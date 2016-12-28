Tyler Toffoli | Winger | #73

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. He collected his 15th helper of the season, giving him 18 points through 35 games. Poor scoring rates appear to have infected everyone on the team, unfortunately. However through the first 799 games of his career the captain has 702 points, so we'd expect him to finish strong.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up his 12th multi-point game of the year during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. With a goal and two helpers, it's also his second three-point effort of the season. Through 40 games he has 14 goals and 36 points.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored the only goal for the Kings in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Shore tied the game briefly in the third period for the Kings who quickly gave the lead back to Oilers. The goal was Shore's third of the season and was unassisted. The Kings have lost three straight now and have scored just four goals over those losses.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis picked up both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The veteran forward now sits just one measly point shy of 100 career points. He has three goals and four points over his last four games as well, which means it's likely to come soon.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert and Nic Dowd will be scratched against the Red wings on Thursday. Of the three, only Dowd has produced a modicum of fantasy value unfortunately. He has two goals and 11 points with 63 hits through 24 games thus far. Setoguchi meanwhile has posted just seven points in his return to the NHL.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday against Minnesota. It was his third goal over his last four games. Pearson is now up to 11 markers with 20 points through 38 games so far this season. Perhaps this little streak could be the start of some real growth for the youngster.

2 Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford is dealing with an injury believed to be an upper-body one. He isn't projected to play on Wednesday night against Vancouver. Consider him day-to-day for now.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli I.L.

Tyler Toffoli is still not skating after he suffered a lower body injury before Christmas and he has missed the last eight games. The Kings were hoping that Toffoli would graduate from off-ice workouts to the ice this past week but it was not to be. The Kings top winger had eight goals and 20 points before going down, after a 31 goal campaign last season. He should be back on the ice this week but as we saw last week, it is no sure thing.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Gaborik is now up to five points through 18 games this season. He has 40 shots on net as well over that span, so it's not as though he's playing poorly. His career 12.7 shooting clip will kick in, eventually.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown played in his 921st career game on Thursday, which tied him for third place on the Kings' all-time list. Brown has spent his entire career with the Kings and is now tied with Marcel Dionne on the franchise's games played list. Luc Robitaille holds second place with 1,077 games and Dave Taylor is the record holder at 1,111 contests. Given that Brown is signed through 2021-22, there's a good chance that he will be the Kings' record holder some day.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

5 Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the fourth time in five games that he'll watch the game from the press box. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Nic Dowd and Tom Gilbert will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty passed Mark Hardy for second place all-time in assists among Kings defensemen during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Doughty picked up two helpers in the contest, giving him 20 points in 40 games this season. He sits just 11 assists behind Jim Fox and Dustin Brown for 10th all-time in assist in franchise history; forward or defender.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Muzzin's goal was his fourth of the season. He reached 40 in 2015-16 and had 41 points in 2014-15, but this year has been a disappointment so far.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez had two assists Saturday and now has 15. He leads the Kings in helpers and when you add in the defenseman's six goals, he is having a great fantasy season. Martinez had 10 goals and 31 points last season and it certainly looks like he will improve on that this season. He should be starting in someone's fantasy lineup in your pool.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from the injured reserve list. The Los Angeles Kings had an open roster spot because they had already placed Tyler Toffoli on the IR list. This move opens the door for McNabb to return on Thursday. He has two goals in eight games this season.

5 Matt Greene Active

Matt Greene, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Red Wings on Thursday. Of the three Greene has played the most games at 23, he's posted 19 PIMs, 24 blocks and 68 hits in that time. Meanwhile Gilbert has five points with 27 blocks in 17 games. Andreoff 22 PIMs and 29 hits over 15 games thus far.

6 Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert is expected to sit for the 5th straight game on Tuesday against the Sharks. Gilbert has five points in 17 games this season but is struggling to crack the lineup in Los Angeles. Matt Greene and Andy Andreoff are also both expected to be scratched for tonight's game.

7 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

8 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Wild on Saturday. Gravel has a pair of points along with 35 blocks and 37 hits in 26 games this season. Through 15 games for Andreoff, he's still searching for his first points along with 22 PIMs and 29 hits in 15 games.

G 1 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj got bailed out by his offense in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild. Budaj stopped 21 of 24 shots asked of him, but the Kings scored four of the last five goals in the game after spotting the Wild with a 2-0 lead after one period. The win, his third in a row, gives him an 18-10-3 record with a 2.03 GAA and .919 save percentage.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff struggled, allowing four goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He got zero goal support but did allow three goals in the first period. The Kings outshot the Red Wings 34-22 as well so it doesn't look good on the Kings backup goalie right now. He's 2-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .884 save percentage. Not a good spot start for a struggling Kings team.