All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored a goal in Boston's 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday night. He got the Bruins on the board late in the first period after the Senators built a 2-0 lead. After a sluggish start to the season, Bergeron has racked up 10 of his 17 goals and 31 of his 43 points in the past 27 games.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci is on a three-game point streak. Krejci has recorded at least a point in six of his last seven games. He got off to a quiet start this season with no goals and four assists in his first 11 contests, but since then he's scored 16 goals and 38 points in 51 games.

3 Ryan Spooner Sidelined

Ryan Spooner is out indefinitely with a concussion. He was injured in Monday's loss to Ottawa during the third period. Spooner will go through the league's concussion protocol, so it's unclear when he will be available to return. He is a key loss for the Bruins as they battle for a playoff spot. Spooner has contributed 10 points in the last 13 games.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore has eight goals and 15 points in 52 games this season. With that he's already matched his 2015-16 point total. His shooting percentage is 14.3, which is awfully high for him, so don't expect him to maintain his current goal scoring pace.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand got his 30th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa. He potted his seventh power-play marker of the year to make it 3-2 in favor of the Senators in the third period, but that was as close as the Bruins would get. Marchand became the sixth 30-goal scorer this season. He also ranks fourth in the league with 68 points in 66 games.

2 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano needed just 28 games to reach the double-digit goal mark for the first time in his career. He tallied his 10th goal of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. He has three goals and four points over his last five games, and 18 points overall this season.

3 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey is likely to spend Saturday's game in the press box. Beleskey did play on Thursday, but he was scratched in the two contests that preceded that game. He has two goals and seven points in 36 games.

4 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller will tag in for Matt Beleskey on Sunday against the Sharks. Through 51 games this season Schaller has posted seven goals and 14 points along with 61 hits as well.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak has a five-game point streak going into Monday's meeting against Ottawa. He has one goal and five assists during that span. Pastrnak ranks second on the Bruins in goals (26), points (54) and shots (202). The 20-year-old forward has enjoyed quite the breakout season in 2016-17.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes did a bit of everything for fantasy owners during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. He picked up his 17th assist of the season giving 29 points through 54 games. He also fought Jamie Benn in quite the thriller. Backes has four assists over his last five games.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash recorded a team-high five shots in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders Monday afternoon. That's the most shots Nash has recorded in a single game this season. He has two goals and eight points in 47 contests.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford played well in his Bruins' debut Saturday night against the Devils. Stafford played alongside Ryan Spooner and Frank Vatrano on the Bruins' third line and registered an assist on Spooner's game-winning goal. He also took a team-high seven shots on goal and got some ice time on Boston's second power play. Most importantly, Stafford was selected as the game's first star. If you have an opening up front, you could do worse than pick up Stafford.

5 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators. It's a huge game for both sides, but Hayes won't get an opportunity to play in it. The acquisition of Drew Stafford has pushed Hayes to the sideline. He has two goals and three assists in 49 games this season. Matt Beleskey, Joe Morrow and John-Michael Liles will also watch from the press box.

6 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Defenseman Torey Krug assisted on both Boston goals during the Bruins' 4-2 loss to the Senators in Ottawa Monday night. Krug now has 38 assists on the season. He set up Patrice Bergeron's 17th goal in the first period and Brad Marchand's 30th on a power play in the third.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara has been working on the second power-play unit. He split work on the point with Colin Miller, while Frank Vatrano manned the other side with Peter Cehlarik, David Krejci and David Pastrnak up front. Chara is expected to get more looks on the man advantage after his opportunities were severly limited under former bench boss Claude Julien. "He loves it," said interim coach Bruce Cassidy. "He wants to play on it. It's been well documented and we've tried to manage those situations — do what's best for the team and keep him a part of it."

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo potted his fifth goal of the year on Wednesday night. He opened the scoring early in the first period in a 5-3 loss to Anaheim. The Bruins have registered the first goal four times in five games since interim coach Bruce Cassidy took over. Carlo has produced 14 points in 60 games during his rookie campaign.

4 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid required approximately 25 stitches across the right side of his neck after he was cut by the skate of teammate David Backes on Saturday. It was a scary incident, but McQuaid has been cleared to play on Monday against Ottawa. He was held out of Sunday's practice, though.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

The Bruins are projected to scratch John-Michael Liles Saturday night. No real surprise there as Liles has only drawn into the lineup once in Boston's last eight games. He has five assists in 31 contests this season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller notched his second goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. He now has seven points in 33 games this season, and he has tallied each of his seven points since Jan. 5th which is a span of 15 games.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller will probably be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. John-Michael Liles will be a healthy scratch, so Miller should return after he was in the press box on Sunday.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow has been recalled by Boston. He was sent to the minors on a conditioning stint because he he hasn't played in an NHL match since Jan. 22. Morrow has one assist in 17 games with the big club this year.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask kicked away 25 of the 28 shots he faced in Ottawa Monday night but wound up on the losing end of a 4-2 outcome. Rask is now 30-16-4 and has a goals-against average of 2.28. His save percentage after 52 starts is .913. He, of course, remains a solid fantasy option.