Player Page

Roster

Tommy Wingels | Winger | #57

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
College: Miami (Ohio)
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (177) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tommy Wingels has been shipped to the Ottawa Senators.
The Senators sent Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and a 2017 seventh-round pick to San Jose in exchange for Wingels. Wingels has five goals and eight points in 37 games this season. In 337 games with the Sharks he has contributed 122 career points. San Jose will also retain 30 percent of Wingels' $2.475 million cap hit. Jan 24 - 3:43 PM
Source: Ottawa Senators on Twitter
More Tommy Wingels Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
37538-2150000242.119
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010SJ 5000-10000001.000
2011SJ 33369-1180100071.042
2012SJ 425813-9260110069.072
2013SJ 77162238113505217163.098
2014SJ 75152136-74046101158.095
2015SJ 6871118-106312020111.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 23@ COL100000000000.000
Jan 21COL100010000001.000
Jan 19TB100000000000.000
Jan 18@ LA1101120000011.000
Jan 16WPG1000-10000002.000
Jan 14STL1000-20000001.000
Jan 11@ CAL000000000000.000
Jan 10@ EDM000000000000.000
Jan 7DET101100000001.000
Jan 5MIN1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Zack Smith
5Chris Kelly
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Clarke MacArthur
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
RW1Bobby Ryan
2Mark Stone
3Chris Neil
4Casey Bailey
5Tommy Wingels
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Mike Condon
2Chris Driedger
3Craig Anderson
4Andrew Hammond
 

 