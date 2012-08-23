Player Page

Roster

Austin Watson | Winger | #51

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 204
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (18) / NAS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Austin Watson will have a hearing Sunday with the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Watson is being called to answer for a boarding incident on Colorado's Dominic Toninato from Saturday's game. He received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play. Nov 19 - 12:37 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
More Austin Watson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
191120330000015.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012NAS6101-20000004.250
2015NAS573710-4320000055.055
2016NAS775121714990001090.056
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 18COL1000015000000.000
Nov 16@ MIN1000-10000000.000
Nov 14WAS1000-10000000.000
Nov 11PIT1000-10000003.000
Nov 7@ CLM1000-10000002.000
Nov 4@ LA100005000002.000
Nov 3@ ANA101130000001.000
Nov 1@ SJ100004000002.000
Oct 28NYI100002000001.000
Oct 27@ CHI100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Kyle Turris
3Nick Bonino
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Kevin Fiala
3Scott Hartnell
4Cody McLeod
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Austin Watson
4Miikka Salomaki
5Pontus Aberg
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Mattias Ekholm
4Matt Irwin
5Alexei Emelin
6Yannick Weber
7Anthony Bitetto
8Ryan Ellis
G1Pekka Rinne
2Anders Lindback
 

 