All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis Zajac Sidelined

Travis Zajac expects it will be about a month before he will be able to begin rehab work on his arm. Zajac is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six months after he had surgery on Aug. 17 to repair a torn left pectoral muscle. He doesn't think it will be long before he resumes skating.

2 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier has earned a top-six role with the Devils this season, according to head coach John Hynes. "Right now he's a top-six forward. He's played his way and earned his way into that role," Hynes said. "We didn't start him there, but he played his way into that. I think he's done a nice job, also, when he's gotten the opportunity to play on the power play. And we think he's been able to play center very well." Projecting Hischier's offensive totals is difficult because we've never seem him play regular season hockey in the NHL, but he should have value in standard leagues. He is definitely a must-own in all dynasty leagues.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha registered an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg. Zacha has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games. He's up to eight goals and 23 points in 64 games this season. That's obviously not a lot of offensive production out of the 19-year-old rookie, but he's got plenty of untapped upside that we might start seeing more of in 2017-18.

4 Brian Boyle Sidelined

Brian Boyle, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, will return to the Devils' facilities on Thursday. The Devils are taking Boyle's return day-by-day. It's possible that he'll be able to play in the season opener, which he previously stated as his desire. As previously reported, Boyle's condition was fortunately caught early and is treatable. "I think with Brian, he knows, really, when he’s ready," Devils coach John Hynes said. "We’re not going to rush him. If he is ready and he can get in a full week of practice in, that’s probably fine. He’s not going to get a preseason game so no matter what he’s going into a regular season game (first). If he’s back with us next week, we’re going to have some very intense practices and if he gets a full week I have a pretty strong feeling he’ll be ready to go. But we’ll just discuss it with him and see where’s at."

5 Michael McLeod Active

Michael McLeod return to practice on Friday after suffering a lower-body injury during Monday's preseason game. McLeod needed to be helped off the ice after twisting his leg Monday but seems to be fine right now and participated in a full practice. McLeod was selected 12th overall in 2016 and he had 27 goals and 73 points in 57 games with Mississauga of the OHL last season. He still has a shot at cracking the Devils lineup but likely will be sent back to Mississauga at some point.

6 Brandon Gignac Active

Brandon Gignac has signed his Entry Level Contract with the New Jersey Devils. Gignac's contract is expected to be worth the max of $925K in cap hit and salary at the NHL level. Drafted in the third round in 2016, the 19-year-old has posted 16 points in 14 games with Shawinigan of the QMJHL so far this season.

7 Kevin Rooney Active

Kevin Rooney has been summoned by the New Jersey Devils. Rooney had been cut from the training camp roster on Tuesday, but now he's back to practicing with the Devils. It looks like he'll be used in Wednesday's preseason contest and we'll see if the Devils intend to keep him up beyond that.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

The New Jersey Devils are looking for Taylor Hall to step up after his first season with the franchise. The Devils acquired Hall in the hopes that he could be an offensive leader for them, but he ended up with 20 goals and 53 points in 72 contests. While those aren't terrible numbers, they're not in line with the levels of production he saw during his best seasons with Edmonton. "I expect more and he knows that," Devils GM Ray Shero said. "We met at the end of the year for a long time and wanted him to understand what it is to become the best player he can be. I think he's been fantastic this summer and he's capable of more, but it starts with a lot of different things than what's happening on the ice in terms of training." Hall is more comfortable as a member of the Devils now and that might give him a boost in 2017-18. Keep in mind though he also has a significant injury history, which gives him an extra element of risk.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique could see time as the Devils third line center. Henrique had 20 goals last season after a 30 goal campaign in 2015-16 and a couple of weeks ago it was thought that he could be the number one center with New Jersey as Travis Zajac was injured. But he has been passed in camp by Pavel Zacha and Nico Hischier at center while Taylor Hall and Marcus Johnsson should be the starting two left wingers. That leaves Henrique on the right side on a top-two line or the third line center. Henrique should get 20-25 goals and 40-45 points this season.

