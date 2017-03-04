Zach Hyman | Winger | #11

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews has been awarded with the 2017 Calder Trophy. Matthews is the Leafs' first Calder Trophy winner since Brit Selby in 1965-66. The 19-year-old center led all first-year players with 40 goals and 69 points in 82 games. Matthews was the runaway victor with 164 of 167 first-place votes.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri didn't think his hip-check on Alex Ovechkin in Game 5 was dirty. "It’s not like I stuck my knee out or got my arms high or anything like that," Kadri said, per the Toronto Sun. "It happened pretty quick. I thought it was okay. Glad he came back, but he was running around a little bit when he came back so he must have been fine." Ovechkin was forced to leave the game late in the first period, but he returned in the second frame. You can watch the hit by clicking the link below.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak netted the game-winning goal in overtime in Game 3 to complete Toronto's come-from-behind win over Washington. The Leafs entered the extra session with a power play and Bozak got the winner on a redirect from the slot. The 31-year-old veteran has three points in three postseason games and Toronto has a 2-1 series lead.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Moore had 11 goals and 25 points in 82 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He'll provide the Maple Leafs' with a veteran presence on the fourth line. This is his second stint with Toronto as he previous played with them in parts of 2007-08 and 2008-09. He had 16 goals and 55 points in 101 contests with the Maple Leafs.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith has inked a one-year contract worth $650,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Smith skated in 36 games with the Leafs this season and he chipped in four points. He is expected to be exposed in the expansion draft by Toronto.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau didn't make the decision to sign with the Maple Leafs lightly. Marleau signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract with Toronto Sunday night. "I think I’ve worn out a few carpets pacing around the house trying to make this decision over the last couple days," said Marleau. "But, I’m extremely excited and happy to be a part of the Maple Leafs organization. It’s definitely an honor to be able to call myself a Maple Leaf, obviously being a Canadian-born player. This decision took me quite awhile to come to, but I’ve made it, and I’m happy with it. I can’t wait to get started." Marleau is joining a promising team coming off a season where the squad made the playoffs on the backs of superb rookie performances. Even still, Marleau is leaving behind a Sharks franchise that drafted him in 1997. He played 1,493 games with San Jose.

2 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk tallied a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals. He got his second goal of the playoffs during a second-period power play. Van Riemsdyk has generated three points over four games in the series.

3 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored a goal in Toronto's 4-2 win versus Buffalo on Monday night. He opened the scoring in the first period, which started a barrage of three goals in 43 seconds for the Leafs. Komarov has been red hot lately with three goals and four assists in the past seven games.

4 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo was protected by the Maple Leafs for the expansion draft. Leivo was considered to be among the most likely candidates on Toronto to be lost to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the year, but that won't be the case. He skated in just 13 games with the Leafs in 2016-17, but he managed to produce 10 points.

5 Eric Fehr Sidelined

Eric Fehr's left arm is in a cast after he blocked a shot with his hand on Wednesday night. He had four hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:44 of ice time against Columbus during his first game with the Maple Leafs. Fehr probably won't be available to play on Thursday versus New Jersey, but he is expected to rejoin the team in Toronto after he stayed in Columbus overnight for treatment.

6 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman has inked a four-year, $9 million contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That works out to a cap hit of $2.25 million annually. He had 10 goals and 28 points in 82 games in his first full NHL campaign. Hyman shone with the University of Michigan (54 points in 37 NCAA games as a senior) and then in the AHL (37 points in 59 games in 2015-16) before establishing himself with the Maple Leafs.

7 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin hopes to stay with the Maple Leafs even though he could be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft. "I haven't thought too much about it," Martin said. "You go where life takes you. I think it's going to be a good place to play hockey, whether I end up there or not. I hope I stay in Toronto. I love it there." Marin inked a four-year, $10 million contract with Toronto as a free agent prior to the 2016-17 season.

