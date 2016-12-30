Player Page

Brock Nelson | Center | #29

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/15/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 206
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (30) / NYI
Brock Nelson scored two goals -- including the game winner in overtime -- and chipped in with an assist to help the New York Islanders edge the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in exciting NHL action Monday night.
Nelson delivered his 13th goal of the season at 2:42 of overtime. He scored his 12th at 13:48 of the second period. The Isles sent the game into OT on an Andrew Ladd deflection at 18:31 of the third period. Josh Bailey picked assists on Ladd's goal and Bailey's game winner and has 28 on the season. Bailey also scored his 13th to tie the game at 4-4 at 13:30 of the third. Ryan Strome had a goal (his eighth) and an assist (12th). Nelson collected his 13th assist on Strome's goal. Also producing a goal for New York was Nikolay Kulemin (ninth). Anders Lee had two assists to bring his season total to 13. Feb 6 - 10:21 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5011162702614011109.101
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NYI72141226-101234001132.106
2014NYI82202242624105003190.105
2015NYI81261440-33032003165.158
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4CAR110100000004.250
Feb 3@ DET101102000002.000
Jan 31WAS101100000002.000
Jan 26MON100000000000.000
Jan 24CLM110110000014.250
Jan 22PHI100000000003.000
Jan 21LA100002000003.000
Jan 19DAL100000000004.000
Jan 16@ BOS100000000001.000
Jan 14@ CAR1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 