3 John Quenneville Active

John Quenneville netted a pair of goals for New Jersey on Monday. Quenneville has a very good shot of making the Devils' final roster. He was limited to a goal and four points in 12 games with New Jersey last season, but he shined in the AHL with 14 goals and 46 points in 58 contests.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood went through the concussion protocol on Saturday night and he appears to be OK. New York Rangers forward Andrew Desjardins received a five-minute match penalty for an illegal hit to the head on Wood. He returned to the contest, but finished with just 8:30 of ice time. Wood was re-evaluated after the game and he hasn't experienced any lingering effects.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyler Palmieri picked up a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Palmieri's assist on John Moore's goal was the 100th of his NHL career. Palmieri broke out last year offensively and didn't let a slow start to the season this year keep him from getting close to last year's totals. He is now up to 53 points in 78 games this season, four shy of the mark he set last year in 82 games. He's shown he can keep up his production and should be a popular pickup for fantasy owners next season. Noesen and Hall also scored for the Devils in the loss.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson will return to the left side for Monday's preseason game in Prince Edward Island. Johansson had seen time at center this training camp but will line up on the left side with Nico Hischier at center and Drew Stafford on the right side. "We wanted to get Marcus some live reps and practice reps at center," coach John Hynes said. "When you talk to him, you know center and left wing is where he’s going to play so we’d like to get him a game at left wing, a couple of practices at left wing. Zacha looks like he’s done well in his games in the middle. Adam (Henrique), we know can play center and done a good job and Nico, he’s comfortable there. We’ll give those guys an opportunity to play and put Marcus on the left side to see what the lineup looks like. We’re just trying to toy around with that a little bit." Look for Johansson to get 20-plus goals and 50 points, down from last year's 24 goals and 58 points in Washington.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford notched two goals and an assist in Monday’s 8-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Devils signed Stafford late in the off-season, and he’s been pretty reliable during the exhibition season. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be productive during the regular season. The 31-year-old had eight goals and 21 points in 58 games with the Jets and Bruins last season. He has no fantasy value in all standard leagues.

4 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils. The deal is worth $660,000 at the NHL level. Noesen skated in 32 games with New Jersey after he was claimed off waivers from Anaheim. He contributed eight points and 22 penalty minutes with his new team.

5 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin has been sent to the minors. Lappin has four goals and seven points in 43 games with New Jersey this season. He also has nine goals and 20 points in 24 AHL contests.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

The New Jersey Devils surrendered their 12th shorthanded goal of the season Thursday night. No team has given up more shorthanded markers in 2016-17. To make matters worse, that shorthanded goal proved to be an insurance policy for Pittsburgh in the third period as the Penguins went on to earn a 7-4 win over the Devils. "It’s embarrassing, yeah, it’s all of the above," Devils captain Andy Greene said. "We have to know the situations. We just have to make better plays, that’s what it comes down to. Not high-risk plays. Just better plays. Move our feet better. Put guys in better positions."

2 Damon Severson Active

New Jersey has signed Damon Severson to a six-year contract. The new deal will have an average annual salary of $4,166,700. Severson registered a personal best 31 points in 80 games last season. "We are happy to have Damon under contract through the 2022-23 season," said GM Ray Shero in a statement. "Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young defenseman that we are excited to work with. This deal shows our ownership's commitment in what we continue to build here. We look forward to helping Damon continue to grow and develop as a player."

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Moore notched 12 goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, easily surpassing his previous career high of four goals in a year. The 26-year-old had three goals in his final four games.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Yaroslav Dyblenko Active

Yaroslav Dyblenko impressed at development camp and he is expected to compete for a roster spot going into the season. Dyblenko, who has played in the KHL for at least parts of the last five years, displayed a stay-at-home style and moved the puck well. He also played a physical game and could be a member of the Devils if he continues to turn heads at training camp.

6 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller is expected to get a chance to stick on the Devils' roster in 2017-18. Mueller has appeared in 54 NHL games over the past three seasons for the San Jose Sharks. The 22-year-old blueliner will compete for a spot on New Jersey's third pairing.

7 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini has been sent to the minors. Santini has two goals and seven points in 38 games with New Jersey. At the AHL level he has no points and 25 penalty minutes in 15 contests.

8 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher made a good impression in his first preseason game on Monday. Butcher recorded two shots in 19:47 minutes of ice time. "I thought he moved the puck well," Devils coach John Hynes said. "He made some good decisions on the power play." Butcher is competing for a roster spot after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey over the summer. He was a free agent prospect after scoring seven goals and 37 points in 43 games with the University of Denver as a senior.

9 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout has been reinstated from his two-game suspension and is eligible to play over the weekend for the Devils. Whether or not he will suit up against the Islanders (Saturday) or Red Wings (Sunday) is unclear at this time. In 27 total games between Columbus and New Jersey, Prout has posted five assists with 22 blocks, 41 hits and 44 PIMs.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Devils head coach John Hynes confirmed that Cory Schneider will play the entire game tonight when the Devils face the Rangers. If the Devils have any hope of making it back to the post-season, they will need Cory Schneider to rebound from the worst season of his career. He could be a steal in fantasy drafts if he rebounds like many are predicting.