Nick Bjugstad | Center | #27

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 218
College: University of Minnesota
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (19) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Nick Bjugstad picked up a couple of assists in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Bjugstad helped open the scoring by picking up an assist on Jared McCann's opening goal 6:43 into the first period. His second assist came on Jonathan Huberdeau's 13th of the season to put the Panthers up 3-0 in the second period. Bjugstad is now up to 20 points in 37 games this season, with five points in his last five games. Dec 28 - 10:16 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3699180803000103.087
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012FLA11101-820000017.059
2013FLA76162238-141603114185.086
2014FLA72241943-73875003207.116
2015FLA67151934-84169003171.088
2016FLA547714-19221200191.077
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23OTT101110000002.000
Dec 22MIN100012000001.000
Dec 19@ ARI110110000003.333
Dec 17@ VGK101100010006.000
Dec 14@ COL1000-10000003.000
Dec 12@ CHI110112000003.333
Dec 11@ DET101100000003.000
Dec 9COL1000-20000002.000
Dec 7WPG100010000003.000
Dec 4NYI1101-10000004.250

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Jared McCann
5Derek MacKenzie
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jamie McGinn
3Connor Brickley
4Denis Malgin
RW1Evgenii Dadonov
2Radim Vrbata
3Colton Sceviour
4Micheal Haley
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Michael Matheson
4Alex Petrovic
5Mark Pysyk
6Ian McCoshen
7MacKenzie Weegar
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Harri Sateri
 

 