Player Page

Roster

Radko Gudas | Defenseman | #3

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 204
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (66) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Radko Gudas scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
It's Gudas' third multi-point game of the season and his first since Nov. 17. He picked up primary assists on goals by Matt Read (first period) and Travis Konecny (third period). His second-period goal gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the 4:58 mark of the frame. Gudas has four goals and 14 assists in 54 games this season. Jordan Weal, Claude Giroux, Chris VandeVelde and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers. Mar 7 - 10:44 PM
More Radko Gudas Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5331215-5630100092.033
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TB 222353380000131.065
2013TB 7331922215213001114.026
2014PHI31235-5340000163.032
2015PHI765914-311600001150.033
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 4@ WAS1000-10000000.000
Mar 2FLA100002000003.000
Feb 28COL101110000001.000
Feb 25@ PIT100000000003.000
Feb 22WAS1000-22000004.000
Feb 19@ VAN100000000003.000
Feb 16@ EDM110100000003.333
Feb 15@ CAL100000000000.000
Feb 11SJ100004000001.000
Feb 9NYI1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Valtteri Filppula
3Sean Couturier
4Nick Cousins
5Jordan Weal
6Roman Lyubimov
LW1Michael Raffl
2Brayden Schenn
3Matt Read
4Travis Konecny
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Michael Del Zotto
3Nick Schultz
4Radko Gudas
5Ivan Provorov
6Brandon Manning
7Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 