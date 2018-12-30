Brandon Pirri | Center | #73

All Positions

William Karlsson scored a pair of goals in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. Somehow, the Golden Knights found a way to lose this game. Karlsson's first goal gave Vegas a 2-0 lead in the first period, while his second made it 4-1 for his team in the middle frame. Unfortunately for the Golden Knights, the Devils answered with four unanswered goals including Nico Hischier's winner in overtime. Karlsson has now scored four goals in his last three games. He's up to 13 goals and 13 assists in 34 games. He's not having as productive a season as last year, but he's still on pace to surpass the 30-goal mark, again.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist for the second consecutive game Sunday. The four points over 48 hours gives Stastny five goals and nine points in 12 games as he missed 30 games with a lower body injury suffered in the third game of the season. Stastny gives the Golden Knights a solid second line center, something that was missing when he was on the sidelines.

GM George McPhee said on Sunday that Erik Haula had knee surgery in November. Haula was injured on November 6 in Toronto and while the word from the Golden Knights was that he was out month-to-month with a lower body injury, it turns out he needed surgery on his knee. Haula had two goals and seven points in 15 games this season and is out indefinitely.

Cody Eakin is on a three-game point streak. Eakin registered an assist in Vegas' 2-0 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday. He has 12 goals and 23 points in 40 contests this season.

Brandon Pirri has been summoned by the Vegas Golden Knights. Pirri has six goals and nine points in seven games with Vegas. At the AHL level, he's scored 18 goals and 42 points in 29 games this season.

Max Pacioretty tallied the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus New Jersey. Pacioretty capped Vegas' comeback when he gave the team a 3-2 lead late in the second period. The Golden Knights held on from there. Pacioretty has scored in both games since his return from a lower-body injury and he currently has 12 goals on the year.

Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. Marchessault opened the scoring with a power-play goal only 34 seconds into the first period. The Golden Knights went down 2-1 in the second frame, but goals by William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek put them ahead for good. Marchessault finished the night with five shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in 18:11 of ice time. The 27-year-old now has 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games this season. This was just his second goal in his last 12 contests.

Oscar Lindberg is going to be scratched Tuesday night. Brad Hunt and Valentin Zykov are also set to be in the press box, per early roster report lists for Vegas' game against Los Angeles.

William Carrier (illness) has been put on injured reserve. Carrier is expected to miss at least the next two games. Carrier wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an illness.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won't dress on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. This will mark the first time he sits this season. Brad Hunt will also be a scratch.

Reilly Smith (undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day. Smith sat out most of the third period on Sunday against New Jersey. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play on Tuesday night, but he appears to be questionable at best.

Alex Tuch scored a goal with a plus-1 rating and four shots on net in Tuesday's 2-0 victory against the Los Angeles Kings. Tuch has been on an extended heater, posting nine goals with 19 points across the past 21 outings dating back to Nov. 21, including two goals, five points and a plus-7 rating during his current four-game point streak. He isn't lined up as a top-six forward, but lately he certainly has been producing like one for his fantasy owners in deeper pools.

Ryan Carpenter is not expected to play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Both he and Brad Hunt are the only two healthy bodies not out for warmups.

Tomas Nosek picked up a goal and an assist with a plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Nosek has been in and out of the lineup at times this season, but this solid performance should get him back into the fold Sunday against New Jersey. He has five goals and 11 points, but a dismal minus-11 rating to limit his fantasy appeal.

Ryan Reaves is projected to be scratched on Sunday afternoon. Reaves was not on the ice for the pregame warmups. Deryk Engelland is also not expected to play against the Rangers.

Valentin Zykov practiced with the Golden Knights for the first time Thursday. Zykov was claimed by Vegas off waivers from Edmonton on Saturday but had visa issues and couldn't join the team any earlier than Thursday. He practiced on the fifth line as he attempts to get into the Vegas lineup. "He looked good," coach Gerard Gallant said. "He’s getting used to it, meeting some of our guys, and he skated out there well. He’s got good hands, everything that (the front office) talked about when they picked him up." He had no points in five games with the Oilers this season.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

Nate Schmidt recorded an assist in the Golden Knights' 2-0 win against Los Angeles on Tuesday. Schmidt has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He's up to three goals and 14 points in 23 contests in 2018-19.

Colin Miller (upper body) did not skate Tuesday morning and won't play against Los Angeles tonight. Miller is still day-to-day with an upper body injury. He has not played since Dec. 17.

Shea Theodore (illness) will be back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. Theodore was feeling under the weather on Friday against Anaheim, so he didn't play. He has 19 points in 43 games this campaign.

Brayden McNabb scored his first of the season Sunday. McNabb has 10 points in 45 games this season but it was his third point in the last four games. McNabb is not an offensive stud by any means but is tough on the blueline and chips in with penalty minutes, hits and blocked shots.

Deryk Engelland will be back in the lineup on Sunday. Engelland has been out of the lineup for the last three games. He will replace Jon Merrill against Boston.

The Vegas Golden Knights won't play Jon Merrill on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Merrill got into Sunday's game after sitting 14 straight previously. Brad Hunt and Ryan Carpenter will also be scratched.

Nick Holden was a plus-four Sunday. Holden is not an offensive stud by any means but has chipped in with three goals and 13 points in 42 games this season. The big night Sunday gives him a minus-two rating. He has no real fantasy value but was quite valuable in the 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Brad Hunt (personal) returned to the lineup Friday in Anaheim, posting an assist, a shot on goal and a hit. Hunt has managed an assist in each of his past two outings. He'll look to extend his point streak to a season-high three games on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. He remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools until further notice.

Marc-Andre Fleury allowed two goals on 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 victory in Anaheim. Fleury has rattled up four victories in a row, giving up just four goals during the span. He is 4-0-0 with 1.01 goals-against average and .962 save percentage. He hasn't lost in regulation in 11 starts dating back to Dec. 8 in Los Angeles, and he hasn't lost in regulation at home since Nov. 16 against St. Louis. Next up is a visit from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.