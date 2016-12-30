Evgeny Kuznetsov | Center | #92

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom is only three assists away from 500 for his career. When he hits the milestone, Backstrom will become the 10th Swedish raised player to hit the mark. Backstrom leads the Capitals with 29 points and should be on someone's team in every pool as he is one of the best centers in the NHL.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Braden Holtby was yanked in Tuesday's 6-5 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was given the hook after the first period. Holtby had given up three goals on eight shots at that point. He was replaced by Philipp Grubauer, who ended up picking up the win in this one. Holtby will enter his next appearance with a 2.06 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia Wednesday night. That was Eller's first multi-point game since Oct. 10, 2015. He has three goals and six points in 30 contests this season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle scored his sixth goal of the year during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Now with 14 points this season, it would appear that Beagle just might crack the 20-point plateau for the second time in his career.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin just keeps scoring. The Capitals captain picked up both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up to 17 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season, along with a three-game scoring streak.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored another goal, this time during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Johansson is now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. MoJo is on track to potentially collect his first career 50-point campaign.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This was his first game back in the lineup since being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games and he responded in a big way. He opened the scoring late in the first period and he helped set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the second. The 21-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 28 games. Last season, he got off to a similarly slow start, but managed to get hot in the second half of the year. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

TJ Oshie busted through for a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Oshie is now up to 11 goals and 16 points in 28 games this season. It's been a tough season for the former Olympic hero, but he does own seven multi-point games to his credit during the campaign.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams picked up a pair of points during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. The veteran winger scored both a goal and an assist during the match, giving him nine goals and 15 points in 35 games this season.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson got to play alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom Saturday. Wilson had been seeing time on the second unit with Evgeni Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson earlier so he has been seeing top-six minutes after starting the season as a bottom-six forward. His true value is in the penalty minutes category. Wilson has a goal and 12 penalty minutes in 13 games this season. Expect a lot more minutes the rest of the way.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season during the 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up five points in 21 games this season, which unfortunate still probably relegates him to the waiver wire in most pools.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson picked up a helper during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. Washington's top defender appears to be heating up, as he now has points in three of his last four games. He has two goals and four points in that time as well, giving him three goals and 18 points in 34 games thus far.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen collected a pair of assists during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils on Saturday. The talented blue liner is now up to 15 assists and 17 games in 34 games this seaosn. Niskanen is right on track for another season of 30-something points.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner pitched in a rare goal during Washington's 2-1 win over the Senators on Sunday. The 28-year-old veteran now has three goals and six points in 36 games this season. Alzner's career high is five goals, which he set in 2014-2015.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik is turning into a scoring machine with three assists in his past two games. Well, maybe a scoring machine is a bit much but with a helper on Sunday and a couple on Saturday, it was a great weekend for the veteran defenseman. He has nine assists in 36 games this season so we don't suggest that you run to your league to pick him up but he has been hot this week.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov recorded an assist in Washington's 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Orlov is now on a three-game point streak and has recorded a point in five of his last six contests. He has a goal and 15 points in 33 contests in 2016-17.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

The Washington Capitals have announced that Nate Schmidt will be their healthy scratch tonight against the Leafs. Schmidt will sit for the second straight game. He has six points in 30 games this season and has no fantasy value moving forward.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney may be the new Babe Ruth as he called his shot before the start of the third period. Chorney, who had only two career goals in 129 games going into Sunday's match scored the winner at 2:43 of the third. He has been a healthy scratch most of the season and it was only his seventh game of the year. Defenseman Karl Alzner spilled the beans after the game about Chorney calling his shot. "I was just joking," Chorney said of telling his teammates that he felt a game-winner coming. "I wasn’t expecting to score, but I did. When we walked out, I said, ‘It would be nice to get the first of the year on a game-winner.’ It just worked out." He must be a great teammate as the rest of the Capitals were thrilled for him. Despite the called shot, Chorney has no fantasy value but could be a good sidekick for the Amazing Kreskin.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby will get the starting nod on Tuesday when the Washington Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs. Holtby is back into Vezina form recently, giving up more than two goals just once in his last eight starts. In his career, he has a 6-2-1 record with a 1.90 goals against average and .940 save percentage against the Maple Leafs.