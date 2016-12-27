Player Page

Calvin Pickard | Goalie | #31

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (49) / COL
Calvin Pickard was in net for the 6-3 loss of the Colorado Avalanche to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, but it was not all his fault.
Pickard had a strange second period. He gave up four unanswered goals in that period including three pucks deflected off the skates of his own defensemen and another goal was scored when a puck bounced off the back glass, over the net, and off his elbow. Pickard’s .807 save percentage was the first time in his last three games that he dropped below .900. Dec 27 - 11:40 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
15795661362.72404368.9111
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014COL1689567034352.35511476.9320
2015COL2098576017422.56539497.9221
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23@ CHI160100011.003938.9740
Dec 22TOR132000011.881312.9230
Dec 20@ MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ WPG158010133.102926.8970
Dec 16FLA158010033.102320.8700
Dec 14PHI158010044.142521.8400
Dec 11@ TOR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ MON127010048.892016.8000
Dec 8@ BOS160100022.003129.9350
Dec 6@ NAS0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Cody McLeod
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
3Jeremy Smith
 

 