Scott Wedgewood | Goalie | #31

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan will play against the Rangers in New York Thursday for the first time since his offseason trade. It will be a special appearance for the former Ranger who spent the first seven years of his career there. "I know that I’m going to be emotional with it," Stepan said. "It’s going to be tough to go into the building and go into a different locker room. But such is life. You just gotta embrace it and have some fun with it, and that’s kind of my game plan in my head right now. We’ll see if I can go through with it on Thursday." The Coyotes first play the Islanders Tuesday so Stepan will spend some time visiting former teammates as their stay in New York will be a few days. Stepan has two goals and six points in eight games after four straight 50-plus point seasons with the Rangers.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak generated 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games during his rookie season. He also recorded the second-most faceoff wins in the league among rookies (471) and finished with a 46.8 winning percentage. Dvorak made great progress over the year and should be a key player on the Coyotes in 2017-18. "As time went on, you saw his confidence increase," said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. "You saw his production increase. You saw him expand his game and, trust me, that's just a sign of things to come. He is a real, real promising young player."

3 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins (lower body) is regarded as a game-time decision on Thursday. Cousins was kept out of Wednesday's practice due to the ailment. He has no points in two games this season.

4 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson returned to action on Saturday October 21. Richardson had missed a week of action with the injury. He has no fantasy value at this time with no points in six games and a minus-three rating.

5 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi registered an assist in the Coyotes' 5-2 loss to the Rangers Thursday night. Unfortunately Domi also had a minus-three rating as the Coyotes' season-opening winless streak extended to 10 games. He has a goal, eight points, and a minus-six rating in 10 games this season. All-in-all, he's been one of the bright spots of Arizona's largely disastrous start.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and returned to the lineup Thursday night. Perlini sat out six games with a suspected concussion. He had three shots and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

3 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Keller caught Ondrej Pavelec out of position when his pass bounced right back to him after going off of Rangers' defenseman Nick Holden. Keller is putting together an impressive rookie campaign so far with seven goals and 11 points in 10 games. He should be owned across all leagues.

4 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

5 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo will make his Arizona Coyotes debut on Tuesday night. Rinaldo missed the first five games of the season because of a suspension, but he's finished serving that now. The 27-year-old had five goals and two assists in 29 games in the AHL last season.

RW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder recorded an assist in the Coyotes' 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Rieder ended his five-game point drought. He has two goals and four points in nine contests this season. He's expected to record 30-40 points in 2017-18 as long as he stays healthy.

2 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair has been playing better this season than last and has been more effective especially during the Coyotes' last few games. Although Duclair currently skates on the Coyotes' third line, it wouldn't surprise us if he was promoted to the second unit very shortly. It was only two seasons ago that Duclair registered 44 points in 81 games. Watch him.

3 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. It's the second time this season that Fischer will serve as a healthy scratch for Arizona. He scored a goal two games ago, but finished minus-2 in his last game against the Islanders. He has two goals in eight games this season. Kevin Connauton will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson potted his first goal of the season Saturday. It came in a 6-2 loss to Boston as the Coyotes are winless in their first five games at 0-4-1. Ekman-Larsson had 12 goals last season after a couple of back-to-back 20 goal seasons but look for the Swede to return to near the top of defensemen goals as he played most of last season with a broken thumb. His goal was on the power play.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski registered three assists in the Coyotes' 5-4 loss against Anaheim on Thursday. One of Goligoski's three points came with the man advantage. He's recorded between 36 and 37 points in each of his previous three campaigns and is a fair bet to finish in the high 30s again.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson was surprised and elated by his trade from Chicago to the Coyotes. Hjalmarsson had only known the Blackhawks in the NHL as he played on their blueline for all or parts of 10 seasons. But he is looking forward to the new challenge of playing with Arizona and especially on the first pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. "He’s one of the better D-men in the league, so hopefully I can complement him with just playing my style of hockey," said Hjalmarsson, of Ekman-Larsson. "At the same time, maybe try to develop a little bit more of a puck-moving element to my game and be more involved offensively. But at the same time, playing defense first has always been my strength. That’s what I’m expecting of myself." Hjalmarsson had only five goals and 18 points last season but the trade to Arizona should get him closer to 25-30 points.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored the lone goal for the Coyotes as they dropped a 3-1 contest to the Dallas Stars. It was Demers' first goal of the season and his first as a member of the Arizona Coyotes, who acquired him in a trade with the Florida Panthers less than a month ago. He now has two points this season. He is a top-four defenseman, but not one that will rack up the points offensively, therefore limiting his fantasy value.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening will be a healthy scratch for the Arizona Coyotes ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Clendening was scratched Tuesday against Dallas and he'll sit again against Chicago. He'll sit alongside Lawson Crouse in the press box.

7 Jakob Chychrun I.L.

Jakob Chychrun is skating today for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in August. Chychrun was injured during off-season training. He had 20 points in 68 NHL games last season but won't likely have any fantasy value when he returns from his lengthy absence. According to GM John Chayka, there is still no timetable for his return.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

G 1 Antti Raanta Sidelined

Antti Raanta (lower body) took part in Wednesday's practice. Raanta hasn't been able to play since Oct. 12. It would be interesting if he was available for Thursday's game against his former team, the New York Rangers, but that probably won't be the case. Still the fact that he practiced with the Coyotes is naturally a good sign.

2 Louis Domingue Active

Louis Domingue will get the start Saturday night against the Devils. He is coming of a 5-3 loss to the Islanders in which he allowed five goals on 25 shots. The Coyotes have not won a game this season and have been just terrible. Domingue's record (0-5-0, 4.36 GAA, .858 SV%) reflects that. I don't think we have to tell you not to start him.

3 Adin Hill Active

Adin Hill allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hill struggled, making several mistakes that led directly to Ranger goals. He is now 0-3-0 to start his career with a 3.76 goals against average and a .880 save percentage.