Mark Stone | Winger | #61

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (178) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Mark Stone is dealing with an illness.
For that reason Stone is regarded as questionable on Thursday. This is Ottawa's last game before the Christmas break, so if Stone can't play on Thursday, the odds are he'll have recovered by the time they return. Dec 22 - 12:16 PM
Source: Bruce Garrioch on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
32101626185500352.192
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012OTT4000-12000003.000
2013OTT19448541000036.111
2014OTT80263864211458106157.166
2015OTT75233861-438510121151.152
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20@ CHI100000000001.000
Dec 18@ NYI112320100014.250
Dec 17NJ101110000000.000
Dec 14SJ1022-10010001.000
Dec 11@ ANA1000-10000001.000
Dec 10@ LA1000-10000001.000
Dec 7@ SJ110110100002.500
Dec 5@ PIT1123-20110003.333
Dec 3FLA100012000003.000
Dec 1PHI101100010001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Andrew Hammond
4Matt O'Connor
 

 