Jaden Schwartz | Winger | #17

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (14) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars.
Schwartz's goal in the first period tied the game at one. He also picked up the only assist on David Perron's game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues tonight. Dec 20 - 11:42 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3012921263100375.160
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011STL721310100016.333
2012STL457613-440000150.140
2013STL80253156282755301188.133
2014STL75283563131688024184.152
2015STL3381422881400163.127
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20@ DAL111220000003.333
Dec 19EDM100000000001.000
Dec 17CHI1000-20000001.000
Dec 15NJ101100010001.000
Dec 13@ NAS1000-22000002.000
Dec 11@ MIN1000-10000003.000
Dec 9@ NJ110100100002.500
Dec 8@ NYI1000-10000004.000
Dec 6MON121320000014.500
Dec 3WPG100000000006.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Ty Rattie
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 