Brayden McNabb | Defenseman | #3

C 1 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson has looked like a legitimate No. 1 center through the first quarter of the 2017-18 season. It might be an anomaly — a 24-year-old off to a hot start with a new franchise in a new city. It could also be the beginning of a breakout season for the former second round pick. To support the latter, had the Blue Jackets known he could center the top line and produce at a point-per-game pace and play solid two-way hockey like he has, they might have revisited their decision to leave him unprotected in the expansion draft. Karlsson has 13 goals and 22 points in 22 games this season.

2 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist in Vegas' 5-2 win over Vancouver Thursday night. Haula has six goals and 11 points in 14 contests in 2017-18 after recording just 26 points with Minnesota last season. David Perron, William Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault each contributed a goal and an assist as well for Vegas. Reilly Smith netted his sixth goal and 14th point in 18 games. James Neal registered an assist to extend his point streak to three games.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist Sunday in the Golden Knights 4-2 win. Eakin broke out of a six game pointless streak and has three goals and nine points this season. He has been playing on the third line of late after starting the season as a top-six forward. "When we made the switch, I talked to him a little bit about it and he said he’s happy where he’s at," Knights coach Gerard Gallant said prior to the game. "He’ll score his share of goals, but he takes pride in playing real good defensive hockey, and that’s what he is."

4 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

5 Reid Duke I.L.

Reid Duke (shoulder surgery) will be out anywhere between four to six months. Duke was the first player to ever join the Golden Knights. The is the 21-year-old's first year as a professional hockey player, but he might not get an opportunity to suit up in the NHL. Duke had 37 goals and 71 points in 59 games with WHL Brandon last season.

LW 1 David Perron Sidelined

David Perron (upper body) won't travel with the Golden Knights in Minnesota. That rules Perron out for Thursday's game. It's still possible that he'll meet up with the Golden Knights in Winnipeg ahead of Friday's contest.

2 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault has been chosen as the NHL's first star of the week. Marchessault amassed nine points, including six assists, in three games for Vegas during the period ending Nov. 26. He notched one goal and two assists in each outing to lift him to 21 points in 19 contests this season.

3 Oscar Lindberg Active

Coach Gerard Gallant has loved the play of Oscar Lindberg. Lindberg was taken from the Rangers in the expansion draft and has not looked back. He has four goals in nine games thus far but it has been his overall play that has impressed Gallant. "He’s been tremendous for us," Gallant said. "The guy comes to work every day, never complains and does whatever you ask of him."

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic (healthy scratch) won't be in the Golden Knights lineup on Tuesday night against Edmonton. Brendan Leipsic has four points in nine games with the Golden Knights this season, but he'll sit out tonight's game against Edmonton as a healthy scratch. Joining him in the press box will be defensemen Shea Theodore and Luca Sbisa.

5 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier won't play Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. Carrier didn't practice Monday because of the ailment and he is listed as day-to-day.

6 Stefan Matteau Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have recalled Stefan Matteau from the AHL. The 23-year-old has four goals and one assist in 19 AHL games this season. He has no fantasy value going forward.

RW 1 James Neal Active

James Neal posted a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating with six shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 victory in Anaheim. Neal has posted at least one point in six of the past eight outings, totaling four goals with seven points during the span. He cooled off near the end of October, but he's back on a roll again. Not many expected Vegas to be an oasis for fantasy owners, but Neal has re-emerged as a must-start through thick and thin.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith potted his fifth goal with the Golden Knights in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto. Smith got a power-play goal late in the second period. He is tied for second on Vegas in scoring with 11 points in 14 games.

3 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek scored a goal while adding an assist with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a hit across 10:23 of ice time in Tuesday's win against Chicago. Nosek entered the game with just one goal and a minus-1 rating, so don't get terribly excited about Nosek's multi-point game. Until he starts to produce offense on a regular basis he can be left to the waiver wire in most fantasy pools.

4 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Tuch's power play goal at the 15:46 mark of the first period gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at the time. He also helped set up Colin Miller's goal on the man-advantage late in the third frame. Tuch finished tonight's contest with one shot on goal in 14:11 of ice time. The young forward is up to three goals and two assists in six games this season.

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt missed practice Sunday. It was a scheduled day off for the Golden Knights best defenseman. At least that's what was being said. Schmidt has a goal and three points in seven games this season with a plus-two rating.

2 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller will play against his former Boston teammates on Sunday night. Miller hasn't recorded a point in four games with Vegas so far this campaign. He had 13 points in 61 matches with the Bruins in 2016-17.

3 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore will serve as a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. Theodore has one assist in three games this season. Brendan Leipsic and Jon Merrill will also serve as healthy scratches in this one. None of these three players will carry fantasy value this season.

4 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Toronto. Hunt has picked up a remarkable seven assists in seven games this season. It's the second time in a row that he'll watch from the press box. Jon Merrill and William Carrier will also be scratched.

5 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb has inked a four-year, $10 million contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. McNabb could have become an unrestricted free agent this summer as this is the final season of his two-year, $3.4 million deal. While he didn't have much of a role with the Kings in 2016-17, he's been a meaningful part of the expansion team. McNabb has averaged 19:30 minutes per game, though his lack of offensive contributions keeps his fantasy value minimal. Through 20 contests he has two assists and a plus-10 rating.

6 Deryk Engelland Active

Deryk Engelland scored his second goal of 2017-18 in Monday' 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto. Engelland got the Golden Knights a point in the standings when he tied the game at 3-3 at the 6:16 mark of the third period. He has contributed six points and a plus-6 rating through 14 games this campaign.

7 Luca Sbisa Sidelined

Luca Sbisa (lower body) doesn't expect to play Tuesday night against Dallas. However, he will travel with the team on their road trip. Sbisa was sporting a red non-contact jersey at Monday's practice. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play at Minnesota on Thursday at this time.

8 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will be a healthy scratch when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Merrill has no points in four games this season with the expansion team. He is a healthy scratch on most nights so his fantasy value is non-existent. Joining him in the press box will be injured teammates David Perron and William Carrier.

G 1 Malcolm Subban Active

Malcolm Subban allowed three goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss against the Stars. The game marked the first time the expansion Golden Knights have been shut out, and the loss snapped a five-game winning streak, and an 8-0 run over the past eight home games. The Knights also entered the game 12-1 in their past 13 contests against Western Conference foes. Subban and the Knights will look to bounce back Thursday in Minnesota.

2 Marc-Andre Fleury I.L.

There is still nothing new to report on the status of Marc-Andre Fleury, as he recovers from a concussion. "There is no such thing as a mild concussion," GM George McPhee said. "A concussion is a concussion, and players are much more cognizant of this type of injury now, as we all are. It's important that (Fleury) is 100 percent for right now and for 15 years from now." He has been sidelined since Oct. 13 and it's unclear when he will be ready to return.

3 Oscar Dansk I.L.

Oscar Dansk (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve by Vegas. Dansk is the third goaltender the Golden Knights have been forced to place on injured reserve through the first 10 games of the franchise. He suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's loss to the Islanders.