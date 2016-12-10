Player Page

Derek Forbort | Defenseman | #24

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 216
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (15) / LA
Derek Forbort has agreed to a two-year, $5.05 million contract extension.
Forbort is in the final season of a two-year, $1.3 million deal. If he didn't re-sign then he could have become a restricted free agent this summer. He has two assists in six games this season. Oct 19 - 5:53 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
602252000005.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015LA 14112-1170000014.071
2016LA 822161885400010100.020
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 18MON1000-10000001.000
Oct 15NYI100010000001.000
Oct 14BUF1000-10000000.000
Oct 11CAL101120000001.000
Oct 7@ SJ101130000001.000
Oct 5PHI100012000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Alex Iafallo
6Brooks Laich
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Mike Cammalleri
3Adrian Kempe
4Kyle Clifford
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Trevor Lewis
5Justin Auger
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 