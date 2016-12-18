Player Page

Roster

Sergei Bobrovsky | Goalie | #72

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 182
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sergei Bobrovsky is set to take on the Penguins and go for his ninth straight win on Thursday night.
The Officer has allowed just 12 goals during his latest winning streak, which is ridiculous. Since last losing in regulation to Calgary on Nov. 23rd, he's 9-1-1 with a .934 save percentage and 18 goals against. Dec 22 - 6:19 PM
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets on Twitter
More Sergei Bobrovsky Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2615131952491.94721672.9323
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2010PHI54301728130841302.5915271397.9150
2011PHI2915501410022783.02769691.8990
2012CLM3822192111063742.0010841010.9324
2013CLM58329932200551312.3816991568.9235
2014CLM51299430170361342.6916321498.9182
2015CLM3721161519017972.751049952.9081
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ VAN161100032.951714.8240
Dec 16@ CAL160100011.002322.9570
Dec 13@ EDM160100011.003433.9710
Dec 10NYI160100022.003028.9330
Dec 9@ DET160100011.003332.9700
Dec 5ARI160100011.001817.9440
Dec 3@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 1@ COL160100022.002018.9000
Nov 29TB160100011.002726.9630

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4Oliver Bjorkstrand
5David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 