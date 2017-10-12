Riley Sheahan | Center | #15

All Positions

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby netted a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 win against Florida. Crosby has amassed 11 goals in his past 19 games versus the Panthers. He has found the back of the net four times in his last three matches and he currently has 10 points in eight games.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Malkin's power play goal at the 2:14 mark of the second period cut Florida's lead to 2-1. Malkin also helped set up Sidney Crosby's power play goal late on in the frame. He has three goals and 10 points in eight games this season. Six of those points have come in his last two games.

3 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg scored a shorthanded goal for Pittsburgh Saturday. It was the center's first goal as a Penguin. McKegg played 46 games for Tampa Bay and Florida last season before signing on July 1 with the reigning Stanley Cup Champions. He has no fantasy value.

4 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney scored his first goal of the season on Friday night. Rowney has earned two points in eight contests this season. He had seven points in 27 appearances with Pittsburgh last year.

5 Riley Sheahan Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Riley Sheahan and a 5th round pick from the Detroit Red Wings. In return, the Red Wings will receive forward Scott Wilson and a 3rd round pick. Sheahan has looked like a shadow of the impressive center we saw in his first two seasons. At times, it appeared the NHL game just became too fast for the big center. Hopefully a fresh start with the Penguins will do him some good. He should not be picked up in any formats. No salary was retained by either team in the deal.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

It looks like Jake Guentzel will once again play alongside Sidney Crosby. Guentzel was shifted off of Crosby's line for Thursday's game but he was back alongside the Penguins' captain during Saturday's morning skate. Conor Sheary is skating on the other wing on the Pens' top unit. Guentzel remains a must start in all fantasy hockey pools.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust scored a goal and registered an assist in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night. Rust is on fire to enter the season with a goal and seven points in five contests. He set career-highs in 2016-17 with 15 goals and 28 points in 57 games. He's going to cool down substantially, but a 40-point showing this season seems feasible, especially after his hot start.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin netted a goal in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime win against the Rangers Tuesday night. Hagelin also fired a team-high six shots on goal. It was Hagelin's first goal and second point in seven games this season. He had six goals and 22 points in 61 contests in 2017-18.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) won't be available for Game 6 against Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Kuhnhackl is making progress, while rehabbing his injury back in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been in the lineup since May 8.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel chipped in two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over Florida. Kessel also had six shots on goal and both of his helpers were earned on the power play. He has posted one goal and six assists over a four-game point streak.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist could be called up in front of the NHL disciplinary office for his hit on Colton Sceviour Saturday. No penalty was called and Sceviour did not return although it did happen with only 2:05 left in the game. Hornqvist scored for the second time in two games but it would be a crimp in the plans of the Penguins if he was suspended for a couple of games. Stay tuned.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary potted the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-3 victory versus Florida. Sheary scored Pittsburgh's third power-play tally of the contest at the 17:07 mark of the third period. He has four goals and one assist in eight matches this season.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves managed a goal and 24 penalty minutes on Saturday. It was a huge game for poolies who may have expected plenty of penalty minutes but the goal was a surprise. Look for Reaves to get eight-10 goals and a similar amount of assists but also go well over the 100 minute mark in penalty minutes this season. He should be on someone's roster if you play the penalty minutes category.

5 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Florida Panthers. Archibald has served as a healthy scratch in each one of Pittsburgh's games so far this season. He had three goals and no assists in 10 games with the Penguins last season. Scott Wilson and Zach Trotman will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday night in Washington as the Penguins defeated the Capitals 3-2. Letang’s goal, a power play marker five minutes into the game, was the defenseman’s first of the season and his first since February 4th. He led all skaters in ice time with 27:09 and seems to be in top shape coming off neck surgery that ended last year’s season prematurely. While this was his first point of the season, he is featured on the Penguins’ top power play unit and should earn his fair share of points. Aside from his frequent injury woes throughout the years, the 30 year-old is worth the gamble in fantasy leagues, as when healthy, he is among the best defensemen in the NHL.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz recorded an assist in a 3-2 win against the Capitals on Wednesday. Schultz has a goal and two points in four games this season. He also blocked five shots on Wednesday, bringing him up to 11 in the campaign.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin sustained a broken hand in the first round of the playoffs and it kept re-breaking during Pittsburgh's run to a second straight Stanley Cup title. "It was tough to play with it, but obviously everybody had injuries," Dumoulin said. "It's all healed up now. They were deciding on surgery or not at the end of the season, but doctors saw a little bit of healing. We gave it about three weeks, and I kind of have been testing it out the last week. I've skated, and there have been no problems. I'm happy about it." Dumoulin didn't miss any time because of the injury and led the Penguins in average ice time per game (21:59) during the postseason. He agreed to a six-year contract on Monday to avoid salary arbitration.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta is becoming an offensive force with two goals and three points in his first three games. Maatta showed some promise in his rookie season with nine goals and 29 points but that was in 2013-14. He had only 35 points in three injury plagued seasons since then but started to come alive in last year's playoffs with two goals and eight points in 25 games. "We've always believed Olli has good offensive instincts," coach Mike Sullivan said of the 23-year-old. "He jumps into plays when he sees them. I really believe his hockey IQ is his greatest asset. He really sees the ice well. He's a cerebral player, both defensively and offensively. I think the fact that he's getting involved in the offense more in these last few games is an indication that he's feeling good about himself and his game. That confidence goes a long way."

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole (mouth) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan mentioned that Cole was healthy enough to play, but he was deemed a game-time decision earlier today. Cole will be paired with Justin Schultz tonight.

6 Chad Ruhwedel Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Chad Ruhwedel and Josh Archibald will be scratched tonight against the Blackhawks. Despite the Penguins dropping last night's contest in OT to the Blues, they have elected to make no lineup changes tonight. Ruhwedel and Archibald have no fantasy upside.

7 Matt Hunwick I.L.

Matt Hunwick's undisclosed injury is a concussion. Hunwick missed Tuesday's game and has been placed on the injured reserve list. On Thursday the Penguins summoned Zach Trotman to give the squad an extra defenseman during Hunwick's absence.

8 Zach Trotman Active

Zach Trotman has been called up by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Trotman has two assists in four AHL games this season. The 27-year-old has three goals and 12 points in 67 career NHL contests.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers scored the first two goals of the game in the first period, but Pittsburgh managed to storm back to win. Murray now has 5-0-1 record with a 3.35 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage this season. When it's all said and done, Murray will likely be one of the top five fantasy players at his position.