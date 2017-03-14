Player Page

Ryan Johansen | Center | #92

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (4) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Johansen scored the 100th goal of his career during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
He has recorded two goals and four assists in the last six games. Johansen has generated 14 goals and 61 points through 79 games this season. Apr 2 - 7:22 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
78134760660319103149.087
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CLM6791221-2243100399.091
2012CLM405712-7120100284.060
2013CLM82333063343713005237.139
2014CLM82264571-640719200202.129
2015NAS80144660661418002185.076
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 1MIN101110000002.000
Mar 30TOR101102000001.000
Mar 28@ BOS1000-32000003.000
Mar 27@ NYI110120000002.500
Mar 25SJ102200020000.000
Mar 23CAL1000-12000000.000
Mar 20ARI100010000003.000
Mar 18@ CAR1000-10000002.000
Mar 16@ WAS101112000002.000
Mar 13WPG111200000004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Vernon Fiddler
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Austin Watson
4Cody McLeod
5Harry Zolnierczyk
6Miikka Salomaki
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3P. A. Parenteau
4Viktor Arvidsson
5Craig Smith
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Brad Hunt
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 