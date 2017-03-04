Player Page

Roster

Zach Hyman | Winger | #11

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (123) / FLA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zach Hyman has inked a four-year, $9 million contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
That works out to a cap hit of $2.25 million annually. He had 10 goals and 28 points in 82 games in his first full NHL campaign. Hyman shone with the University of Michigan (54 points in 37 NCAA games as a senior) and then in the AHL (37 points in 59 games in 2015-16) before establishing himself with the Maple Leafs. Jul 5 - 8:25 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Zach Hyman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8210182823000403156.064
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015TOR164260180000037.108
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9CLM100000000001.000
Apr 8PIT100000000002.000
Apr 6TB100002000002.000
Apr 4WAS1000-10000002.000
Apr 3@ BUF100000000002.000
Apr 1@ DET1000-10000001.000
Mar 30@ NAS100000000000.000
Mar 28FLA111210001012.500
Mar 25@ BUF100000000002.000
Mar 23NJ100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Dominic Moore
5Ben Smith
LW1Patrick Marleau
2James van Riemsdyk
3Leo Komarov
4Josh Leivo
5Eric Fehr
6Zach Hyman
7Matt Martin
8Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Ron Hainsey
6Roman Polak
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 