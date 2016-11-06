Player Page

Matt Irwin | Defenseman | #52

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/29/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 207
Contract: view contract details
Matt Irwin scored a modest pay raise from the Predators on Friday.
Irwin has signed a one-year contract extension worth $650K, or a $75K raise over his currently one-year deal. It's not PK Subban money, but who reading this would turn it down anyway? Jan 6 - 9:29 PM
Source: Nashville Predators
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3235814100000148.063
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012SJ 386612-1104100079.076
2013SJ 622171953515000147.014
2014SJ 53811193181200193.086
2015BOS2000-50000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 5@ TB100022000000.000
Jan 3MON100000000000.000
Dec 30@ STL101102000001.000
Dec 29CHI100000000000.000
Dec 27MIN100010000003.000
Dec 22LA1000-12000002.000
Dec 20@ NJ100020000002.000
Dec 19@ PHI101110000001.000
Dec 17NYR100000000003.000
Dec 15MIN100000000004.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Miikka Salomaki
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 