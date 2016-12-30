Player Page

Kevin Hayes | Center | #13

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/8/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (24) / CHI
Kevin Hayes will be out of action for two-to-three weeks with a lower-body injury.
He was injured in Sunday's game against Detroit after he was involved in a knee-on-knee collision. Hayes is expected to miss at least the next five games as a result of the ailment. Jan 23 - 1:09 PM
Source: New York Newsday
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4713223518101414385.153
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014NYR79172845152214101111.153
2015NYR7914223643033003133.105
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 22@ DET100000000000.000
Jan 19@ TOR102220000006.000
Jan 17DAL1000-10000001.000
Jan 14@ MON102210000002.000
Jan 13TOR100010000002.000
Jan 7@ CLM101110010005.000
Jan 4@ PHI120230000003.667
Jan 3BUF1000-20000000.000
Dec 31@ COL101100000002.000
Dec 29@ ARI103310020003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
3Magnus Hellberg
 

 