Player Page

Roster

Adam Henrique | Winger | #14

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (82) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Adam Henrique could see time as the Devils third line center.
Henrique had 20 goals last season after a 30 goal campaign in 2015-16 and a couple of weeks ago it was thought that he could be the number one center with New Jersey as Travis Zajac was injured. But he has been passed in camp by Pavel Zacha and Nico Hischier at center while Taylor Hall and Marcus Johnsson should be the starting two left wingers. That leaves Henrique on the right side on a top-two line or the third line center. Henrique should get 20-25 goals and 40-45 points this season. Sep 30 - 8:45 AM
Source: Newark Star-Ledger
More Adam Henrique Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
82202040-203864212142.141
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010NJ 100010000003.000
2011NJ 741635518708433130.123
2012NJ 4211516-3163121278.141
2013NJ 7725184332075324137.182
2014NJ 75162743-634511013127.126
2015NJ 80302050102375218149.201
2016NJ 82202040-203864212142.141
Adam Henrique's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Adam Henrique's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Adam Henrique's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Adam Henrique's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Nico Hischier
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Michael McLeod
6Brandon Gignac
7Kevin Rooney
LW1Taylor Hall
2Adam Henrique
3John Quenneville
4Miles Wood
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Marcus Johansson
3Drew Stafford
4Stefan Noesen
5Nick Lappin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Yaroslav Dyblenko
6Mirco Mueller
7Steven Santini
8Will Butcher
9Dalton Prout
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 