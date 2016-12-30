Mikael Granlund | Winger | #64

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu picked up a pair of points during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Koivu netted two more assists, giving him 14 helpers and 23 points in 35 games this season.

2 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal extended his point streak to nine games during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Staal picked up his 19th helper of the season, giving him 30 points in 35 games thus far. During the streak he has six goals and 12 points, which is mighty impressive.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula is heating up for the Wild. With his goal during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders, he now has points in three of his last five games. For the season Haula has six goals and 11 points in 25 games.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac tallied his third goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He has three markers and no assists in 22 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise is heating up for the Wild. Parise picked up his ninth helper of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. He now has points in four of his last five games, giving him 15 points overall this season through 26 games.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund is on fire at the moment. He has registered eight multi-point games this season, four coming in Minnesota's last five games. In the Wild's last 13 games, Granlund is a point-per-game player. There is no question he will set a career high in scoring this season with 27 points in 35 games so far.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the Rangers. Zucker picked up the primary assists on Minnesota's first two goals of the game. They were scored by Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu. Zucker then gave his team a 5-2 lead in the second period. He's always been talented, but his lack of consistency has usually haunted him. This year, he's really proving to be an effective asset for the Wild. Zucker has eight goals and 14 assists in 33 games.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is enjoying some productive play with the Wild. He scored a goal in Thursday's win over the Islanders to give him four points in four games during his latest stint with the big club. If he can keep this up then he won't be returning to the minors.

RW 1 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the New York Rangers. All three of Coyle's assists were on the primary variety and they all came in the second period. He helped set up goals by Nino Niederreiter, Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba. Coyle also added the final goal of the game in the third frame. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games. He's on pace to score a career-high 67 points this year. Coyle has nine points in his last six contests.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville had two assists Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Pominville has been moved up to the top line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. He assisted on goals by Parise and Staal in the match to give him three helpers in the last three games.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored for the second time in as many games Thursday night. He has contributed seven goals and 10 points in 35 matches this campaign. Stewart should remain on the waiver wire for now, though.

4 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter netted a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 7-4 win over the Rangers. Niederreiter gave the Wild a 3-1 lead with his goal in the second period, and he picked up the only assist on Charlie Coyle's empty netter late in the third. The 24-year-old has nine goals and 13 assists in 33 games.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Suter is now up to 16 helpers and 21 points in 35 games this season. Few are as consistent as Suter is, so we'd always have him in the lineup.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon collected his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. He's scored three of his goals over his last four games, suggesting he's figured something out about lighting the ol' lamp. For the season the defender now has 14 points in 31 games this season.

3 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Scandella is now up to four points in 24 games this season, including two goals over his last three games.

4 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-0 win over Colorado Tuesday night. He helped set up goals by Charlie Coyle (power play) and Mikko Koivu in the match for his first multi-point effort of the season. Dumba has been productive lately with two goals and six points in the past eight games.

5 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin scored his third goal of the season Thursday night. He has 13 points through 29 games, which is a huge improvement from a year ago. Brodin had two goals and just seven points in 68 games last season.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Folin has suited up in 22 games this year and he has two assists and a plus-9 rating. He averages 16:33 of ice time per game for Minnesota. Forward Erik Haula will miss the game with an injury.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be scratched against the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Through 16 games Prosser has posted two points with just 16 points and 24 hits. Which unfortunately makes his better relegated to the waiver wire.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk will be in net against Columbus on Saturday as the Wild go for their 13th straight win. Dubnyk for his part has won 10 of the first 12 games during the streak. He's allowed just 17 goals against along with a .942 save percentage as well. Suffice it to say, this will be one whale of a game.