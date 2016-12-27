Calvin Pickard | Goalie | #31

|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Matt Duchene
Active
Matt Duchene lifted his point streak to four games with a helper during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Duchene has scored two goals and five points during his recent streak, bringing his season's totals to 12 goals and 22 points over 26 games.
Dec 18
|2
|Carl Soderberg
Active
Carl Soderberg suited up in his 200th consecutive game Tuesday night.
It represents a career high for the Avalanche forward and it is the longest active streak on the team. Unfortunately, it was another match without a point for Soderberg in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He has nine points in 31 matches after he produced 51 points last year.
Dec 21
|3
|Mikhail Grigorenko
Active
Mikhail Grigorenko and Eric Gelinas scratched versus Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Through 30 games this season the young veteran has posted just three goals and 10 points along with little else to his credit. Making neither player much of a source of fantasy value, unfortunately.
Dec 22
|4
|John Mitchell
Active
John Mitchell finally got his first point of 2016-17 in his 20th game.
He scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston. Mitchell has never been much of an offensive contributor, but he can generate between 20-30 points.
Dec 9
|LW
|1
|Gabriel Landeskog
Active
Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in a 6-3 loss of the Colorado Avalanche to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night.
Landeskog scored the first goal of the night and the final one for the Avs Tuesday. This is the second time this season he scored two goals in a night, but one has to scroll all the way back to mid-October against the Pittsburgh Penguins—22 games ago—to find his other multi-point effort and that has limited his fantasy appeal.
Dec 28
|2
|Rene Bourque
Active
Rene Bourque scored his ninth goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.
He also was credited with five shots in the contest. Bourque has 12 points in 26 games for the Avalanche this season.
Dec 15
|3
|Joe Colborne
Active
Joe Colborne will be back from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Minnesota.
He has been absent for the past three games, but he is ready to return. Colborne is projected to skate on the fourth line with Cody McLeod and John Mitchell.
Dec 20
|4
|Cody McLeod
Active
Cody McLeod will be scratched against the Blackhawks on Friday.
A night after picking up seven PIMs and skating just eight shifts for a total of 3:58, the veteran will watch from the stands just as he's done much of the season. He has no points with 30 hits and 45 PIMs in 22 games this season, and has averaged just 6:01 of ice time per game.
Dec 23
|5
|Andreas Martinsen
Active
Andreas Martinsen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
This will be the first game he's missed all year. The 26-year-old has one goal, two assists and a minus-6 rating in 2016-17. Eric Gelinas will also watch from the press box.
Dec 20
|RW
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
Active
Nathan MacKinnon scored the overtime-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago.
He also picked up an assist on Mikko Rantanen's goal in regulation. McKinnon's heroics allowed the Avs to snap their five-game losing streak. The 21-year-old finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 18:42 of ice time. MacKinnon has nine goals and 14 assists in 33 games this season.
Dec 24
|2
|Jarome Iginla
Active
Jarome Iginla ended his nine-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
The future Hall of Famer is now up to a paltry four goals and eight points in 30 games so far. We'd leave him on the wire, unfortunately.
Dec 18
|3
|Mikko Rantanen
Active
Mikko Rantenen found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Chicago.
Rantanen's goal in the third period snapped Colorado's eight-period scoreless streak. The 20-year-old has five goals, 10 assists and a minus-11 rating in 2016-17. He might not be worth owning standard leagues right now, but his potential is high enough that he could be worth holding onto in keeper leagues.
Dec 24
|4
|Blake Comeau
Active
Blake Comeau sealed Colorado's 3-1 win over Toronto on Sunday night.
He scored into an empty net for a shorthanded goal from 150 feet away. "I was happy to see it go in," Comeau said. "Most of the empty-net goals are (one-man advantages). To get it on 6-on-4 for them and bunch of time on the power play was huge. At that point, you're just trying to get into shot lanes. You can't pressure." He has five goals this season, with two coming in the last two games.
Dec 12
|D
|1
|Tyson Barrie
Active
Tyson Barrie picked up a pair of assists in Friday's 2-1 OT win over Chicago.
He snapped his five-game pointless streak in the process. Barrie helped set up Mikko Rantenen's goal in regulation and Nathan MacKinnon's in overtime. The Avs defenseman has two goals, 13 assists and a minus-18 rating in 33 games.
Dec 24
|2
|Erik Johnson
I.L.
Erik Johnson will be lost to the Avlanache for 6-8 weeks with a broken fibula.
He broke his leg in the second period of Saturday night's 3-0 loss to Dallas. This is a big blow to the Avalanche as the team had been reeling on defense even before Johnson's injury. We suggest you look for a permanent replacemet for Johnson without delay.
Dec 4
|3
|Francois Beauchemin
Active
Francois Beauchemin (upper body) was able to play on Friday.
Beauchemin's status was unclear after he missed Thursday's practice. He had two shots on goal in 18:06 minutes of ice time on Friday.
Dec 17
|4
|Nikita Zadorov
Active
Nikita Zadorov has picked up two assists in his last three games.
He has collected just five helpers, with no goals, in 27 contests this campaign. The 21-year-old defender still has plenty of work to do before he becomes relevant in fantasy leagues.
Dec 15
|5
|Fedor Tyutin
Active
Fedor Tyutin (lower body) should be back in the lineup on Thursday.
He has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche have some question marks, including Tyutin, going into Thursday's contest. Those should be cleared up at the morning skate.
Dec 8
|6
|Patrick Wiercioch
Active
Patrick Wierioch will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Calgary.
The 26-year-old has two goals, six assists and a minus-8 rating in 30 games this season. Cody McLeod will also watch the game from the press box.
Dec 27
|7
|Cody Goloubef
Active
Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday.
The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.
Dec 18
|8
|Eric Gelinas
Active
Eric Gelinas will tag in for Patrick Wiercioch against Chicago on Friday night.
Thus will be Gelinas' first game in a week and 14th of the year. He has a point with 10 PIMs and 12 hits, so we'd leave him on the wire.
Dec 23
|G
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
Sidelined
Semyon Varlamov won't dress Tuesday because of a groin injury.
Coach Jared Bednar said Varlamov "is being re-evaluated by our doctors tonight. He's still out. We're hoping that's going to be short-term, but we'll know a little more after tonight."
Dec 27
|2
|Calvin Pickard
Active
Calvin Pickard was in net for the 6-3 loss of the Colorado Avalanche to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, but it was not all his fault.
Pickard had a strange second period. He gave up four unanswered goals in that period including three pucks deflected off the skates of his own defensemen and another goal was scored when a puck bounced off the back glass, over the net, and off his elbow. Pickard’s .807 save percentage was the first time in his last three games that he dropped below .900.
Dec 27
|3
|Jeremy Smith
Active
The Colorado Avalanche have recalled Jeremy Smith from the San Antonio Rampage.
This most likely means Semyon Varlamov (groin) won't be able to dress on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames. Smith, was drafted in the 2nd round by the Nashville Predators during the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, and he has yet to appear in a NHL game. Calvin Pickard will most likely get all the starts during Varlamov's absence.
Dec 26