C 1 Paul Stastny Sidelined

Paul Stastny (upper body) is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game against Tampa Bay. He picked up an assist in 14:30 of ice time against Dallas on Tuesday night. Stastny was hurt in the third period and should be considered day-to-day for now.

2 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

3 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund has tallied four goals in the last four games. He had one marker in his first 30 contests of the 2016-17 campaign. Berglund has been skating with Alexander Steen and David Perron. He has contributed 11 points in 34 appearances.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He got his fifth goal of the season at the 4:20 mark of the first period. Brodziak has two goals and one assist in the last four games. That's quite the hot streak for a player who has eight points in 32 matches.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen lifted his scoring streak to three games with an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal. Steen now has four helpers and five points during the streak. Impressive to say the least. The veteran forward is up to 12 helpers and 15 points in just 20 games this season as well.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars. Schwartz's goal in the first period tied the game at one. He also picked up the only assist on David Perron's game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues tonight.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri didn't take part in St. Louis' practice on Friday night. Ken Hitchcock just described it as a maintenance day, which would indicate that Fabbri isn't at risk of missing any game action for now. He's coming off a two-goal performance in Thursday's win over New Jersey. The 20-year-old has eight goals and eight assists in 27 games.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron scored the game-winning goal in overtime Tuesday night against Dallas. He found the back of the net on a wraparound chance just under two minutes into the extra session. Perron's eighth marker of the year snapped a 10-game goalless slump. He contributed just one assist over that time. Hopefully, this win will help get him going again.

5 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie will watch Saturday's match with the Oilers from the press box. Rattie has seen just four games of action this season with 29 shifts and just one shot on net. He no longer holds any fantasy value, unfortunately.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 16th goal of the season during the Blues' 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in St. Louis Monday night. The flashy right winger gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 12:17 of the first period. Kyle Brodziak gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with his fifth goal of the season at 4:20.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin is a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Edmonton. Brad Hunt and Ty Rattie will also watch the game from the press box. This is Jaskin's fourth straight game as a healthy scratch. He has one goal and five assists in 27 games this season.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. Yakupov plauyed in St. Louis' last four games, but that streak will come to an end tonight. Ty Rattie is expected to join him in the press box, while Alex Pietrangelo misses the game because of an illness.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall will return from a two-game absence against the Stars on Thursday. Upshall has posted two points with four PIMs and 12 hits through seven games thus far. He will line up to the left of Kyle Brodziak and Ryan Reaves on the St. Louis' fourth line.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk scored a goal and an assist in St. Louis' 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Shattenkirk opened the scoring at the 10:12 mark of the first period and he helped set up Brad Hunt's goal in the next frame. Hunt's goal gave the Blues a 3-0 lead, but they watched as Nashville stormed back with six unanswered goals. Shattenkirk finished the game with minus-2 rating, four shots on goal and three hits in 18:21 of ice time. He has seven goals and 14 assists in 30 games.

2 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo (illness) will be back in the lineup Thursday. He wasn't able to play Tuesday against Dallas because of an illness, but he will be ready to return when the Blues visit Tampa Bay.

3 Colton Parayko Active

No Colton Parayko didn't score, but he did add another assist to his ledger during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win past Montreal. That gives him 14 helpers in 26 games this season. Certainly not the distribution hoped from him this season but the goals will come. He has 69 shots on net already.

4 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his 300th career assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal. The veteran blueliner is now up to four helpers and five points this season. While he boasts 203 of his 381 career points back with Florida, Bouwmeester is creeping up on his Calgary numbers. He needs just nine more points to surpass the 79 he posted with them and he'd need to do it in the next 12 games to beat the 279 games needed. It probably won't happen, but it's fun to think about.

5 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson (upper body) will make his return to the Blues' lineup on Tuesday. Edmundson missed roughly a month due to his injury. "I'm feeling good. This is probably the best day I've had so far," Edmundson said. "I've skated for three weeks now. I feel like I can jump right into the game." His return coincidentally corresponds with fellow Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo sustaining a lower-body injury on Saturday.

6 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) returned to action on Saturday. Gunnarsson was injured on December 8. He played 10:35 and was minus-one. Gunnarsson has only two assists in 24 games so his fantasy value is negligible.

7 Robert Bortuzzo I.L.

Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve. The Blues officially activated Joel Edmundson on Tuesday and moved Bortuzzo to the team's injured list. Bortuzzo will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will stay in the lineup Thursday night. On Tuesday, he helped fill in for Alex Pietrangelo, who sat due to an illness. Pietrangelo will return Thursday, but Hunt will remain in the fold. That could make Carl Gunnarsson a healthy scratch. Hunt has four points in five games this season.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen will get the nod Thursday against Tampa Bay. He made 36 stops in a 3-2 overtime win over Dallas Tuesday night for his 16th victory of the season. Allen has recorded a 2.57 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 27 games this season.