Brock Nelson | Center | #29

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares picked up a goal and an assist in the Islanders' 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Tavares registered the primary assist on Josh Bailey's goal in the first period before adding a power play marker in the second period. The Islanders captain is red-hot, as he's picked up 16 points in his last 10 games. Overall, he has 20 goals and 43 points in 49 contests. He may have gotten off to a slow start (by his standards), but it certainly looks like he's back to producing like he has in years past.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored two goals -- including the game winner in overtime -- and chipped in with an assist to help the New York Islanders edge the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in exciting NHL action Monday night. Nelson delivered his 13th goal of the season at 2:42 of overtime. He scored his 12th at 13:48 of the second period. The Isles sent the game into OT on an Andrew Ladd deflection at 18:31 of the third period. Josh Bailey picked assists on Ladd's goal and Bailey's game winner and has 28 on the season. Bailey also scored his 13th to tie the game at 4-4 at 13:30 of the third. Ryan Strome had a goal (his eighth) and an assist (12th). Nelson collected his 13th assist on Strome's goal. Also producing a goal for New York was Nikolay Kulemin (ninth). Anders Lee had two assists to bring his season total to 13.

3 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine scored the only New York Islanders goal Saturday night as they lost a 2-1 in a shootout to the Arizona Coyotes. Quine’s second period goal was his third of the season and first since December 16th against the Buffalo Sabres. It also snapped a three-game streak in which he failed to score a single point.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas will return to the Islanders forward corps on Saturday in Winnipeg. The young veteran had been out since Dec. 15th with an upper body injury. Through 29 games this season he has four goals and 13 points with 18 PIMs, 34 blocks, and 71 hits.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd has a three-game point streak. He has generated three goals and one assist over that time. Ladd got his 11th marker of the season in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He also had ice time increase to 16:41 after he played just over 13 minutes in his previous two outings.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored one goal and had an assist Saturday night as the Islanders lost 5-4 to the Hurricanes. Lee’s goal was the first of the night for the Islanders. It came at the 11:14 mark of the first with an assist from Dennis Seidenberg and Josh Bailey. Notably, Lee returned the favor and gave an assist to Bailey at 8:33 in the third to tie the game at 4-4. Bailey and Lee stand second and third in points for the Islanders and both added to their total. Bailey has now earned 35 with Lee at 29.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier (foot) returned to action on Thursday against Montreal. He was absent from Tuesday's match because of a foot injury. Beauvillier had two shots and one hit in 15:33 of ice time. The 19-year-old rookie has 11 points in 33 games.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin scored twice in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Boston on Monday. It was Kulemin's second multi-point game of the 2016-17 campaign. Jason Chimera scored a goal and registered an assist for the Islanders. Josh Bailey accounted for New York's other marker. Casey Cizikas registered two assists.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince will take Cal Clutterbuck's spot in Saturday's match against the Hurricanes. Through 38 games so far this season Prince has posted five goals and 14 points along with 31 hits.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome was benched in the third period for 'poor defense'. Interim head coach Doug Weight was not happy with the lack of effort that Strome gave on Ivan Provorov's tying goal in the third and benched him for the next three shifts at even strength before he was put on the ice for a power play. "He had a chance to shoot there and he didn’t. That’s human error; you can live with that," Weight said. "I was more upset with the track [defensively]. It’s a play you’ve got to make, get to the middle, protect that good ice. Stromie knows. He sat a couple shifts and went out for the power play, and we should’ve had one there."

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey scored his third goal in the last four games Friday night in a 5-4 loss to Detroit. He has produced four of his nine goals in the past eight contests. Bailey has amassed nine points during a 10-game span.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Sidelined

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) didn't skate Monday and won't play against Toronto. "Anytime you have an injury that comes back, you want to make sure, so we're going to make sure he's healthy," interim coach Doug Weight said of Clutterbuck, who will miss his second straight game. "We don't want to lose Cal for a long period of time. He's feeling better and he'll be on the ice real soon."

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera played in his 1,000th NHL game on Friday. Chimera was honored before Saturday's game by the Islanders. Congratulations to Chimera on the honor.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Capitals. Gionta has only skated in four games this season and he's managed to pick up one assist in 2016-17. He has no fantasy value going forward. Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey are both out with injuries.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

The Islanders will indeed get Johnny Boychuk back on their blue line Sunday against the Flyers. The rugged defender has picked up five goals and 14 points along with 87 hits and blocks through 40 games this season, and belongs in your lineup as well.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy scored his eighth goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Sunday. Leddy's unassisted marker in the first period was his eighth goal and 24th point in 44 games this season. With two assists on Saturday in LA, it was a three-point weekend for the veteran blueliner.

3 Travis Hamonic I.L.

Travis Hamonic (lower body) isn't ready to resume skating yet. Hamonic won't be back for a minimum of two more weeks. He has two goals and 12 points in 35 contests this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey (lower body) will return Friday night. His first game since Jan. 24 will bump Scott Mayfield from the lineup. Hickey has 12 points in 46 games this season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg is tied for ninth place in the league with a plus-21 rating. That's impressive when you consider that the Islanders' have had a less than ideal campaign and entered the All-Star break with a 21-17-9 record. After Seidenberg, the next best Islanders players are Calvin de Haan and Casey Cizikas at plus-11 each. Seidenberg's analytics have been somewhat muted though. His even strength Corsi For and Fenwick For are 46.3% and 48.8% while his CF% relative and FF% relative are minus-0.2 and plus-1.1 respectively. What that suggests is that from a Corsi perspective, the Islanders have been a slightly better puck possession team when Seidenberg is on the bench rather than on the ice. Fenwick tells a bit of a different story, suggesting that the Islanders are better served from a puck possession perspective when Seidenberg is playing relative to their alternatives.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

The New York Islanders have called up Adam Pelech. Pelech was activated off the injured reserve on Dec. 31 and then sent to AHL Bridgeport. He has a goal and three points in nine games with the Islanders in 2016-17.

8 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It'll be his third straight game in the press box. He has one goal and three assists in eight games this season. Stephen Gionta will also serve as a healthy scratch.

9 Ryan Pulock I.L.

Ryan Pulock (broken foot) has been skating but is not close to returning to action. Pulock is with the Islanders as they embark on a California road trip but will continue to get in some conditioning without playing as he closes in on a return. He was injured in his first game back from the minors so he has no stats this season.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss will tend to the cage for the Islanders on Monday versus Toronto. His three-game win streak came to an end in a 5-4 loss to Detroit this past Friday. Greiss has posted six of his 15 victories this season in his last 12 starts. He also has a 2.35 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 2016-17.