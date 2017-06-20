Player Page

Jordan Weal | Center | #40

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 179
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (70) / LA
The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed Jordan Weal to a two-year deal.
He'll make $3.5 million over the lifetime of the contract. Weal reportedly met with a few teams in the last couple of days, but in the end he decided to stay put. The 25-year-old had 12 points in 23 games with the Flyers last season and he added an impressive 47 points in 43 games in the AHL. He should get every opportunity to play a key role with Philadelphia next season. Jun 29 - 10:26 PM
Source: NHL.com/Flyers
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2384125101000149.163
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015PHI1400012000004.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9CAR101114000002.000
Apr 8CLM100000000001.000
Apr 4@ NJ000000000000.000
Apr 2@ NYR101110000001.000
Apr 1NJ110100100004.250
Mar 30NYI1101-10000012.500
Mar 28OTT110110000003.333
Mar 26@ PIT111210000003.333
Mar 25@ CLM1000-10000003.000
Mar 23@ MIN100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Valtteri Filppula
3Sean Couturier
4Jori Lehtera
5Scott Laughton
6Jordan Weal
7Roman Lyubimov
8Michael Vecchione
LW1Michael Raffl
2Matt Read
3Travis Konecny
4Chris VandeVelde
5Oskar Lindblom
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Dale Weise
D1Ivan Provorov
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Brandon Manning
7Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 