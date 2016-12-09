Player Page

Calle Jarnkrok | Center | #19

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 156
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (51) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Calle Jarnkrok scored the game-winning goal in Nashville's 2-1 OT win over the Vancouver Canucks.
With the Predators shorthanded in the extra frame, Roman Josi and Jarnkrok entered the Canucks zone on a 2-on-0 breakaway. Josi fed the puck over to his teammate, who buried it by Ryan Miller (click on the link below to see a replay of the goal). The 25-year-old now has six goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Austin Watson also scored for the Predators tonight. Jan 10 - 10:59 PM
Source: Sportsnet on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
405510-460000056.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NAS12279740100013.154
2014NAS74711182180001195.074
2015NAS8116143011431104125.128
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8@ CHI1000-20000002.000
Jan 6@ FLA1000-10000007.000
Jan 5@ TB102230000004.000
Jan 3MON1000-12000001.000
Dec 30@ STL100000000001.000
Dec 29CHI100000000000.000
Dec 27MIN101110000000.000
Dec 22LA1000-20000002.000
Dec 20@ NJ100000000001.000
Dec 19@ PHI1000-10000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Miikka Salomaki
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
6Pontus Aberg
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 