Kevin Hayes | Center | #13

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan racked up two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the New York Rangers. Stepan opened the scoring just 27 seconds into the game, but the Stars responded by scoring four unanswered goals to jump ahead 4-1 in the second period. Stepan also picked up the primary assist on Chris Kreider's power play goal in the third period before adding a goal of his own just over two minutes later. Stepan finished the game with a plus-1 rating and eight shots on goal in 18 minutes of ice time. He now has 12 goals and 36 points in 45 games this season.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad is slated to play between Rick Nash and Pavel Buchnevich on Tuesday in his return to the lineup. He has missed the past 25 games because of a broken fibula. Zibanejad has registered 15 points in 19 games this season, so get him back in your lineup.

3 Kevin Hayes Sidelined

Kevin Hayes will be out of action for two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury. He was injured in Sunday's game against Detroit after he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision. Hayes is expected to miss at least the next five games as a result of the ailment.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg will get back into the lineup on Thursday night. He was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, but an injury to Jesper Fast will give him an opportunity to play against Toronto.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash is expected to be back in the Rangers' lineup on Friday against Toronto. Nash has 13 goals and 20 points in 30 games so far, with a 14.8% shooting percentage as well. Tack on his 19 hits and 21 blocks, and you have yourself a prime time fantasy contributor.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider has been fined $5,000 for hitting Dallas forward Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight on Tuesday night. That is the maximum fine allowable under the CBA. Kreider went after Eakin for a hit on Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist that took place back on Dec. 15. Kreider had a goal, an assist and the fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick in Tuesday's match.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner leads the NHL in even strength goals with 20. Grabner scored shorthanded against the Leafs Thursday for his first non-even strength goal and has 21 on the season. Grabner played for Toronto last season and coach Mike Babcock praised the winger who only scored nine times for him. "He was on his way," Babcock said. "He had so many chances. He was snakebitten, but he got his confidence back. Grabs was a guy we really liked here. He did a real good job for us. We would’ve loved to have kept him, but we felt with the wingers we had coming, one of these young kids wouldn’t have got any ice time." He certainly has benefited the Rangers this season. Grabner is a must start, even if he sees little, if any, power play time.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel is expected to be back in the lineup on Monday night. He was scratched Sunday after he received clearance to return from a concussion. Puempel will serve as an injury replacement for Kevin Hayes.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

With half a season left, Jimmy Vesey's endurance is being put to the test. Like many rookies, Vesey is dealing with a tougher schedule than he's faced in the past. He participated in 33 games with Harvard University last season, but he's already appeared in 41 contests with the Rangers in 2016-17 - 49 games if you want to include the preseason action. That steep increase isn't lost on him. "Yeah, I’ve thought about it, I’m just trying to put that one off," Vesey said. "You think about rookie camp and preseason, I’ve played almost 50 games. So I’m on pace for 100. I’ve thought about it, just trying to take it day by day." The 23-year-old forward has 11 goals and 19 points this season.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello lifted his point streak to five games thanks to the game winning goal he set up to beat Detroit on Sunday in overtime, 1-0. Zuccarello stared down Jared Coreau as he bought time for JT Miller to catch up on the wing before making a sweet dish leading to the goal. He now has seven helpers during the streak, giving him 27 overall assists and 37 overall points.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller put Mat Zuccarello's overtime feed home on Sunday to beat the Red Wings by a score of 1-0. It's his fifth game winner of the season and his 16th overall goal of the campaign. Miller has 34 points in 47 games, including seven goals and five assists in the the last 10 matches.

3 Jesper Fast Sidelined

Jesper Fast (upper body) isn't expected to play until after the All-Star break. He is projected to miss seven-to-10 days with an upper-body injury. Fast was hurt in Tuesday's game against Dallas.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich scored a goal and registered two assists in the Rangers' 7-6 loss to Dallas on Tuesday. Buchnevich has picked up at least one point in his last seven appearances, which is made all the more impressive by the fact that his NHL career is still just 13 contests old. He's averaging a point-per-game so far with five goals and eight assists.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After a sluggish stretch in November, McDonagh has bounced back in December with seven points in 11 matches. He also has both of his goals this month.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi appears to be playing Saturday night. That means that his precautionary scratch will probably come on Sunday at Edmonton. If it works out like that then Adam Clendening could be facing the Oilers.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is hoping he'll see more urgency in Klein's game after being scratched. Adam Clendening will probably be taken out of the lineup to make room for Klein, though that wasn't confirmed.

4 Marc Staal Sidelined

There has yet to be an update on the status of Marc Staal who has been going through concussion protocol. Staal has missed the last four games but he has been working out at the Rangers practice facility. He has only three goals and six points in 40 games so his absence from the Rangers lineup should not be affecting your fantasy team.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the only marker for the Rangers in their 4-1 loss to Buffalo. Holden's goal cut Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at the 15:55 mark of the second period. J.T. Miller and Oscar Lindberg picked up the helpers on the Rangers' only goal. Holden has scored four goals in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening had a goal and an assist in the Rangers 5-4 win over Columbus Saturday. It was his first goal of the season. The defenseman has five points in only 11 games as he has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions this season.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Thanks to the helper he picked up in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Red Wings, rookie Brady Skjei has reached another milestone. Make it 18 helpers and 20 points for him through 46 games this season. Skjei has quietly put together a remarkably solid rookie campaign.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist picked up his second shutout of the season as the Rangers beat the Red Wings 1-0 in overtime on Sunday. The King was a perfect 21 for 21, including the two shots asked of him while on special teams. He improves to 20-12-1 on the season and is now up to 61 career shutouts.

2 Antti Raanta I.L.

Antti Raanta (lower body) has been placed on the injured reserve list. Raanta is projected to miss 7-10 days as of Jan. 16, so this move isn't surprising. While he's sidelined Magnus Hellberg is serving as the backup goaltender.