Player Page

Roster

Jeff Skinner | Winger | #53

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeff Skinner racked up a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Skinner's goal early in the second frame tied the game at one. He also registered a pair of primary assists on goals by Derek Ryan (second period) and Victor Rask (empty netter). Skinner finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 15:52 of ice time. Skinner now has 15 goals and 32 points in 40 games. Jan 10 - 10:23 PM
More Jeff Skinner Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39141529-91657001138.101
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CAR82313263346612002215.144
2011CAR64202444-85649005210.095
2012CAR42131124-212654000159.082
2013CAR71332154-1422119006274.120
2014CAR77181331-241843002235.077
2015CAR82282351-23843007258.109
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8BOS1000-20000001.000
Jan 6@ CHI101110000003.000
Jan 5@ STL110100100014.250
Jan 3NJ1000-20000006.000
Dec 31@ TB100000000002.000
Dec 30CHI100000000001.000
Dec 28@ PIT1000-10000002.000
Dec 23BOS100000000004.000
Dec 22@ BUF110100000003.333
Dec 19DET000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Ty Rattie
2Jeff Skinner
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Bryan Bickell
5Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Ron Hainsey
5Brett Pesce
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
3Michael Leighton
 

 