All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu has netted six goals in his past 13 games. He has two goals and two assists over a four-game point streak going into Thursday's meeting with Montreal. Koivu has 18 points in 31 matches this year.

2 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Staal's shorthanded goal in the third period gave the Wild a 3-2 advantage at the time. He's now riding a six-game point streak. Staal's picked up at least one point in eight of his last nine games. The veteran forward has been quite the pick up for Minnesota. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 32 games.

3 Erik Haula Sidelined

Erik Haula is expected to miss the next three games, according to coach Bruce Boudreau. That will keep him on the shelf until the Christmas break, but it isn't thought to be a long-term ailment.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac tallied his third goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He has three markers and no assists in 22 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

5 Pat Cannone Active

Pat Cannone will make his NHL debut at the age of 30 on Tuesday. "It’s going to be great," said Cannone. "A lot of emotions running high. I just need to keep those in check and just try to play my game and go from there. You play for [this], you work hard for [this]. It was a long time coming and I’m looking forward to the opportunity." He's projected to play on the fourth line with Chris Stewart and Kurtis Gabriel. Erik Haula will miss the contest with a lower-body injury.

LW 1 Zach Parise Sidelined

Zach Parise (illness) won't play against the Rangers on Friday. He's posted just five goals and 13 points in 26 games this season with 16 PIMs and 30 hits. Expect him to return to action following the holiday break.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund chipped in two assists Thursday in a 4-2 win against Montreal. He has amassed two goals and seven helpers in the last eight games. Granlund has been held off the scoresheet once during that span. He is up to 23 points in 32 matches this year.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Montreal Thursday night. He scored his seventh goal of the year into an empty net to seal the victory. Zucker was buzzing all night and was credited with six shots in the match. He has 19 points in 32 games now.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will tag in for Zach Parise on Thursday night against Montreal, as the veteran winger is too sick to play. With just 27 points in 109 career games, the 26-year-old forward just doesn't have any fantasy value.

RW 1 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the New York Rangers. All three of Coyle's assists were on the primary variety and they all came in the second period. He helped set up goals by Nino Niederreiter, Marco Scandella and Matt Dumba. Coyle also added the final goal of the game in the third frame. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists in 33 games. He's on pace to score a career-high 67 points this year. Coyle has nine points in his last six contests.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville had two assists Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Pominville has been moved up to the top line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. He assisted on goals by Parise and Staal in the match to give him three helpers in the last three games.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart netted a goal in a 3-2 win versus Toronto on Wednesday night. "I've been thinking about that one my whole life," said Stewart, who has played just three games in his hometown. "There was a lot of family in the building, and I grew up a Maple Leafs fan. It's definitely nice to get that one off the bucket list." He has scored two of his four goals this season in the last three games and he has seven points on the year.

4 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter posted two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win against Nashville. He has one goal and four helpers during a four-game point streak. Niederreiter has amassed 12 points in his last 12 contests.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

6 Kurtis Gabriel Active

Kurtis Gabriel and Nate Prosser will be scratched against the Coyotes on Saturday night. Gabriel has posted nice rates as a bruiser with 24 PIMs and 13 hits in just seven games. Prosser meanwhile has little value, with just two points and 22 blocks in 14 games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter collected his fifth goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He now has 18 points in 30 games this season, keeping his pace to potentially top his 51 points from last year.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon got his second goal of the season Thursday in a 4-2 win against Montreal. He tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. Spurgeon has enjoyed his most productive stretch of 2016-17 in December with six points in 10 games. He also has a plus-11 rating over that span.

3 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve. He will be back in Minnesota's lineup on Wednesday night. "He's a good player. He can skate, he's big, he moves pucks, so that's what he brings," said coach Bruce Boudreau. Scandella may not see power-play action in his first game since Oct. 27, but he won't see his minutes reduced aside from that.

4 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-0 win over Colorado Tuesday night. He helped set up goals by Charlie Coyle (power play) and Mikko Koivu in the match for his first multi-point effort of the season. Dumba has been productive lately with two goals and six points in the past eight games.

5 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin scored his third goal of the season Thursday night. He has 13 points through 29 games, which is a huge improvement from a year ago. Brodin had two goals and just seven points in 68 games last season.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Folin has suited up in 22 games this year and he has two assists and a plus-9 rating. He averages 16:33 of ice time per game for Minnesota. Forward Erik Haula will miss the game with an injury.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will tag in for Christian Folin against the Rangers on Friday night. Unfortunately it's Folin who is the more fantasy viable of the pair. Prosser has amassed just a pair of helpers with 16 hits and 23 blocks in 15 games this season.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The win extends Dubnyk's personal winning streak to eight games and his team's streak to nine (ties a franchise record). He hasn't dropped a game in regulation since Nov. 19, and he's also given up two goals or less in nine consecutive games. The Wild goalie has to be considered the favorite to land the Vezina Trophy right now. Dubnyk has a 17-6-3 record with a 1.57 goals-against-average and a .948 save percentage.