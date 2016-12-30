Mikael Granlund | Winger | #64

|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Mikko Koivu
Active
Mikko Koivu picked up a pair of points during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Koivu netted two more assists, giving him 14 helpers and 23 points in 35 games this season.
Dec 30
|2
|Eric Staal
Active
Eric Staal extended his point streak to nine games during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Staal picked up his 19th helper of the season, giving him 30 points in 35 games thus far. During the streak he has six goals and 12 points, which is mighty impressive.
Dec 30
|3
|Erik Haula
Active
Erik Haula is heating up for the Wild.
With his goal during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders, he now has points in three of his last five games. For the season Haula has six goals and 11 points in 25 games.
Dec 30
|4
|Tyler Graovac
Active
Tyler Graovac tallied his third goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
He has three markers and no assists in 22 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.
Dec 17
|LW
|1
|Zach Parise
Active
Zach Parise is heating up for the Wild.
Parise picked up his ninth helper of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. He now has points in four of his last five games, giving him 15 points overall this season through 26 games.
Dec 30
|2
|Mikael Granlund
Active
Mikael Granlund is on fire at the moment.
He has registered eight multi-point games this season, four coming in Minnesota's last five games. In the Wild's last 13 games, Granlund is a point-per-game player. There is no question he will set a career high in scoring this season with 27 points in 35 games so far.
Jan 1
|3
|Jason Zucker
Active
Jason Zucker scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Zucker picked up the primary assists on Minnesota's first two goals of the game. They were scored by Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu. Zucker then gave his team a 5-2 lead in the second period. He's always been talented, but his lack of consistency has usually haunted him. This year, he's really proving to be an effective asset for the Wild. Zucker has eight goals and 14 assists in 33 games.
Dec 24
|4
|Jordan Schroeder
Active
Jordan Schroeder is enjoying some productive play with the Wild.
He scored a goal in Thursday's win over the Islanders to give him four points in four games during his latest stint with the big club. If he can keep this up then he won't be returning to the minors.
Dec 30
|RW
|1
|Charlie Coyle
Active
Charlie Coyle scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the New York Rangers.
All three of Coyle's assists were on the primary variety and they all came in the second period. He helped set up goals by Nino Niederreiter, Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba. Coyle also added the final goal of the game in the third frame. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games. He's on pace to score a career-high 67 points this year. Coyle has nine points in his last six contests.
Dec 23
|2
|Jason Pominville
Active
Jason Pominville had two assists Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers.
Pominville has been moved up to the top line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. He assisted on goals by Parise and Staal in the match to give him three helpers in the last three games.
Dec 14
|3
|Chris Stewart
Active
Chris Stewart scored for the second time in as many games Thursday night.
He has contributed seven goals and 10 points in 35 matches this campaign. Stewart should remain on the waiver wire for now, though.
Dec 30
|4
|Nino Niederreiter
Active
Nino Niederreiter netted a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
Niederreiter gave the Wild a 3-1 lead with his goal in the second period, and he picked up the only assist on Charlie Coyle's empty netter late in the third. The 24-year-old has nine goals and 13 assists in 33 games.
Dec 24
|5
|Zack Mitchell
Active
Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers.
Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.
Dec 4
|D
|1
|Ryan Suter
Active
Ryan Suter notched a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Suter is now up to 16 helpers and 21 points in 35 games this season. Few are as consistent as Suter is, so we'd always have him in the lineup.
Dec 30
|2
|Jared Spurgeon
Active
Jared Spurgeon collected his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
He's scored three of his goals over his last four games, suggesting he's figured something out about lighting the ol' lamp. For the season the defender now has 14 points in 31 games this season.
Dec 30
|3
|Marco Scandella
Active
Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
Scandella is now up to four points in 24 games this season, including two goals over his last three games.
Dec 30
|4
|Matt Dumba
Active
Matt Dumba assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-0 win over Colorado Tuesday night.
He helped set up goals by Charlie Coyle (power play) and Mikko Koivu in the match for his first multi-point effort of the season. Dumba has been productive lately with two goals and six points in the past eight games.
Dec 21
|5
|Jonas Brodin
Active
Jonas Brodin scored his third goal of the season Thursday night.
He has 13 points through 29 games, which is a huge improvement from a year ago. Brodin had two goals and just seven points in 68 games last season.
Dec 16
|6
|Christian Folin
Active
Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Folin has suited up in 22 games this year and he has two assists and a plus-9 rating. He averages 16:33 of ice time per game for Minnesota. Forward Erik Haula will miss the game with an injury.
Dec 20
|7
|Nate Prosser
Active
Nate Prosser will be scratched against the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Through 16 games Prosser has posted two points with just 16 points and 24 hits. Which unfortunately makes his better relegated to the waiver wire.
Dec 31
|8
|Gustav Olofsson
Active
Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday.
Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.
Dec 11
|G
|1
|Devan Dubnyk
Active
Devan Dubnyk will be in net against Columbus on Saturday as the Wild go for their 13th straight win.
Dubnyk for his part has won 10 of the first 12 games during the streak. He's allowed just 17 goals against along with a .942 save percentage as well. Suffice it to say, this will be one whale of a game.
Dec 31
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
Active
Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 35 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the New York Rangers.
The win extends Minnesota's winning streak to a franchise-record 10 games. The Rangers got the first goal of the game, but Minnesota surged ahead after netting five goals in the second period. Kuemper has a 4-2-1 record with a 3.11 goals-against-average and a .904 save percentage.
Dec 23