Player Page

Roster

Ryan Spooner | Center | #51

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 184
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (45) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Spooner is out indefinitely with a concussion.
He was injured in Monday's loss to Ottawa during the third period. Spooner will go through the league's concussion protocol, so it's unclear when he will be available to return. He is a key loss for the Bruins as they battle for a playoff spot. Spooner has contributed 10 points in the last 13 games. Mar 7 - 5:58 PM
Source: Joe Haggerty on Twitter
More Ryan Spooner Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
65112334-214311013127.087
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012BOS400000000004.000
2013BOS2301111060600042.000
2014BOS2981018223200173.110
2015BOS80133649-935611004162.080
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 6@ OTT100000000000.000
Mar 4NJ110100000013.333
Mar 2NYR100000000002.000
Feb 28ARI100010000000.000
Feb 26@ DAL111210100004.250
Feb 23@ LA101100010000.000
Feb 22@ ANA1000-30000001.000
Feb 19@ SJ110110000003.333
Feb 12MON101110000003.000
Feb 11VAN101120000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Matt Beleskey
4Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Riley Nash
4Drew Stafford
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 