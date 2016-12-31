Jean-Francois Berube | Goalie | #30

All Positions

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored two goals, including one on the penalty kill in a 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Tavares and Greiss came up huge to deliver interim head coach Dough Weight a win on his head coaching debut. Tavares picked up a loose puck just inside his own blue line before springing free on a breakaway where he beat Kari Lehtonen with a nice move. It was his first career shorthanded goal. Tavares is up to 18 goals and 34 points in 43 games this season. His current pace (0.79 points-per-game) would give him his lowest points-per-game total since his rookie year (0.66). Look for a big second half of the season from the Islanders' captain.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson did something very special at home during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The Warroad, MN native scored a pair of goals in front of his hometown crowd. Which you could tell meant a lot to him. Nelson is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.

3 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine scored the only New York Islanders goal Saturday night as they lost a 2-1 in a shootout to the Arizona Coyotes. Quine’s second period goal was his third of the season and first since December 16th against the Buffalo Sabres. It also snapped a three-game streak in which he failed to score a single point.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas will return to the Islanders forward corps on Saturday in Winnipeg. The young veteran had been out since Dec. 15th with an upper body injury. Through 29 games this season he has four goals and 13 points with 18 PIMs, 34 blocks, and 71 hits.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Sidelined

Andrew Ladd is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. His status for Thursday night is unclear at this time after he missed Monday's contest.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-3 win over Washington. Lee has found the back of the net in three of his last four games. He has 13 goals and 17 points in 34 contests in 2016-17.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier will return to the Islanders' lineup on Friday against the Panthers. He'll center the third line and be flanked by Alan Quine and Jason Chimera, so at least they'll be a trio that's fleet of foot. The trio combine for just 30 points, led by Chimera's 12. Beauvillier, still, with his nine points in 26 games is rather respectable for any non-uber rookie like Auston Matthews.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin scored twice in the Islanders' 4-0 victory over Boston on Monday. It was Kulemin's second multi-point game of the 2016-17 campaign. Jason Chimera scored a goal and registered an assist for the Islanders. Josh Bailey accounted for New York's other marker. Casey Cizikas registered two assists.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince and Brian Gionta will be scratched against the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Gionta has yet to suit up for the Islanders this season. Prince meanwhile has 13 points along with 27 hits in 32 games. All of which is to say there isn't much fantasy value here.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome picked up an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Colorado. His helper came on a power-play goal by Johnny Boychuk. Strome has heated up recently with four goals and four assists in his last nine games.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey recorded an assist in the Islanders' 6-4 loss to Minnesota Thursday night. Bailey has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has five goals and 22 points in 35 contests in 2016-17.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Sidelined

Cal Clutterbuck is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He didn't Monday due to the ailment and is uncertain for Thursday's match against Dallas.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera netted his fifth goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. Chimera is now up to 12 points in 35 games this season, which must be an absolute thrill to Islanders fans everywhere.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta made his Islanders debut Monday afternoon. Gionta was inserted into the Islanders' lineup because Andrew Ladd and Cal Clutterbuck were both dealing with minor injuries. Gionta had a shot on goal, a hit, and two blocked shots in 12:47 minutes of ice time.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Sidelined

Johnny Boychuk is dealing with an upper-body injury. Boychuk also missed Saturday's contest due to an upper-body injury, though that might not be related. Either way, Scott Mayfield will play instead of Boychuk on Thursday.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy found the back of the net in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Leddy's goal at the 10:47 mark of the first period tied the game at one. Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck picked up the assists on Leddy's sixth goal of the year. The Isles defenseman played 24:49 in tonight's game and he finished with two shots on goal and four blocked shots. Leddy has six goals and 11 assists in 38 games.

3 Travis Hamonic I.L.

Travis Hamonic (lower body) is still week-to-week. He hasn't played since Jan. 7 due to a lower-body injury. An exact timetable for his return is unclear at this time.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey played in his 300th NHL game as a member of the New York Islanders. Despite being the fourth overall pick in 2007 by the Los Angeles Kings, the Kings put him on waivers prior to the 2012-13 season and he has been a solid member of the Islanders defensive corps ever since. After four assists in his previous two games, Hickey was held off the scoresheet in New York's 6-2 win over Winnipeg. He has three goals and 11 points in 36 games so his fantasy value is negligible.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday. He has contributed two assists in one game three times this season, but this was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 5. Seidenberg has chipped in four goals and eight helpers in 26 contests.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

The New York Islanders have called up Adam Pelech. Pelech was activated off the injured reserve on Dec. 31 and then sent to AHL Bridgeport. He has a goal and three points in nine games with the Islanders in 2016-17.

8 Scott Mayfield Active

The Islanders have summoned Scott Mayfield. Mayfield has three goals and six points in 23 AHL contests in 2016-17. He also has a goal, two assists, and 17 penalty minutes in three games with the Islanders.

9 Ryan Pulock I.L.

Ryan Pulock (broken foot) has been skating but is not close to returning to action. Pulock is with the Islanders as they embark on a California road trip but will continue to get in some conditioning without playing as he closes in on a return. He was injured in his first game back from the minors so he has no stats this season.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss stopped all 23 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars. After giving up seven goals in a loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday, Greiss has responded by posting back-to-back shutouts for the Islanders. The win improves his record to 12-7-2 with a 2.30 goals against average and .927 save percentage. Having started eight straight games for the Islanders, he is shaping into a great option for fantasy managers during the second half of the season. His ownership rate in yahoo leagues should be higher than its current mark of 63%.