Jared Spurgeon | Defenseman | #46

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 164
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (156) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Jared Spurgeon scored the game winning goal to help the Wild give head coach Bruce Boudreau a victory in his return to Anaheim on Sunday.
Spurgeon now has five goals and 17 points in 35 games this season. The 27-year-old had just six points in his first 18 games, but has turned it up lately with 12 points in his last 17 games. Jan 8 - 11:17 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
344121621140201160.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2010MIN534812-122400138.105
2011MIN7032023-4621000192.033
2012MIN3951015144300267.075
2013MIN675212615162500191.055
2014MIN66916253633002128.070
2015MIN77111829111458032122.090
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7@ LA1000-22000000.000
Jan 5@ SJ100000000000.000
Dec 31CLM102200010001.000
Dec 29NYI1101100000011.000
Dec 27@ NAS110100000013.333
Dec 23@ NYR100020000002.000
Dec 22@ MON1101220000011.000
Dec 20COL100004000003.000
Dec 17ARI101130000002.000
Dec 15@ NAS100010000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
6Kurtis Gabriel
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 