C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

Aleksander Barkov scored in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Barkov has picked up at least one point in each of his last six appearances and he has a three-game point streak since returning from injury. The forward has six points in that span as well as 11 goals and 30 points in 31 games.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck will be fine to play Thursday after he took a puck to the ribs last Saturday. X-rays came back negative and Trocheck used the holiday break to rest before skating on Wednesday at practice. He has recorded a team-leading 14 goals this season and is tied with Jonathan Huberdeau for the club lead with 35 points.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad picked up a couple of assists in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Bjugstad helped open the scoring by picking up an assist on Jared McCann's opening goal 6:43 into the first period. His second assist came on Jonathan Huberdeau's 13th of the season to put the Panthers up 3-0 in the second period. Bjugstad is now up to 20 points in 37 games this season, with five points in his last five games.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann netted the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 victory versus New Jersey. McCann broke a 2-2 tie with 7:15 remaining in the third period. He has scored a goal in each of his last two games. McCann now has four goals and seven points in 12 matches this season.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

The Florida Panthers have announced that Derek MacKenzie has been activated off of IR. In a corresponding move, the Panthers have placed forward Radim Vrbata on IR. MacKenzie has four points in 16 games this season. He has no fantasy value.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Coach Bob Boughner wants Jonathan Huberdeau to shoot more. "A lot of people keep telling me this. It's something I have to do" admitted Huberdeau. "Pretty sure you're going to have more opportunities to make some plays, but when you don't want to force things, you got to shoot. That's what I want to try." He has produced three goals in his past two games, but one was an empty-netter. Huberdeau has 12 markers on 96 shots as well as 35 points in 36 matches this season.

2 Jamie McGinn Sidelined

Jamie McGinn (upper body) could be back in the fold Thursday night. McGinn practiced alongside Jared McCann and Connor Brickley on Wednesday. He has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

3 Connor Brickley Active

Connor Brickley scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Brickley was supposed to be a healthy scratch in this one, but he was inserted into the lineup at the last minute. His goal gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at the 11:14 mark of the third frame and the Panthers never looked back. Brickley now has three goals and six assists in 25 games this season.

4 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin (upper body) returned to action on Sunday. Malgin missed one game with the injury and had an assist Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Vegas. It was his first assist of the season as he has five points in 15 games. He has scored all four of his goals in his last nine games.

RW 1 Evgenii Dadonov Active

Evgenii Dadonov recorded two assists in a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. It was Dadonov's seventh multi-point effort of the season and his second assist of the game came on the game-winning goal, scored by Mike Matheson. The Cats also got goals from Nick Bjugstad and Denis Malgin in the victory. Dadonov now has seven goals and 20 points in 26 games this season.

2 Radim Vrbata Sidelined

Radim Vrbata (illness) wasn't able to practice on Thursday. Vrbata will also miss Thursday's game against the Flyers. He has four goals and 12 points in 30 contests in 2017-18.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour scored in Friday's 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Sceviour's fifth goal of the season gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead late in the first period. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal in 11:48 of ice time. Sceviour now has eight points in 19 games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. It's the first game that Haley will miss all season. The Panthers tough guy has two goals five assists and 75 penalty minutes in 33 games this season. MacKenzie Weegar will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad posted a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss at Chicago, but he salvaged the night with four blocked shots and a hit. Ekblad has posted just six goals and 12 points with a rather marginal plus-2 rating across 31 contests. His real value to those in deeper fantasy pools is for his willingness to sacrifice his body. He has blocked 47 shots through 31 games while adding 32 hits.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle earned three assists in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders. Yandle helped set up power-play goals by Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov in the second frame after he got the lone assist on Nick Bjugstad's opening goal of the contest. The Panthers defenseman finished the night with an even rating, four shots on goal and one blocked shot in 26:45 of ice time. Yandle has three goals and 16 points in 27 games this season.

3 Michael Matheson Active

Michael Matheson netted the game-winning goal in Florida's comeback victory over Arizona on Tuesday night. Matheson gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at the 5:41 mark of the third period shortly after Denis Malgin got the game-tying tally. The 23-year-old blueliner has two goals in his last two outings and three in his last five.

4 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic will be back in the lineup on Monday against New Jersey. Petrovic has been a healthy scratch for the last eight games, but he will finally get another chance to play. Ian McCoshen will be in the press box instead.

5 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and three hits across 20:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss in Chicago. Pysyk isn't much of an impact player at the offensive end, so Tuesday's assist was a bonus. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his work in the blocked shots (47) and hits (33) categories across 31 contest.

6 Ian McCoshen Sidelined

Ian McCoshen won't be able to suit up tonight as he is still dealing with his upper-body injury. McCoshen has missed the last two games with his injury. He has three goals in 27 games this season. Roberto Luongo (lower body) and Radim Vrbata (illness) will also be scratched.

7 MacKenzie Weegar Active

MacKenzie Weegar will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Panthers have now scratched Weegar in four consecutive games. He has one goal and one assist in 16 contests this season. Roberto Luongo (lower body) and Aleksander Barkov (upper body) will both miss the game due to injury.

G 1 Roberto Luongo I.L.

Roberto Luongo (lower body) got back on the ice Thursday morning for the first time he was injured on Dec. 4. Luongo did some work with goalie coach Robb Tallas. "He's obviously got a long way to go, but there's definitely been some great progression," coach Bob Boughner said. "It's nice to see him get the equipment back on." The Panthers bench boss added that a mid-January return for Luongo is unlikely to happen, but he has recovered faster than expected before.

2 James Reimer Active

James Reimer will play between the pipes Thursday night. It will be Reimer's 10th straight start as he continues to fill in for the injured Roberto Luongo. Reimer has been great lately as he's won his last three games and is coming off a 38-save shutout.