All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux has recorded just one goal and one assist in the last 10 games. Going into Wednesday's meeting with the Capitals, the Flyers captain has registered just two goals and 11 points in the past 21 matches. Giroux has one goal in two appearances against Washington this year.

2 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula scored his first goal as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Filppula's eighth goal of the season tied the game at one with less than 10 minutes remaining in the third period. Jakub Voracek scored the game-winner in the shootout to give the Flyers the win. He has 35 points in 60 games this season. He's only worth an add in the deepest of fantasy leagues.

3 Sean Couturier Active

With Valtteri Filppula now part of the Flyers' long-term plans, it looks like Sean Couturier will be Philadelphia's third-line center for the foreseeable future. Couturier has 398 NHL games under his belt and has recorded just 175 points over that span, but he's always been seen as someone with offensive upside. Now though, it looks like the Flyers are moving on from that hope. It's understandable given that Couturier hasn't made progress this season with just 16 points in 48 games (albeit partially due to the lingering effects of his MCL sprain), but the bottom line is that you shouldn't expect a big campaign from him in 2017-18 either given his more clearly cemented role.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins scored the only goal of the night as the Flyers lost a 3-1 contest to the Flames on Wednesday. Cousins sixth goal of the season was aided by Mark Read’s sixth assist, but Cousins would go on to play an even bigger role in the game. At the 7:41 mark of the first he drew a five minute penalty and game misconduct by Alex Chiasson for spearing. At the end of that power-play, the Flames had a two-man advantage for two minutes after Sean Monahan was dinged for a delay of game. The Flyers were unable to score for that power-play and the rest of the night.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal (upper body) was back in the lineup Saturday. Weal was held pointless and was minus-one. It was only his third NHL game of the season as he missed a couple with the upper body injury. Although he has yet to get a point in 18 career NHL games, the Flyers have been impressed with the bottom-six forwards NHL play.

6 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday. Lyubimov wasn't skating on a line during the pregame warmups. This will be his third game on the sidelines in the span of four contests.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Sidelined

Michal Raffl will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks with a lower body injury. He is likely done for the season. Through 52 games he has posted eight goals and 11 points with 91 hits.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn centered the second line Saturday. Schenn was between Nick Cousins and Jake Voracek after playing on the top line with Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds. Schenn leads the NHL with 14 power play goals but has only five goals at regular strength.

3 Matt Read Active

Matt Read should draw back into the lineup on Thursday. Read was a healthy scratch for Monday's game. With Travis Konecny now sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks though, Read isn't likely to spend time in the press box for that duration. Read has seven goals and 12 points in 40 games this season.

4 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny received fourth line play in his return to action after missing nine games with a lower body injury. Konecny played 10:48 as his linemates were Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Chris VandeVelde. The rookie has seven goals and 22 points in 52 games. Don't forget about him next season as he should be a top-six forward with the Flyers.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde picked up an assist Saturday and stopped a 15 game pointless drought. The forward has five goals and 11 points in 45 games with a minus-seven rating. He has no real fantasy value.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek scored his 16th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Penguins Saturday night. Voracek has scored five points on the strength of two goals and three assists in his last seven games. He had four shots on goal Saturday. That was the 24th time in 61 games this season that he has made four or more shots. That equates to 39 percent of the time and makes Voracek a consistently good fantasy value.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of goals in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Simmonds scored both goals (one shorthanded, one on the power play) in the first 8:07 of the game to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. Simmonds now has six goals in his last eight games, and he’s up to 27 goals and 44 points in 62 games in 2016-17. Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has been named an alternate captain. "Obviously, I'm proud," Bellemare said. "Super happy to be able to represent the team this way and to be able to help the guys more in the locker room." Bellemare received the 'A' following the trade of former alternate captain Mark Streit. This also comes after Bellemare agreed to a two-year, $2.8 million extension.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Weise has been a free agent flop for the Flyers so far. He has just two goals and three assists in 50 games this season and it doesn't look like he's going to turn it around anytime soon. Roman Lyubimov and Nick Schultz will also sit tonight.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the first time in 34 games on Saturday. The defenseman had 17 goals in 64 games as a rookie but his sophomore season has been a big reversal as he has only five goals thus far. He has been made a healthy scratch on a few occasions this season and that has been a major sore spot for his fantasy owners who drafted him high based on his first year campaign. Look for a bit of a bounce back next season but he is not an elite offensive defenseman at this time.

2 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto knows that he might be dealt before the deadline. "It happens every year," Del Zotto said. "It’s not like it’s the first time. I’ve been traded before. It is what it is. It’s a business. You realize that pretty early in your career. I understand where I’m at as far as my contract, being a UFA this summer. Same thing with taking each game one day at a time. You take each day one day at a time. Go home, make dinner, get ready for tomorrow and whatever happens, happens." Del Zotto has been traded before with his previous move coming in 2014 when the Rangers shipped him to Nashville, but that was a January move rather than a deadline trade. Philadelphia might still keep Del Zotto, especially seeing as the squad isn't out of the playoff race yet.

3 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will be scratched in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Schultz is a pending unrestricted free agent, so there's a good chance he'll be moved between now and tomorrow's trade deadline. Roman Lyubimov will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player has fantasy value.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. It's Gudas' third multi-point game of the season and his first since Nov. 17. He picked up primary assists on goals by Matt Read (first period) and Travis Konecny (third period). His second-period goal gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the 4:58 mark of the frame. Gudas has four goals and 14 assists in 54 games this season. Jordan Weal, Claude Giroux, Chris VandeVelde and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers.

5 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov ended his seven-game point drought during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. The rookie defender opened the scoring in the match, giving him five goals and 23 points through 56 games thus far.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning will be available to return to action on Saturday night. He has finished serving his two-game suspension for an interference hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel. Manning hopes to be back in the lineup against Washington.

7 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andy MacDonald and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. It'll be the first time since Nov. 19th that MacDonald has been sat down. Through 50 games this season the veteran defender has two goals and 13 points along with 105 blocks.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Two of the three goals he gave up came while his team was shorthanded. Mason has been pretty inconsistent this year (as always), but he's going through a solid stretch right now. He's improved to 3-0-1 in his last four games and he improved his record to 18-18-7 in the process. He'll enter his next game with a 2.76 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage. Don't expect this hot streak to last.