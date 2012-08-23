Austin Watson | Winger | #51

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen scored a goal and picked up two assists in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Johansen scored his first goal of the season and broke Minnesota's 195 minute shutout streak just 49 seconds into the first period. It was Johansen's first goal of the season, and he is currently sitting at 11 points in 18 games this season. Now might be the only time to buy low on the talented center.

2 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. This was Turris' first game as a member of the Nashville Predators, and it went pretty well. His goal at the 2:01 mark of the second period tied the game at one. Turris also registered the primary assist on Calle Jarnkrok's third-period goal, which gave the Preds a 4-3 lead at the time. Turris missed on his shootout attempt, but the Preds still managed to win thanks to goals by Kevin Fiala and Filip Forsberg. Turris now has four goals and seven assists in 12 games this season. He already seems to be a nice fit with his new team.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino (lower body) will return to action on Tuesday night. Bonino has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury. He may start between Cody McLeod and Austin Watson, which is where he practiced on Monday.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok picked up an assist with a hit in Wednesday's 4-1 loss in San Jose. Jarnkrok posted the 50th assist of his career. After an eight-game scoreless skid he has posted a goal with an assist over the past three outings. He needs to score a little more consistently before he warrants fantasy consideration outside of the deepest leagues.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons found the back of the net in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He's now scored in back-to-back games. Sissons broke a scoreless tie at the 3:49 mark of the third period. Kevin Fiala picked up the only assist on Sissons' second goal of the season. Sissons finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots on goal and two hits in 17:08 of ice time. He has two points in six games this season. He has no value in most fantasy leagues.

LW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg earned two assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota. Forsberg set up goals by linemates Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson to help the Predators build a 4-2 lead, but the Wild rallied in the third period. He has one goal and four helpers over a three-game point streak. Forsberg currently sits at 19 points in 18 games this year.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Fiala registered the primary assist on Craig Smith's first-period goal that gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at the time. He then added a tally of his own midway through the second period to make it 4-2 Nashville. Fiala finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and four shots on goal in 14:58 of ice time. Fiala is up to one goal and eight assists in 16 games. The Predators have now won five games in a row.

3 Scott Hartnell I.L.

Scott Hartnell (lower body) has been put on injured reserve. Hartnell is projected to miss three-to-five weeks with a lower-body injury. He was injured on Saturday, Nov. 11 against Pittsburgh.

4 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod among players that have participated in at least 10 games this season, no one is averaging less playing time than Cody McLeod. McLeod is logging just 6:05 minutes per game while the next least used player among those with at least 10 contests in the books is Ryan Reaves, who has averaged roughly a minute more than McLeod. In other words, McLeod's average ice time isn't just at the bottom of the NHL, it's worst by a significant margin. McLeod is purely an enforcer and while he actually does have an assist this season, he's only recorded two shots on goal. What he has done though is record 60 PIM and 25 hits despite his limited playing time.

RW 1 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson notched a goal and an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Arvidsson's four-game point streak (three goals, two assists) ended earlier this week against Washington, but he got back on track quickly. He also posted six goals on goal Thursday night. Arvidsson has seven goals and 12 points in 18 contests in 2017-18.

2 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Varlamov left a juicy rebound off a P.K. Subban blast from the point and Craig Smith was in the perfect spot to bury his seventh goal of the season. After a slow start to the season, Smith has now picked up eight points in his last 10 games. The 28-year-old forward has a total of 10 points in 19 games and is definitely worth picking up off the waiver wire considering he is on the first power play unit and is currently playing on a line with Kyle Turris and Kevin Fiala.

3 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson will have a hearing Sunday with the NHL Department of Player Safety. Watson is being called to answer for a boarding incident on Colorado's Dominic Toninato from Saturday's game. He received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play.

4 Miikka Salomaki Active

Miikka Salomaki got his first point of the season on Saturday. Salomaki found the back of the net at 9:12 of the first period in Nashville's 4-3 overtime win against Los Angeles. He was playing in his 10th contest of 2017-18. He's not a noteworthy offensive force as illustrated by his 12 points in 77 career games.

5 Pontus Aberg Active

The Nashville Predators have announced that Pontus Aberg has been scratched for tonight's game. Aberg's brief AHL stint ended with him picking up five points in three games. He'll watch from the press box in his first game back.

D 1 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi scored a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Josi was given way too much time by the Ducks, leaving the Predators defenseman to pick his corner and fire the puck by Gibson for his fourth goal of the year. Since returning from his lower-body injury, Josi has picked up eight points in eight games. His point total has reached eight in 10 games.

2 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban collected three assists in Nashville's 6-5 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Subban had two helpers on power-play goals in the contest, which both came late in the third period in the Predators come-from-behind victory. He has four points in three games this season, but he is still looking for his first goal. Subban has been credited with only seven shots on target so far.

3 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm registered a goal and an assist Thursday night against Minnesota. Ekholm recorded the second shorthanded goal of his career in the match. After a slow start offensively to the season, he has collected three goals and nine points in his last 11 appearances. Ekholm also has a goal and a helper in each of his last two outings.

4 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored the opening goal as the Nashville Predators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Tuesday night. Make it two goals in three games for the Predators defenseman. Irwin played just over ten minutes, but managed to lead his team in shots. He is not an offensive defenseman and therefore does not rack up many points, so his fantasy value is virtually non-existent.

5 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin earned his first points with the Predators on Tuesday night. Emelin had a pair of assists in a 4-1 win over Colorado. He concluded the contest with a plus-2 rating along with two hits and two blocks.

6 Yannick Weber I.L.

Yannick Weber (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve. Weber is expected to be sidelined for two-to-four weeks with a lower-body injury. He was hurt this past Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

7 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. Colton Sissons and Roman Josi will both miss the game with undisclosed injuries. Bitetto has suited up in one of Nashville's first two games. He'll continue to be an extra defenseman for the team.

8 Ryan Ellis I.L.

Ryan Ellis' lower-body injury is related to his knee. Ellis played through the injury during the postseason and needed surgery afterwards for ligament repair. "The initial prognosis on this type of a knee injury is 4-6 months," Predators GM David Poile said. "Right now, we feel and the doctor feels it's going to take the full six months for him to recover. Ryan's not skating yet. He probably will be skating in approximately another three weeks, and the recovery will go from there." The Predators are hoping to have him back around the start of 2018.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Rinne was perfect until Andrei Mironov took advantage of a turnover to fire one past the Finnish goaltender with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Rinne has really built off his strong post-season with a great start to the new season. His record currently stands at 10-3-2 with a 2.45 goals against average and .922 save percentage.