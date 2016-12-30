Player Page

Roster

Brendan Gallagher | Winger | #11

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 182
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (147) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Brendan Gallagher suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over the Dallas Stars.
The team already announced that Gallagher won't be traveling to Toronto for Saturday night's game. The fact that he's already been ruled out for a game three days away isn't a good sign. Jan 4 - 11:25 PM
Source: Montreal Canadiens on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
386121822911001106.057
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012MON44151328103331003117.128
2013MON8119224147381000211.090
2014MON82242347183135006254.094
2015MON53192140132473000173.110
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3@ NAS1000-10000004.000
Dec 31@ PIT100000000007.000
Dec 29@ FLA110100000004.250
Dec 28@ TB1000-20000003.000
Dec 23@ CLM1000-10000004.000
Dec 22MIN1000-34000002.000
Dec 20ANA100000000001.000
Dec 17@ WAS100000000003.000
Dec 16SJ100000000004.000
Dec 12BOS100005000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Bobby Farnham
5Artturi Lehkonen
6Daniel Carr
7Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 