C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. The veteran pivot now has points in four of his last five games, posting two goals and five points over that span. Over 46 games thus far this season Stastny has picked up 12 goals and 28 points.

2 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

3 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund has racked up 10 goals since Dec. 15, which ties him for the most in the NHL over that span. He has produced 11 markers this season in 45 games and could reach the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career. "What's changed is the consistent level," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "There's no dropoff in the emotion of the game, he's consistently competing at a high level for the 60 minutes." Berglund has been skating with Robby Fabbri and David Perron recently.

4 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev has been called up by St. Louis. Kyle Brodziak is out with a foot injury, so Barbashev is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday night. He has recorded 19 goals and 37 points in 44 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves this season.

5 Kyle Brodziak I.L.

Kyle Brodziak will miss at least five weeks because of a foot injury. He was hurt in Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh and has been placed on injured reserve.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alex Steen scored a pair of goals and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Steen scored both his goals in the third period when the game was already out of reach. He also helped set up Jaden Schwartz's goal in the second frame. Steen finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 16:21 of ice time. Steen has eight goals and 30 points in 40 games.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz skipped Monday's practice for maintenance, but coach Ken Hitchcock said he will play on Tuesday night. He was limping a bit after a puck hit him on Saturday versus Winnipeg, which could have been the issue. Schwartz has generated one goal and seven assists in the last seven games.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri will skate alongside Paul Stastny and Alexander Steen on Tuesday night. He hasn't scored a goal in the last 11 games, but will get a great opportunity to change that versus Pittsburgh while skating on the top line.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron had two assists in a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. He had a power-play helper on Colton Parayko's game winner and he set up Scottie Upshall during the third period. Perron has 27 points in 48 games this season.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko snapped his eight-game goalless drought in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. This was Tarasenko's first goal since Jan. 7. The Russian sniper tied the game at one at the 4:47 mark of the second frame. He finished the game with two shots on goal and three hits in 16:52 of ice time. Despite the prolonged slump, Tarasenko still has 21 goals and 47 points in 49 games this season.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin, Scottie Upshall and Brad Hunt will be scratched against the Kings on Thursday. Jaskin has posted nine points with 59 hits in 33 games this season. Upshall has picked up eight points and 39 hits in 38 games, and Hunt has accumulated five points across his nine games of action this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov and Carl Gunnarsson will be scratched against the Wild on Thursday. Through 31 games thus far the veteran defender has posted three helpers along with 22 hits and 36 blocks. Yakupov meanwhile has but six points in 26 games this season.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall and Carl Gunnarsson will be healthy scratches in Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators. This will be Upshall's third consecutive game as a healthy scratch. As for Gunnarsson, he was activated off injured reserve over the weekend, but he still hasn't gotten back into the lineup since then. Neither player is on the fantasy radar.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk picked up his 10th game of the season with at least two points during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. It was his seventh game with exactly two points when he collected his 10th and 11th goals of the season. In fact, it's the third time over his last five games in which the talented blue liner has potted a pair of points. He has 32 points in 47 games thus far.

2 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo moved to the left side on Thursday versus Los Angeles. He was paired with Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester skated alongside Kevin Shattenkirk. "Our feeling is right now that we need to be better transition," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "These are our four best transition defensemen, playing them all together. I'm not sure whether this is going to be the defined combination as we work through the games. But these are the four guys that we want to see in those top four positions." Pietrangelo hasn't played on the left much in his career, but he doesn't have a problem with the change.

3 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Parayko opened the scoring with a huge blast that beat Penguins goalie Matt Murray five hole. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and three hits in 20:20 of ice time. Parayko has three goals and 19 assists in 48 games this season. Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall also scored for the Blues.

4 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester is expected to be back in the Blues' lineup on Tuesday. He didn't play Saturday because of an injury and skipped Monday's skate for maintenance, but coach Ken Hitchcock said Bouwmeester would play against Pittsburgh.

5 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson and Nail Yakupov will be scratched against the Capitals on Thursday. Edmundson has posted 10 points along with 37 PIMs, 40 blocks and 67 hits thus far through 33 games. Yakupov meanwhile has been relegated to a spare part's role, posting just six points in 27 games so far this season.

6 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game vs. Pittsburgh. Gunnarsson played limited minutes in each of the last two games, but he'll sit out tonight. He has three assists and a minus-8 rating in 31 games this season. Jake Allen, who is away from the team, is also scratched and Dmitrij Jaskin will also watch from the press box.

7 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will return from his lower body injury on Thursday night against the Kings, and pair with Joel Edmundson. They'll create St. Louis' third defensive unit. Bortuzzo has been out since Dec. 3rd, posting two points with 19 blocks and 26 hits in 11 games thus far.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen will get almost a two-week break between games if he plays in the Blues' first game after the All-Star festivities. He was in line to play against Minnesota on Thursday, but Carter Hutton will get the call again after he posted a shutout win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Allen has struggled mightily of late and will get some more time to refocus before he steps back into the crease.