Devante Smith-Pelly | Winger | #25

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 223
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (42) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Devante Smith-Pelly said he's good to go for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a Ryan McDonagh shot to the head in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Smith-Pelly added that his neck stiffened up after absorbing the shot and he could have probably returned to the game if the Caps weren't up 3-0. This is good news for the Caps as Smith-Pelly has brought some physical play to the lineup combined with four goals and five points through 19 playoff games. He skated on the fourth line during Saturday's practice alongside Chandler Stephenson and Jay Beagle. May 26 - 1:07 PM
Source: Tom Gulitti on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
757916-63800001103.068
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011ANA497613-7161110166.106
2012ANA7000-40000005.000
2013ANA192810520000023.087
2014MON7461420-12401111104.058
2015NJ 64141125-3300100594.149
2016NJ 53459-19120200076.053
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7NJ1000-10000001.000
Apr 5NAS100000000000.000
Apr 2@ STL100000000003.000
Apr 1@ PIT1000-12000000.000
Mar 30CAR1000-10000000.000
Mar 28NYR1000-10000001.000
Mar 26@ NYR000000000000.000
Mar 24@ MON000000000000.000
Mar 22@ DET100000000002.000
Mar 20DAL100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Jakub Vrana
4Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
7Travis Boyd
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Christian Djoos
6Michal Kempny
7Madison Bowey
8Jakub Jerabek
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
3Pheonix Copley
 

 