Calvin Pickard | Goalie | #31

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene lifted his point streak to four games with a helper during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. Duchene has scored two goals and five points during his recent streak, bringing his season's totals to 12 goals and 22 points over 26 games.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg suited up in his 200th consecutive game Tuesday night. It represents a career high for the Avalanche forward and it is the longest active streak on the team. Unfortunately, it was another match without a point for Soderberg in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He has nine points in 31 matches after he produced 51 points last year.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko and Eric Gelinas scratched versus Maple Leafs on Thursday. Through 30 games this season the young veteran has posted just three goals and 10 points along with little else to his credit. Making neither player much of a source of fantasy value, unfortunately.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell finally got his first point of 2016-17 in his 20th game. He scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston. Mitchell has never been much of an offensive contributor, but he can generate between 20-30 points.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in a 6-3 loss of the Colorado Avalanche to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night. Landeskog scored the first goal of the night and the final one for the Avs Tuesday. This is the second time this season he scored two goals in a night, but one has to scroll all the way back to mid-October against the Pittsburgh Penguins—22 games ago—to find his other multi-point effort and that has limited his fantasy appeal.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque scored his ninth goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia. He also was credited with five shots in the contest. Bourque has 12 points in 26 games for the Avalanche this season.

3 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne will be back from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Minnesota. He has been absent for the past three games, but he is ready to return. Colborne is projected to skate on the fourth line with Cody McLeod and John Mitchell.

4 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod will be scratched against the Blackhawks on Friday. A night after picking up seven PIMs and skating just eight shifts for a total of 3:58, the veteran will watch from the stands just as he's done much of the season. He has no points with 30 hits and 45 PIMs in 22 games this season, and has averaged just 6:01 of ice time per game.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Minnesota. This will be the first game he's missed all year. The 26-year-old has one goal, two assists and a minus-6 rating in 2016-17. Eric Gelinas will also watch from the press box.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon scored the overtime-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago. He also picked up an assist on Mikko Rantanen's goal in regulation. McKinnon's heroics allowed the Avs to snap their five-game losing streak. The 21-year-old finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 18:42 of ice time. MacKinnon has nine goals and 14 assists in 33 games this season.

2 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla ended his nine-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. The future Hall of Famer is now up to a paltry four goals and eight points in 30 games so far. We'd leave him on the wire, unfortunately.

3 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantenen found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Chicago. Rantanen's goal in the third period snapped Colorado's eight-period scoreless streak. The 20-year-old has five goals, 10 assists and a minus-11 rating in 2016-17. He might not be worth owning standard leagues right now, but his potential is high enough that he could be worth holding onto in keeper leagues.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau sealed Colorado's 3-1 win over Toronto on Sunday night. He scored into an empty net for a shorthanded goal from 150 feet away. "I was happy to see it go in," Comeau said. "Most of the empty-net goals are (one-man advantages). To get it on 6-on-4 for them and bunch of time on the power play was huge. At that point, you're just trying to get into shot lanes. You can't pressure." He has five goals this season, with two coming in the last two games.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie picked up a pair of assists in Friday's 2-1 OT win over Chicago. He snapped his five-game pointless streak in the process. Barrie helped set up Mikko Rantenen's goal in regulation and Nathan MacKinnon's in overtime. The Avs defenseman has two goals, 13 assists and a minus-18 rating in 33 games.

2 Erik Johnson I.L.

Erik Johnson will be lost to the Avlanache for 6-8 weeks with a broken fibula. He broke his leg in the second period of Saturday night's 3-0 loss to Dallas. This is a big blow to the Avalanche as the team had been reeling on defense even before Johnson's injury. We suggest you look for a permanent replacemet for Johnson without delay.

3 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin (upper body) was able to play on Friday. Beauchemin's status was unclear after he missed Thursday's practice. He had two shots on goal in 18:06 minutes of ice time on Friday.

4 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov has picked up two assists in his last three games. He has collected just five helpers, with no goals, in 27 contests this campaign. The 21-year-old defender still has plenty of work to do before he becomes relevant in fantasy leagues.

5 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin (lower body) should be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche have some question marks, including Tyutin, going into Thursday's contest. Those should be cleared up at the morning skate.

6 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wierioch will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Calgary. The 26-year-old has two goals, six assists and a minus-8 rating in 30 games this season. Cody McLeod will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

8 Eric Gelinas Active

Eric Gelinas will tag in for Patrick Wiercioch against Chicago on Friday night. Thus will be Gelinas' first game in a week and 14th of the year. He has a point with 10 PIMs and 12 hits, so we'd leave him on the wire.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Sidelined

Semyon Varlamov won't dress Tuesday because of a groin injury. Coach Jared Bednar said Varlamov "is being re-evaluated by our doctors tonight. He's still out. We're hoping that's going to be short-term, but we'll know a little more after tonight."

2 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard was in net for the 6-3 loss of the Colorado Avalanche to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, but it was not all his fault. Pickard had a strange second period. He gave up four unanswered goals in that period including three pucks deflected off the skates of his own defensemen and another goal was scored when a puck bounced off the back glass, over the net, and off his elbow. Pickard’s .807 save percentage was the first time in his last three games that he dropped below .900.