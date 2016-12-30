Player Page

Evgeny Kuznetsov | Center | #92

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (26) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
36316195180400068.044
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013WAS17369-260210022.136
2014WAS80112637102449001127.087
2015WAS822057772732513004193.104
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 1OTT100002000003.000
Dec 31@ NJ101110000001.000
Dec 29NJ1000-10000003.000
Dec 27@ NYI101112000004.000
Dec 23TB100000000002.000
Dec 21@ PHI1000-20000003.000
Dec 17MON100002000003.000
Dec 16@ CAR101100000002.000
Dec 13@ NYI1022-10020003.000
Dec 11VAN101110000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 