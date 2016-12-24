Player Page

Nino Niederreiter | Winger | #22

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/8/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (5) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Niederreiter picked up the primary assist on Eric Staal's first period-goal before adding one of his own about nine minutes later. The Wild forward also added the game-winning goal with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. Niederreiter is now riding a three-game point streak. The 24-year-old is up to 14 goals and 31 points in 44 games this season. Jan 20 - 12:12 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4312162818124100184.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010NYI9112-180000012.083
2011NYI55101-29120000074.014
2013MIN81142236124424001143.098
2014MIN8024133722862105149.161
2015MIN8220234393623001159.126
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 17NJ101110010007.000
Jan 15@ CHI110102100003.333
Jan 14@ DAL100000000001.000
Jan 12MON120220000003.667
Jan 8@ ANA100002000002.000
Jan 7@ LA1000-10000004.000
Jan 5@ SJ101120000002.000
Dec 31CLM1000-20000000.000
Dec 29NYI101100000002.000
Dec 27@ NAS100002000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
9Mike Reilly
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 