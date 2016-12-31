Player Page

Philipp Grubauer | Goalie | #31

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (112) / WAS
Philipp Grubauer collected the second shutout of the season, and career, by stopping all 24 pucks the Flyers sent his way in the 5-0 matinee win on Sunday.
The young understudy was simply sensational, turning away all nine Philadelphia power play shots across five opportunities. To wit, the Caps didn't score until mid way through the game and then potted four in the third period. Suffice it to say, Grubauer was their backbone today and improves his record to 8-1-1 thus far. Jan 15 - 3:33 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
9526711171.94238221.9291
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2012WAS2840100053.575954.9150
2013WAS1788365052352.38469434.9250
2014WAS1651000021.852523.9200
2015WAS22111189014432.32523480.9180
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 13CHI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 11PIT0000000.0000.0000
Jan 9@ MON0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7@ OTT0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5CLM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 3TOR141100022.931715.8820
Jan 1OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ NJ160100022.002321.9130
Dec 29NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ NYI0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 