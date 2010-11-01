Dalton Prout | Defenseman | #47

All Positions

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac scored the only Devils goal Saturday night as they lost a 3-1 contest to the Hurricanes. This is only the second time in his last 10 games that Zajac has scored a point. He had two assists against the Flyers March 16. This current negative streak came on the heels of five consecutive games in which he scored every time.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique made three shots on goal Saturday night against the Flyers, but none of them found the back of the net as the Devils lost 3-0. Henrique was one of seven Devils to make three shots on goal, but he managed to add a few more fantasy points with two penalty infraction minutes. In 21 shifts, he also made two blocks and had two hits.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha registered an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Zacha has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games. He's up to eight goals and 23 points in 64 games this season. That's obviously not a lot of offensive production out of the 19-year-old rookie, but he's got plenty of untapped upside that we might start seeing more of in 2017-18.

4 Jacob Josefson Sidelined

Jacob Josefson (upper body) will miss Friday and Saturday's games. The Devils hope Josefson will be back next week though. He last played on Feb. 27.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen will make his Devils debut against Washington on Thursday. In 14 career NHL games, including a dozen this season, the soon-to-be 24-year-old has a pair of helpers with an average ice time of just 6:50. Look for him to get plenty of opportunity in the Garden State.

6 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman scored in Sunday's 2-1 OT loss to the Dallas Stars. Coleman stole the puck from a Dallas defender before beating Keith Kinkaid from in close. The goal was the first of his NHL career. He now has two points in 17 games this season. Coleman isn't worth owning in fantasy leagues. You can watch the goal by clicking the link at the bottom of the page.

7 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Hall got loose for a breakaway and put a beautiful move on Hellebuyck before potting home his 19th goal of the year. Despite nursing some injuries that will likely hold him out of the World Championships, Hall has picked up nine points in his last 10 games. His 51 points in 66 games this season lead all Devils players.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri is expected to skate on the second line on Friday night against the Islanders. After missing 13 games with an upper body injury, the veteran is slated to skate to the left of Adam Henrique and Joseph Blandisi. Cammalleri has 10 goals and 30 points in 55 games this season.

3 Joseph Blandisi Active

Joseph Blandisi will return from an illness on Tuesday night. Bladisi didn't play on Sunday. He has earned three goals and six assists in 22 games this season.

4 Miles Wood Active

Mile Wood will return to action on Tuesday against the Rangers. Through 50 games this season Wood has posted eight goals and 16 points with 53 PIMs and 60 hits, while averaging 12:43 of ice time per game.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri has 11 goals in his last 12 games. He has been hot of late and now has 25 goals and 48 points in 68 games. He is a must start, even as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

2 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett could be spending his only season in New Jersey this year. Bennett is an RFA after this season and he is not sure the Devils will want to re-sign him. As per usual Bennett was hurt this season and has only five goals and 15 points in 53 games but has points in each of his last four games. "It’s nice to get the results," Bennett said. "Getting chances is great because you know it will come eventually. When you’re getting into 30, 40 games before it starts coming, it can be frustrating at times. You’ve just got to trust that if you’re creating chances, it’ll eventually go in. Now, I’ve just got to try to work my way up to getting two points in a game rather than just one."

3 Devante Smith-Pelly Sidelined

Devante Smith-Pelly (lower body) is listed as week-to-week, according to Devils coach John Hynes. Smith-Pelly has already missed two games due to the ailment. There's only about three weeks left in the regular season, so if he's week-to-week then it seems fair to wonder if he'll return before the end of the campaign.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene suited up in his 700th career NHL game on Sunday. Unfortunately for Greene, the Devils dropped a 2-1 OT decision to the Stars, but that won't take away from the accomplishment. "Yeah, it’s obviously a lot of games," said Greene. "When you first come in the league, all you’re trying to do is make it and get that first game. And once you get that first game, it’s ‘How do I stick here and become a regular and stay in this league?’ A lot of good people early on showed me the ropes and showed me the right way to do things on and off the ice and I’m appreciative of that."

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson will make his return to the lineup in Tuesday's game against Columbus. He missed Sunday's game because of an upper-body injury, but he seems to have recovered enough to play. He has three goals and 24 assists in 64 games this season.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored two goals in New Jersey's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Moore opened the scoring just 2:59 into the game, while his second tally cut Toronto's third-period lead to 3-2. Unfortunately for the Devils, that's as close as they'd come to tying things up. Moore has nine goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will be scratched against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Through 47 games this season he's posted six points along with 24 PIMs, 37 hits and 64 blocks.

6 Dalton Prout Suspended

Dalton Prout has been suspended for two games for interference on Philadelphia's Radko Gudas. He won't be eligible to return until Saturday against the New York Islanders. Prout has registered five assists and 44 penalty minutes in 27 games this season.

7 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini will play Sunday against Columbus. Through 31 games so far this season, Santini has posted seven points with 32 blocks and 64 hits while averaging 16:05 of ice time per game.

8 Karl Stollery Active

Karl Stollery and Kevin Rooney will be scratched against the Avalanche on Thursday. Through 11 games with New Jersey this season Stollery has three helpers along with 13 PIMs, 16 blocks and 26 hits. Rooney has yet to register a point along with four points in three games.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider faced 41 shots Saturday night and gave up three goals as the Devils fell 3-0 to the Flyers. This is not the first time Schneider lacked significant help from his defense. He has faced 40 or more shots seven times this season and between 35 and 39 goals on another seven occasions.