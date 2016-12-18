Sergei Bobrovsky | Goalie | #72

All Positions

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky registered two assists in Columbus' 3-2 shootout win on Tuesday. Dubinsky has three goals and 12 points in 28 contests in 2016-17. That's a step down from 2015-16 when he recorded 48 points, but it wouldn't be surprising if he picks up the pace as the season goes on.

2 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner earned one goal and one assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Tuesday night. Gagner scored the game tying goal on a power play at the 7:59 minute mark and earned his assist on Cam Atkinson’s game winner at the 7:10 minute mark of the third. This was Gagner’s 12th goal and ninth assist. Gagner maintains his position at the top of the goals earned leaderboard for the Jackets, but with Atkinson’s goal, he still has only a one goal advantage.

3 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg extended his assist streak to three games with another pair of helpers during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks. The young center now has five helpers during the streak, giving him 21 assists and 27 points in 29 games so far this season.

4 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson picked up a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. Karlsson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at the 16:34 mark of the first period. He also helped set up Matt Calvert's game-winning goal, which was scored shorthanded. Karlsson finished the game with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and two giveaways in 14:34 of ice time. The 23-year-old is currently riding a three-game point streak. He's accumulated three goals and five assists in 15 games.

5 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak scored Saturday for the second time in two games. Sedlak picked up the first NHL goal of his career Friday and now has three points in his last two games and seven in 24 games. The Czech Republic native was drafted in the sixth round in 2011 and this is his first season in The Show.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner recorded an assist in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout win over Los Angeles on Tuesday. Jenner has five goals and 10 points in 30 games. He's taken a big step backwards after finishing 2015-16 with 30 goals and 49 points.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad is on fire. Saad picked up a pair of goals during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks, giving him four goals over his last four games. He's now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games this season.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell has just six penalty minutes in 24 games this season. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has been happy with the team's discipline in contrast to last season and Hartnell's severe drop in PIM is a reflection of that. But while Hartnell's far more disciplined play is good for Columbus, it has been a negative for fantasy owners in certain leagues. Hartnell has scored five goals and 15 points in 24 contests so he does have some value beyond his PIM generation, but that was traditionally a big part of his appeal to fantasy owners and now it might be a thing of the past.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert returned to the Columbus lineup Saturday after missing five games with an eye injury and concussion. Calvert took 36 stitches to his eye and while that has healed nicely, the concussion issues forced him to be on the sidelines longer than he thought he would have to be but he did play two games before he left the lineup. "Midweek there after the second game (Nov. 21 against Colorado), I just wasn’t feeling good," Calvert said. "I think concussions have been a big thing across the league. If you’re not right, you should really tell your trainer. They handled it well and the doctor handled it great. I was in great hands and I’m feeling great right now. Sometimes symptoms don’t pop up until a few days after. I thought I was good, but then two games later I just wasn’t feeling great. I let them know. I went through the protocol and I just wasn’t myself, so I had to take some time off."

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson is fine to play Thursday night. He blocked a shot Tuesday and his status was uncertain Wednesday. Keep the red hot winger in your lineup. Atkinson has a seven-game point streak.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno's recent illness was a bad stomach flu. Foligno missed two games due to the sickness. There have been times in his career where he's played through an illness by taking an intravenous, but he felt what he had was too severe for that to work. He missed two games, but he resumed practicing on Monday and should play Tuesday.

3 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson has shown a lot of promise this season, but to take another next step he needs to be a more consistent producer. "He has seven goals right now, that’s good stuff," said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. "But he has to continue to stay on top of himself as far as . . . what it is to be a pro. I’m not sure on that with him. Does it get good to him because he had a good night? Or, does he come back and do it the next game with even more concentration? That’s the key with these young guys. I have a question mark with Josh on that." Anderson had a goal and two assists on Tuesday and also found the back of the net on Friday. Before that though he went four games without a point and he also had an eight-game point drought earlier in the campaign. It's not unusual for young players to go on more severe hot and cold streaks, but he might end up with 40-50 points this season regardless.

4 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand will likely draw into the Blue Jackets' lineup on Thursday if Cam Atkinson can't play. Atkinson is dealing with a foot injury that has made him day-to-day. Bjorkstrand has an assist in five games with Columbus in 2016-17.

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve. He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones scored his fifth goal of the season to push the Blue Jackets past the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The goal was his second of the season in the extra frame, and the third of his young career. Through 23 games he has 12 points as well. The goal also gave coach John Tortorella his 500th career victory.

2 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray (head) will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Tuesday. That's not surprising after Murray participated in Monday's practice. He was absent for four straight games. Dalton Prout will probably be scratched as a result of Murray's return.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson is a plus-nine this season. This is the first time in his career that Johnson is a plus-player but it is coming at a cost as he is not seeing any power play time as coach John Tortorella is using Zach Werenski and Seth Jones on the point, relegating Johnson and Ryan Murray to the bench with the man=advantage. "They’re not happy about it," Tortorella said. "Trust me, they’re not happy. But I think it’s a great lesson for our young players to look at them and how they’re handling it. "We split up for the (power play) meeting and there’s Jack and Murr, still in the dressing room. That’s hard, because I know they want to be a part of it. But it doesn’t affect how they come to work each day, and that’s a big for us." Johnson has five assists this season and has still been a force on the blueline.

4 Zach Werenski Active

Coach John Tortorella said that Zach Werenski was fine after taking a shot off his wrist or arm Sunday. It happened in the third period and Werenski played half his usual time after that, seeing every other normal shift rather than every shift. He picked up an assist to tie the Blue Jackets rookie defenseman record of 21 points and should surpass Rick Nash's rookie total of 39 if he remains healthy. Werenski is a must own especially in keeper pools.

5 David Savard Active

David Savard led the Blue Jackets with five shots on goal Wednesday. The Blue Jackets were shut out for the first time all season as they dropped a 2-0 decision to Calgary. Savard has seen his power play time go down this season with rookie Zach Werenski picking up his slack but Savard has been a solid member of the blueline corps this season. "He doesn't get a lot of attention at that position, and at that position that’s a good thing," coach John Tortorella said. "He’s a foundation guy. You can't win without a guy like that, and he's served that role very well." Savard has a goal and three assists this season so he is not worth having in your fantasy lineup.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Los Angeles. The 23-year-old has played in just three games this season. He has no value in any fantasy format.

7 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara scored his first career NHL goal Saturday. The defenseman was a surprise addition to the Blue Jackets blue line during training camp as he made the squad. He has played well for most of the season but has seen his play slip of late with defensive miscues. Nevertheless, he potted his first of the season Saturday and now has two points in 13 games with a plus-two rating. He should not be on your fantasy radar at this time.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky is set to take on the Penguins and go for his ninth straight win on Thursday night. The Officer has allowed just 12 goals during his latest winning streak, which is ridiculous. Since last losing in regulation to Calgary on Nov. 23rd, he's 9-1-1 with a .934 save percentage and 18 goals against.