Jordan Nolan | Winger | #71

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 219
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (186) / LA
Contract: view contract details
The Buffalo Sabres have claimed Jordan Nolan off waivers from Los Angeles.
Nolan had four goals, eight points, and 44 penalty minutes in 48 contests with the Kings last season. He doesn't have offensive upside, but he could find a regular role with Buffalo on the fourth line. Sep 27 - 12:34 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46448-3440000039.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011LA 262242280000119.105
2012LA 44246-5460000023.087
2013LA 646410-1540000158.103
2014LA 60639-6540000144.136
2015LA 520550380000049.000
2016LA 46448-3440000039.103
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jack Eichel
2Ryan O'Reilly
3Johan Larsson
4Evan Rodrigues
5Jacob Josefson
6Zemgus Girgensons
7Sean Malone
LW1Evander Kane
2Alexander Nylander
3Matt Moulson
4Benoit Pouliot
5Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Jason Pominville
4Justin Bailey
5Jordan Nolan
6Nicholas Baptiste
7Seth Griffith
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Jake McCabe
5Marco Scandella
6Josh Gorges
7Viktor Antipin
8Matt Tennyson
9Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Chad Johnson
3Linus Ullmark
 

 