Charlie Coyle | Winger | #3

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 221
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (28) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Charlie Coyle scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the New York Rangers.
All three of Coyle's assists were on the primary variety and they all came in the second period. He helped set up goals by Nino Niederreiter, Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba. Coyle also added the final goal of the game in the third frame. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games. He's on pace to score a career-high 67 points this year. Coyle has nine points in his last six contests. Dec 23 - 10:15 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3312152713224100371.169
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012MIN3786143281000250.160
2013MIN70121830-73321002135.089
2014MIN82112435133912004120.092
2015MIN8221214211624014140.150
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ NYR113400010004.250
Dec 22@ MON100012000001.000
Dec 20COL1101001000111.000
Dec 17ARI101110000001.000
Dec 15@ NAS111220000002.500
Dec 13FLA101112000001.000
Dec 11STL100010000000.000
Dec 9EDM100000000003.000
Dec 7@ TOR101110000002.000
Dec 4@ EDM111220000003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
5Pat Cannone
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
6Kurtis Gabriel
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 