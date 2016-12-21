Player Page

Roster

Craig Cunningham | Center | #22

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 184
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (97) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Craig Cunningham has agreed to a two-year contract to serve as a pro scout for the Arizona Coyotes.
"We're thrilled to have Craig join our hockey operations department as a pro scout," said GM John Chayka. "Craig was a smart, hard-working player with an incredible passion for the game. We're confident that he will bring those same qualities to the Coyotes in his new role and that he will be an invaluable asset to our organization. We look forward to Craig helping us in several areas and are excited that he is staying with the club." Cunningham went into cardiac arrest on the ice before an AHL game in November. He had part of his leg removed in the procedure to save his life and he has made a remarkable recovery. We wish him the best in his new role with the Coyotes. May 24 - 2:11 PM
Source: Arizona Coyotes
More Craig Cunningham Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013BOS200000000004.000
2014PHO51347-740010054.056
2015ARI10011-120000013.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Christian Dvorak
2Jordan Martinook
3Peter Holland
4Josh Jooris
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Lawson Crouse
6Teemu Pulkkinen
RW1Radim Vrbata
2Tobias Rieder
3Shane Doan
4Anthony Duclair
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Connor Murphy
5Anthony DeAngelo
6Luke Schenn
7Kevin Connauton
8Zbynek Michalek
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 