NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Brandon Pirri | Center | #73

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (27) / 4/10/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (59) / CHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Pirri has been summoned by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Pirri has six goals and nine points in seven games with Vegas. At the AHL level, he's scored 18 goals and 42 points in 29 games this season. Jan 7 - 4:54 PM
Source: GoldenKnights.nhl.com on Twitter
More Brandon Pirri Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7639921100221.286
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010CHI1000-10000001.000
2011CHI502220000005.000
2012CHI100000000002.000
2013FLA49131225683300080.163
2014FLA492222461470004143.154
2015ANA61141529-43037003128.109
2016NYR6081018-8255400396.083
2017VGK2303300000011.273
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 6NJ000000000000.000
Jan 4@ ANA000000000000.000
Jan 1LA111220000014.250
Dec 30@ ARI111222000003.333
Dec 29@ LA100010000001.000
Dec 27COL110120000014.250
Dec 23LA101100010001.000
Dec 22MON120220000003.667
Dec 20NYI110100100005.200

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1William Karlsson
2Paul Stastny
3Erik Haula
4Cody Eakin
5Brandon Pirri
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Jonathan Marchessault
3Oscar Lindberg
4William Carrier
5Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
RW1Reilly Smith
2Alex Tuch
3Ryan Carpenter
4Tomas Nosek
5Ryan Reaves
6Valentin Zykov
7David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Colin Miller
3Shea Theodore
4Brayden McNabb
5Deryk Engelland
6Jon Merrill
7Nick Holden
8Brad Hunt
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Malcolm Subban
 

 