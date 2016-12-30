Player Page

Roster

Mikael Granlund | Winger | #64

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 184
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mikael Granlund is on fire at the moment.
He has registered eight multi-point games this season, four coming in Minnesota's last five games. In the Wild's last 13 games, Granlund is a point-per-game player. There is no question he will set a career high in scoring this season with 27 points in 35 games so far. Jan 1 - 12:53 PM
Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
More Mikael Granlund Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
361019291862511266.152
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012MIN27268-460200036.056
2013MIN6383341-322210002104.077
2014MIN688313917200800299.081
2015MIN82133144-122029103160.081
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31CLM111202100004.250
Dec 29NYI111230000007.143
Dec 27@ NAS1000-10000001.000
Dec 23@ NYR111230000003.333
Dec 22@ MON102210000001.000
Dec 20COL101112000000.000
Dec 17ARI100010000001.000
Dec 15@ NAS1112000100011.000
Dec 13FLA101120000000.000
Dec 11STL1101100000011.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 