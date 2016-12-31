Philipp Grubauer | Goalie | #31

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom has a three-game point streak going into Wednesday's match against Pittsburgh. He has one goal and three assists during his spree. Backstrom had a five-point game the last time he faced the Penguins. He currently has 10 goals and 34 points in 40 matches.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov has heated up offensively with eight points in his last four contests. He has produced two goals and six assists over that span. Kuznetsov has scored just five markers this season, but his recent scoring surge is encouraging.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia Wednesday night. That was Eller's first multi-point game since Oct. 10, 2015. He has three goals and six points in 30 contests this season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Thanks to his helper in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers, Jay Beagle is now riding a mini point streak. Two goals and three points now for the veteran forward over his last two games, which brings his season's sum to eight goals and 18 points this season over 43 games.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Saturday. The 22-year-old has no points in nine career NHL games. But he does have six goals and 23 points in 36 games for the Bears this season.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin scored his 1000th and 1001st career point in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It took Ovechkin just 35 seconds to open the scoring and pick up the 1000th point of his NHL career (you can watch the play unfold by clicking the link at the bottom of the page). He added a power play goal in the second frame to give his team a 2-0 lead at the time. The Russian sniper finished tonight's game with a plus-1 rating, seven shots on goal and two hits in 16:52 of ice time. The 31-year-old has scored five points in his last two contests, and he now has 21 goals and 35 points in 41 games this season.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored another goal, this time during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Johansson is now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. MoJo is on track to potentially collect his first career 50-point campaign.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky got the Capitals rolling as they beat the Flyers 5-0 on Sunday. Burakovsky opened the scoring mid way through the game after he intercepted an errant Michael Del Zotto pass in the home plate area, and roofed it past Steve Mason. The 21-year-old forward now has six goals and 12 points in 40 games this season, including a mini two-game point streak.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie (upper body) will return on Wednesday. He didn't play on Monday because of an upper-body injury, but felt he could have been in the lineup. Oshie is projected to play with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom against Pittsburgh.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams found the back of the net in Washington's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Williams has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven games. That's helping him overcome his slow start to the 2016-17 campaign. He has 12 goals and 22 points in 41 contests in 2016-17.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson picked up a goal and two assists in Friday's 6-0 blowout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Wilson assisted on both of Jay Beagle's goals and he added one of his own in the second period. He finished the game with a plus-3 rating, two shots on goal and three hits in 12:17 of ice time. Wilson nearly doubled his point total for the season with his offensive output tonight. He's now up to three goals and seven points in 42 games this season.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season during the 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up five points in 21 games this season, which unfortunate still probably relegates him to the waiver wire in most pools.

D 1 John Carlson Sidelined

John Carlson left Sunday's match with Philadelphia early with a lower body injury. Carlson played 6:38 without making a mark on the stat sheet before departing. We'll keep you posted on his status as it develops. He is considered day-to-day for now.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen doubled his season's goal total during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. Niskanen now has four goals and 20 points in 42 games this season, which puts him on pace to outclass his previous highs with the Capitals of five goals and 32 points.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner played in his 500th consecutive game Friday night. He became the first Washington player to play in 500 straight games and he joined Keith Yandle and Jay Bouwmeester as the only other rearguards to play 500 games in a row since the 1933-34 season. There is something to be said for just showing up.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik picked up his 10th helper of the season during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. The veteran defender has now achieved double-digit assist totals in all but three of his now 13 seasons in the NHL. While he'll never win a Norris Trophy, that's still remarkable production consistency from your middle pairing, defensive-oriented guy.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov had a goal and an assist Tuesday. The two points gives Orlov 18 this season including two goals. He had eight goals and 29 points last season and is well on his way to surpassing those totals. He is worth owning in deeper leagues.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will sit out Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins The six-foot-one, 191 pound rearguard has only dressed in eight games all season. This will be his fourth straight game in the press box. Retains real world value on the bottom pair, but very little fantasy value.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

It'll be Braden Holtby back in the Capitals' net as they take on the Penguins on Monday. The Holtbeast has been positively sensational over the last five games, posting three shutouts and allowing just three combined goals. Though Washington will be playing their second game in as many days, we'd still be confident in playing him.