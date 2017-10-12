Player Page

Riley Sheahan | Center | #15

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (21) / DET
Contract: view contract details
The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Riley Sheahan and a 5th round pick from the Detroit Red Wings.
In return, the Red Wings will receive forward Scott Wilson and a 3rd round pick. Sheahan has looked like a shadow of the impressive center we saw in his first two seasons. At times, it appeared the NHL game just became too fast for the big center. Hopefully a fresh start with the Penguins will do him some good. He should not be picked up in any formats. No salary was retained by either team in the deal. Oct 21 - 5:56 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
800004000005.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011DET100004000003.000
2012DET100000000001.000
2013DET4291524862300159.153
2014DET79132336-31656000123.106
2015DET81141125-81231102128.109
2016DET8021113-291412000109.018
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 20WAS100002000001.000
Oct 18@ TOR100000000001.000
Oct 16TB100000000001.000
Oct 13@ VGK100010000001.000
Oct 12@ ARI100002000000.000
Oct 10@ DAL100000000000.000
Oct 7@ OTT100000000000.000
Oct 5MIN1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Greg McKegg
4Carter Rowney
5Riley Sheahan
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Ryan Reaves
5Josh Archibald
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Matt Hunwick
8Zach Trotman
G1Matt Murray
2Antti Niemi
 

 