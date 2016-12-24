Nino Niederreiter | Winger | #22

All Positions

C 1 Mikko Koivu Active

The Wild have been getting some great production from their second line. The line is made up of Mikko Koivu, Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker. They were put together right after Thanksgiving and they've delivered in a big way. In 21 games together, Koivu has racked up 21 points, Zucker has 18 points and Granlund has 20 points.

2 Eric Staal Active

Mikko Koivu says the off-season acquisition of Eric Staal has helped him both on and off the ice. Staal had struggled in the years leading up to his departure from Carolina, but he seems to have found the fountain of youth in Minnesota. He has 14 goals and 38 points in 40 games this season. "It’s not just on the ice. Off the ice, it’s huge the way he handles himself," Koivu said of Staal. "It’s not just the game. For me, he helps in a lot of ways. In the room, on the bench, you have to believe whatever he says. You know he’s been there and you know he’s at almost 1,000 games, so he knows what he talks about. He’s played with great players, he’s won [a Stanley Cup]. In my situation, it helps a lot on and off the ice."

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored for the seventh time this season on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Devils rallied to snatch the win away. Haula entered the match with no goals and one assist in his previous seven outings.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac tallied his third goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He has three markers and no assists in 22 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise picked up his third goal over his last five games during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. He forced overtime in the final minute of the third with his eighth goal of the year. Parise appears to be getting back on track. Over those last five games he has six of his season's 19 points.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund has benefited from his switch to the wing this season. "You don't really tire yourself defending as much playing wing," Granlund said. "I've learned it's a big responsibility in this league to be a centerman, and you win games if you defend hard. I think once in a while it took a little bit away from my offense." He is getting the puck more and his offensive creativity has been on display. Granlund is already close to surpassing the 44 points he scored in 82 matches last year, with 10 goals and 26 assists in 43 games.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker registered two assists Thursday in a 5-4 win over San Jose. Both of his helpers came on goals by Mikko Koivu during the third period to complete a comeback win for the Wild. Koivu produced the game-tying and game-winning goals in the match. Zucker is up to 25 points in 37 games

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak. Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

RW 1 Charlie Coyle Active

With his 13th goal of the season, Charlie Coyle is well on pace to torch his career highs set last season. He has 32 points through 38 games this season. He had 21 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season. You do the math. Unfortunately, the Wild fell to the Kings 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville's third period marker lifted the Wild over the Blackhawks on Sunday evening. Pominville may have just six goals and 18 points in 42 games, but four of those points have come in the past five games. Still, it seems the 34-year-old has taken a step back from the fantasy force he once was and will be hard pressed to crack 40 points again.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart has scored a goal in each of his last two games. He has generated seven of his nine goals in 20 games since Dec. 2 and has been playing well alongside Jordan Schroeder. Stewart has 12 points and 51 penalty minutes in 42 matches this season.

4 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Niederreiter picked up the primary assist on Eric Staal's first period-goal before adding one of his own about nine minutes later. The Wild forward also added the game-winning goal with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. Niederreiter is now riding a three-game point streak. The 24-year-old is up to 14 goals and 31 points in 44 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal. The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Spurgeon opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:58 mark of the first period and he also registered an assist on Erik Haula's third period-goal, which gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the Wild, they allowed the Devils to score back-to-back goals before the end of the game. Spurgeon has now picked up nine points in his last 10 games. He's up to six goals, 15 assists and a plus-26 rating in 39 games this season.

3 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Scandella is now up to four points in 24 games this season, including two goals over his last three games.

4 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night. He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.

5 Jonas Brodin Sidelined

Jonas Brodin will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a broken finger. His 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games this season is already far better than the seven points he produced in 68 appearances last year.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin and Kurtis Gabriel will both be scratched against the Sharks on Thursday night. The rugged defender has posted 20 PIMs with 33 blocks and 40 hits in just 26 games. Gabriel meanwhile has 21 hits and 24 PIMs in just 10 games, which is pretty impressive.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. No surprise here, as this will be Prosser's sixth straight game in the press box. He has two assists and a minus-3 rating in 17 games this season.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.

9 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly, who is up with Minnesota, will be scratched from Thursday's match with Arizona. The 23-year-old has just seven points in 38 games up with the big boys so far. He has 15 points in 29 games with AHL Iowa.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk allowed three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Dubnyk has now won five of his last six games, but he's allowed three goals or more in half of those contests. He has a 24-8-3 record with a 1.88 goals-against-average and a .936 save percentage. He's one of the top candidates for the Vezina Trophy at this point of the season.