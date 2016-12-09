Calle Jarnkrok | Center | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen had two assists Thursday in a 6-1 victory over Tampa Bay. He helped set up goals by Mike Fisher (power play) and Filip Forsberg in the match. Johansen hasn't scored a goal himself in six straight games, but he has earned six helpers during that stretch.

2 Mike Ribeiro Active

Mike Ribeiro netted a pair of assists in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blues. Both assists came in the second period, as he helped set up Yannick Weber and Filip Forsberg. Ribeiro's now picked up a point in five consecutive games against St. Louis. He has four goals and 17 assists in 36 games.

3 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher turned in two assists during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fisher now has four points in his past three games, and has altogether produced 11 goals and 24 points in 36 games this season. That's already one point better than his output in 70 games last year.

4 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks. With the Predators shorthanded in the extra frame, Roman Josi and Jarnkrok entered the Canucks zone on a 2-on-0 breakaway. Josi fed the puck over to his teammate, who buried it by Ryan Miller (click on the link below to see a replay of the goal). The 25-year-old now has six goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Austin Watson also scored for the Predators tonight.

5 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons scored a hat trick in Nashville's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sissons' offensive outburst was far from expected. The Preds forward entered tonight's game with just two goals in 27 games this season. His first goal gave Nashville a 3-1 lead in the second period before his two third period goals gave his team 5-1 and 6-1 leads. The 23-year-old has six points in 28 games in 2016-17. Ryan Ellis, Mike Fisher and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Sidelined

Colin Wilson was not on the ice for line rushes Sunday morning. That's a good indication that Wilson, who left Friday night's game with an undisclosed injury, won't be playing Sunday night against Chicago. Consider him day-to-day for now.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala scored in Tuesday's 2-1 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Fiala opened the scoring at the 19:06 mark of the second period. Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi picked up the assists on Nashville's only goal. Fiala finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:35 of ice time. He's amassed six goals and two assists in 27 games in 2016-17.

3 Miikka Salomaki Sidelined

Miikka Salomaki is back on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. GM David Poile described the ailment as long term. Salomaki played in the first two games of the season for Nashville, but he hasn't been in the lineup since then. He was out with an upper-body injury until he was given a conditioning stint in the minors in late November. Perhaps he was injured during his AHL assignment.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored one goal, one assist, and was engaged in a fight Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Watson’s assist came on the first goal of the night at the 14:52 minute mark of the first period. He scored his first goal of the season at 2:42 in the third, and his fighting penalty came at 3:30 in the second to give him the Gordie Howe hat trick. Watson has only three points on the year, so he has not been particularly fantasy relevant. Frederick Gaudreau earned his first career point on an assist for Watson’s goal.

5 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk will skate on the fourth line against the Panthers on Friday. Through 62 career games in the NHL, Zolnierczyk has posted nine points with 87 PIMs and 101 hits. So if you're in the need of his kind of services, he'll be skating to the left of Mike Ribeiro and Craig Smith.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg has been summoned from the minors. He skated on Nashville's fourth line during Tuesday's morning session. Aberg has one goal and one assist in nine NHL games this year.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg kept his hot streak going Thursday night with another goal. He has buried six goals in his past eight games to give him nine on the year. Forsberg has 24 points in 38 matches, but his resurgence should give him and his fantasy owners plenty of confidence going into the second half.

2 James Neal I.L.

James Neal (upper body) won't play Tuesday night. He isn't eligible to come off injured reserve yet even if he was ready. This will be the fourth consecutive game he has missed due to an upper-body injury.

3 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Smith tied the game at one at the 5:03 mark of the third period. Mike Ribeiro and Filip Forsberg picked up the assists on Nashville's only goal. Smith finished the game with three shots on goal and four hits in 15:51 of ice time. The 27-year-old has seven goals and seven assists in 38 games.

4 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson is back in the Predators lineup on Tuesday night. He missed each of his team's last two games with an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has 10 goals and 15 assists in 38 games this season.

D 1 P.K. Subban I.L.

P.K. Subban received the most votes and will captain the Central Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game if he is healthy. Subban hasn't played since Dec. 15 because of a suspected herniated disc. He has generated seven goals and 17 points in 29 games this year.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The Predators outshot the Kings 28 to 25 tonight, but they were unable to get a puck passed Los Angeles' Peter Budaj. Josi had two penalty minutes, two shots on goal, five hits and five blocked shots in 25:44 of ice time. In all, six Predators finished with a minus-2 rating tonight.

3 Ryan Ellis Active

Ryan Ellis tallied his fourth goal of the year in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He was making his second appearance since returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Ellis has 10 points in 21 matches this year.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm accounted for a goal and an assist Tuesday night. It was his first goal in 32 games this season along with his 10th assist. Ekholm is trying to bounce back from a slow start. He has six points in the last 10 outings after he had five points in his first 22 appearances.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto has been summoned from his AHL conditioning assignment. Bitetto only ended up spending a day in the minors. He hasn't played for Nashville since Nov. 29 due to a broken hand.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday. Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway?

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber will make his Predators debut Saturday night against Chicago. Weber is tagging in for the injured Anthony Bitetto. Weber has shown the ability to score from the point, having posted 11 goals for Vancouver two seasons ago. But we'd let him prove himself first before jumping on the Weber-train.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks. Rinne nearly recorded a shutout in this game, but Vancouver's Brandon Sutter scored the game-tying goal with 49 seconds remaining in regulation. Thankfully for Rinne's fantasy owners, he was still able to come away with the win. The Preds goalie has a 15-11-6 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage in 2016-17. Rinne has won two of his last three starts.