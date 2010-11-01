Player Page

Dalton Prout | Defenseman | #47

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 229
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (154) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Dalton Prout has been suspended for two games for interference on Philadelphia's Radko Gudas.
He won't be eligible to return until Saturday against the New York Islanders. Prout has registered five assists and 44 penalty minutes in 27 games this season. Apr 3 - 4:45 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27055-2440000013.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CLM500010000002.000
2012CLM2816715250100016.063
2013CLM49246-7370000056.036
2014CLM63088-14850000064.000
2015CLM64369-61020000069.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 1@ PHI1000-120000000.000
Mar 31@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 28WPG101100000000.000
Mar 26DAL100012000001.000
Mar 25CAR100000000000.000
Mar 23@ TOR100000000001.000
Mar 21NYR000000000000.000
Mar 19CLM100000000000.000
Mar 17@ PIT1000-12000001.000
Mar 16PHI101102000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Jacob Josefson
5Stefan Noesen
6Blake Coleman
7Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Joseph Blandisi
4Miles Wood
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3Devante Smith-Pelly
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Dalton Prout
7Steven Santini
8Karl Stollery
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 