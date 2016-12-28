Player Page

Tyler Toffoli | Winger | #73

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (47) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Toffoli is still not skating after he suffered a lower body injury before Christmas and he has missed the last eight games.
The Kings were hoping that Toffoli would graduate from off-ice workouts to the ice this past week but it was not to be. The Kings top winger had eight goals and 20 points before going down, after a 31 goal campaign last season. He should be back on the ice this week but as we saw last week, it is no sure thing. Jan 9 - 7:51 AM
Source: LAKingsInsider
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
328122014162101193.086
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012LA 10235321100020.100
2013LA 62121729211013005124.097
2014LA 76232649253732513200.115
2015LA 82312758352092104213.146
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7MIN000000000000.000
Jan 5DET000000000000.000
Jan 3@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 31SJ000000000000.000
Dec 29@ EDM000000000000.000
Dec 28@ VAN000000000000.000
Dec 23@ DAL000000000000.000
Dec 22@ NAS000000000000.000
Dec 20@ CLM1000-10000003.000
Dec 18@ BOS100004000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 