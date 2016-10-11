Player Page

Scott Wedgewood | Goalie | #31

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 3 (84) / NJ
TSN's Bob McKenzie is reporting the Arizona Coyotes have acquired Scott Wedgewood from the New Jersey Devils for a fifth round pick.
The Coyotes are hurting in goal and Wedgewood can't be any worse than what they are getting from both Adin Hill and Louis Domingue. Wedgewood won his only AHL game this season, allowing just one goal on 37 shots. Pick him if you are in need of goaltending help. He could start off hot in front of his new team. Oct 28 - 1:52 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015NJ 42412101051.24116111.9571
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Nick Cousins
4Brad Richardson
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
5Zac Rinaldo
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Adam Clendening
7Jakob Chychrun
8Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Louis Domingue
3Adin Hill
4Scott Wedgewood
 

 