Player Page

Roster

Vladimir Tarasenko | Winger | #91

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 219
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (16) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Vladimir Tarasenko snapped his eight-game goalless drought in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
This was Tarasenko's first goal since Jan. 7. The Russian sniper tied the game at one at the 4:47 mark of the second frame. He finished the game with two shots on goal and three hits in 16:52 of ice time. Despite the prolonged slump, Tarasenko still has 21 goals and 47 points in 49 games this season. Jan 26 - 10:54 PM
More Vladimir Tarasenko Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
48202646-118612004155.129
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012STL38811191103200175.107
2013STL64212243201652003136.154
2014STL773736732731810006264.140
2015STL804034747371212007292.137
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 24@ PIT100000000002.000
Jan 21@ WPG1011-10010002.000
Jan 19WAS1000-20000002.000
Jan 17OTT1011-10000002.000
Jan 15@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Jan 14@ SJ101110000003.000
Jan 12@ LA1000-10000000.000
Jan 10BOS1000-20000000.000
Jan 7DAL110100100002.500
Jan 5CAR1101-10100002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Ivan Barbashev
5Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 