8 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul took a team physical after the Leafs' campaign and didn't pass it. Lupul hasn't played since February 2016 when he had sports hernia surgery. He's entering the final season of his five-year, $26.25 million contract, but it's not clear if there's any chance of him being available at any point during the upcoming campaign.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner played in the World Hockey Championship to gain experience for a prolonged season. He feels the experience gained at the tournament will be beneficial going into his sophomore season. "I want to make sure my body is ready play through a long season," Marner said. "That was one of the reasons to go the world championship, to make sure my body is able to play for a month longer. It wasn't easy, the teams were hard to play against, they all had great players . . . You're not playing against Stanley Cup teams but they were very good-calibre teams. It was important for me to go there and make sure my body could take it." The 20-year-old forward finished second on Team Canada in scoring with four goals and eight assists, while being named one of the club's top players.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander was named the tournament MVP at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. Sweden won the gold medal over Canada on Sunday. Nylander finished the tournament with seven goals and 14 points in 10 games. The 21-year-old forward spent some time at center on the world stage, but the Leafs still intend for him to play on the wing next season. That should work out just fine for Nylader if he continues to play alongside Auston Matthews.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown is one marker shy of hitting the 20-goal mark. He scored his 19th of the season against Nashville on Thursday night (empty-netter) and he now has his sights set on number 20. "It would be cool to get 20 in the NHL in the first year," Brown said. "That would be awesome, especially being this close to it. But with how close the standings are, that’s priority one." Rookies like Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander have grabbed all the headlines in Toronto this season, but Brown has been a pleasant surprise.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov isn't expected to play Wednesday night. He is feeling a bit banged up after Monday's match against Boston, so consider him day-to-day with an undisclosed injury for now. Eric Fehr will play instead.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly registered his fourth point in four playoff games on Wednesday night. Rielly didn't have a point in his NHL playoff debut, but he has notched one goal and three assists over a three-game point streak since then. He nearly had another marker in Game 4, but it was swept away from the goal line by Washington's Tom Wilson.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner has been soaking up minutes for Toronto in the playoffs. The Leafs and Capitals have played three straight overtime games, so Gardiner leads the postseason in average ice time per match at 31:03. Gardiner said he hasn't had any trouble finding energy because it's the playoffs. "Jake's got elite hockey sense, can skate and pass and think the game real well," said coach Mike Babcock. "He does some things sometimes that you don't know what he's doing, but it has a way to work out for Jake. He's been a real effective player for us. He plays a ton of minutes and makes good plays and he's plus all the time." Gardiner has one goal, one assist and a plus-3 rating in the series versus the Capitals.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev reportedly received a two-year, $11 million offer from the KHL's CSKA Moscow before he re-signed with Toronto. Zaitsev made the transition from the KHL to NHL in 2016-17 and went on to record four goals and 36 points in 82 contests as a rookie with the Maple Leafs. He signed a seven-year, $31.5 million extension with Toronto so he won't be playing in the KHL anytime soon, but this report just goes to illustrate the kind of leverage he might have had during the negotiating process.

4 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night against Boston. He has been sidelined since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury. Carrick has seven points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

The Maple Leafs have signed Ron Hainsey to a two-year, $6 million deal. Hainsey will essentially replace Matt Hunwick, who signed with the Penguins, as the team’s number six rearguard and will provide veteran leadership from the back end. With only 17 points in 72 games, Hainsey is not a fantasy factor.

6 Roman Polak Sidelined

Roman Polak (leg) expects to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He had surgery after he was hurt in Game 2 against Washington. Polak is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July if he doesn't re-sign with the Maple Leafs.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko and Ben Smith are projected to remain scratched for Game 6 against Washington on Sunday. Unfortunately, this would mark six out of six games on the pine for both players this postseason. Josh Leivo will also join them in the press box.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin is OK to play in Game 4 on Wednesday night, according to coach Mike Babcock. He appeared to be hurt on Monday after Washington's Tom Wilson fell on the back of his leg. Marincin missed some time at the end of the match as a result. He was a key player in Toronto's penalty kill in Game 3's 4-3 comeback win.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen's 34 saves were not enough to prolong the Maple Leafs season on Sunday night against Washington. Andersen played another terrific game, holding Washington's top line scoreless and putting the Leafs in a position to win yet again. Marcus Johansson, however, had other plans as he scored late in the third period to erase Toronto's 1-0 lead and then he popped in the overtime winner. Andersen finishes the postseason with two wins, one regulation loss and three overtime losses along with a .915 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.