He has recorded two goals and four assists in the last six games. Johansen has generated 14 goals and 61 points through 79 games this season.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher (lower body) will return to action on Thursday against the Maple Leafs. He's expected to center Cody McLeod and Austin Watson on Nashville's fourth line. The Predators captain has posted 17 goals and 41 points with 53 PIMs, 63 blocks and 148 hits in 68 games.

3 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler got back in the lineup on Thursday. He logged 12:06 of ice time in a 3-1 win over Calgary in his first appearance since Mar. 7. Fiddler had been dealing with an upper-body injury during that time filled in for injured center Mike Fisher on Thursday.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored in the Predators 3-2 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday. Jarnkrok has points in three straight games, a stretch where he has tallied two goals on two assists for four points. He has 14 goals and 27 points in 67 games. Kevin Fiala scored other goal for the Preds in the losing cause.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons has made the most of his recent opportunity to play with the Predators. Sissons has spent chunks of the campaign in the press box, but he's played regularly since March 9 and has three goals in his last two games. "We had had a couple conversations just about the next time he got back in there to make sure that he put an exclamation point on the player that he wanted to show," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "I do think that confidence plays into it. When he first came back into the lineup, he played strong and confident. I think he grabbed that and built off of that. He moved up a line, and now it's really starting to show." Sissons isn't likely to be a major offensive threat moving forward, but he could still cement his spot as an every game player with the Predators.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

The Predators' Colin Wilson and Craig Smith are heating up. Wilson, who never seems interested in playing hockey until the spring, has five assists in the Preds' last two games, while Smith has six in the team's last three. The Predators are going to need offensive contributions from these two if they have hopes of advancing deep into the playoffs.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 3-0 win over the Wild. Now through 50 games this season the youngster has 10 goals and 15 points.

3 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win against Vancouver. He has recorded two of his three goals this season in the past two games. In 37 appearances, Watson has contributed nine points and 46 penalty minutes.

4 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod will return to the lineup on Thursday for the Predators against the Canadiens. The pugilistic veteran winger has been out since Feb. 11th. In 13 games for the Preds since coming over from the Avalanche he's posted three goals and four points along with 30 PIMs and 43 hits.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will be scratched from Saturday match with the Wild. At this point, his press box seat must be getting pretty warm. Zolnierczyk has posted three points with 10 PIMs and 24 hits in 22 games this season.

6 Miikka Salomaki I.L.

Miikka Salomaki is back with the Predators, but he remains on injured reserve. Salomaki posted one goal in four games down on the farm. He has not played in the NHL since Oct. 15th due to a lower body injury. He posted 10 points in 61 games with the Predators last season in his rookie campaign.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Thanks to the assist he picked up in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis, Filip Forsberg now owns points in four of his last five games. Mark it now two goals and four points over that span, and 31 goals and 57 points in 78 games this season. The assist was the 100th of his career.

2 James Neal Sidelined

James Neal (face) will miss Sunday's match with the Blues. It's his second game out of the lineup with the ailment. Expect the Predators to give him the time he needs to heal up before returning to action.

3 P. A. Parenteau Active

PA Parenteau will be scratched against the Wild on Saturday. He's seen just five games of action with Nashville, posting no points with six shots and eight hits.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson scored his 29th goal of the season during the Nashville Predators' 3-1 victory over the Islanders in New York Monday night. Arvidsson's goal made it 2-0 for Nashville early in the second period. The Preds are hot. They've won four games in a row and seven of their past eight. They outshot the Isles 31-25 and led throughout. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season. Ryan Johansen finished the scoring with his 13th of the season late in the third period.

5 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith returned to action on Saturday. He didn't play on Thursday due to an upper-body injury. Smith had one goal and seven helpers in seven games prior to getting hurt. He didn't find the scoresheet in his return against Minnesota.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

PK Subban picked up his 38th point of the campaign during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues. Subban is now up to 10 goals and 28 assists this season with the Predators. He needs two more points for his fourth straight season with at least 40 points.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi inched his way closer to his third straight 50-point campaign with an assist during Saturday's 3-0 win over the Wild. Josi has registered 37 helpers and 48 points in 69 games thus far. If he manages to crack the 40-assist mark as well it will mark the third straight season he has accomplished that feat.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Ellis has now scored three goals in his last two games. His tally at the 12-minute mark of the third period gave the Predators a 3-1 lead. Ellis finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 24:54 of ice time. The Preds defenseman has 15 goals and 20 assists in 63 games this season.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 win against Columbus Thursday night. He got the primary helper on both goals by Craig Smith during the third period. Ekholm has collected 18 points in 49 matches this year.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will suit up on Saturday against Chicago. He will replace Ryan Ellis in the lineup. It will mark his first game since Feb. 2.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames. Hunt is an offensive-minded defenseman, but he doesn't get into the lineup regularly. Hunt will be joined in the press box by Anthony Bitetto and Harry Zolnierczyk. None of these three players have value in standard fantasy leagues.

8 Yannick Weber Sidelined

Yannick Weber (upper body) missed Thursday's practice. It seems reasonable to assume that Weber will also miss Thursday's contest as a result. It would be Weber's third straight game on the sidelines.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne silenced the Wild on 31 shots during Saturday's 3-0 matinee victory. It's his third shutout of the season and first since Feb. 2. Rinne's record rises to 31-18-8 on the year.