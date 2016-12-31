Player Page

Jean-Francois Berube | Goalie | #30

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 177
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (95) / LA
Recent News

Jean-Francois Berube will play between the pipes on Saturday.
The Islanders went to just two goaltenders at the start of January with Jaroslav Halak being sent to the minors. Despite that, Berube hasn't been getting work. He has a 3.14 GAA and .904 save percentage in two starts and five appearances. Jan 20 - 3:30 PM
Source: Arthur Staple on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
515302183.148375.9040
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015NYI739932010182.71210192.9140
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 19DAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 16@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14@ CAR1600000.00221.0000
Jan 13@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 11FLA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 6@ COL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ MIN123010112.611110.9090
Dec 27WAS0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Scott Mayfield
9Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 