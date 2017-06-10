Player Page

Martin Brodeur | Goalie | #30

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (46) / 5/6/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Drafted: 1990 / Rd. 1 (20) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Martin Brodeur has been elected to Hockey Hall of Fame.
Brodeur is part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class along with Martin St. Louis, Willie O'Ree, Gary Bettman, Alexander Yakushev and Jayna Hefford. This was the first year of eligibility for Brodeur. The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey has NHL records for games played by a goaltender (1,266), saves (28,928), minutes played (74,438), 30-win seasons (14), consecutive 30-win seasons (12), consecutive 35-win seasons (11), 40-win seasons (eight) and consecutive 40-win seasons (three). Jun 26 - 3:41 PM
Source: NHL.com
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
1993NJ 4702611800105.0012381133.9153
1994NJ 400191160189.00908819.9023
1995NJ 77034301208173.0019541781.9116
1996NJ 67037141305120.0016331513.92710
1997NJ 7004317804130.0015691439.91710
1998NJ 70039211004162.0017281566.9064
1999NJ 72431143208331612.2417971636.9106
2000NJ 724296421711321662.3217621596.9069
2001NJ 73434738269451562.1516551499.9064
2002NJ 73437441239541472.0217061559.9149
2003NJ 754554382611241542.0318451691.91711
2005NJ 73436543230721872.5721051918.9115
2006NJ 78469748230751712.1821822011.92212
2007NJ 77463544270681682.1720891921.9204
2008NJ 311814199032732.41870797.9165
2009NJ 77449945250611682.2420041836.9169
2010NJ 56311623260351272.4513131186.9036
2011NJ 59339231210471362.4114721336.9083
2012NJ 291757139072652.22654589.9012
2013NJ 3922971914063962.51971875.9013
2014STL735633000172.87169152.8991
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Oskar Sundqvist
3Kyle Brodziak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Robby Fabbri
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
6Nikita Soshnikov
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 