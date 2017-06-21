Player Page

Brayden McNabb | Defenseman | #3

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (66) / BUF
Recent News

Brayden McNabb has inked a four-year, $10 million contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights.
McNabb could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer as this is the final season of his two-year, $3.4 million deal. While he didn't have much of a role with the Kings in 2016-17, he's been a meaningful part of the expansion team. McNabb has averaged 19:30 minutes per game, though his lack of offensive contributions keeps his fantasy value minimal. Through 20 contests he has two assists and a plus-10 rating. Nov 29 - 5:14 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002210190000022.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011BUF25178-1151000023.043
2013LA 12000160000010.000
2014LA 712222411520500174.027
2015LA 812121411920101191.022
2016LA 492241540000047.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 28DAL100000000002.000
Nov 25@ ARI100004000000.000
Nov 24SJ100010000002.000
Nov 22@ ANA100012000001.000
Nov 19LA100020000001.000
Nov 16@ VAN100010000002.000
Nov 14@ EDM100010000001.000
Nov 10WPG100022000004.000
Nov 7@ MON100000000000.000
Nov 6@ TOR100012000002.000

