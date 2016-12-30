Jared Spurgeon | Defenseman | #46

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu picked up a pair of points during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings. Koivu registered a goal and an assist to give him a four-game point streak. He has recorded two points three times over that span. He has 12 goals and 28 points in 38 games this season.

2 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal picked up his 21st assist of the season during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Staal is now up to 34 points in 38 games this season. In 83 games last season with Carolina and the Rangers he had just 39 points. Suffice it to say, the old Staal is back.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula is heating up for the Wild. With his goal during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders, he now has points in three of his last five games. For the season Haula has six goals and 11 points in 25 games.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac tallied his third goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He has three markers and no assists in 22 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise picked up his third goal over his last five games during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. He forced overtime in the final minute of the third with his eighth goal of the year. Parise appears to be getting back on track. Over those last five games he has six of his season's 19 points.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund has five multi-point efforts in his last six games. The line of Granlund, Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu was terrific in Thursday's win over the San Jose Sharks, and Granlund had a lot to do with it. "He’s pretty special with the puck," head coach Bruce Boudreau said of Granlund. "He always seems to be able to make that play. The only time I get mad at him is when he’s too cute and tries to make that play and it doesn’t work. But it works more often than it doesn’t." The 24-year-old has always shown flashes of skill, but it looks like he's starting to put it all together. He's accumulated 10 goals and 31 points in 37 games this season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker registered two assists Thursday in a 5-4 win over San Jose. Both of his helpers came on goals by Mikko Koivu during the third period to complete a comeback win for the Wild. Koivu produced the game-tying and game-winning goals in the match. Zucker is up to 25 points in 37 games

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder and Nate Prosser will be scratched against the Kings on Saturday. Schoreder has picked up four points in eight games with the Wild this season. While Prosser has two points with 16 hits and 25 blocks in 17 games.

RW 1 Charlie Coyle Active

With his 13th goal of the season, Charlie Coyle is well on pace to torch his career highs set last season. He has 32 points through 38 games this season. He had 21 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season. You do the math. Unfortunately, the Wild fell to the Kings 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville has been moved from Minnesota's first line to its fourth. Pominville is projected to play alongside Chris Stewart and Tyler Graovac on Thursday. Pominville's struggled this season and that's been particularly true recently as he's stuck in a 14-game goal scoring drought. "I feel I’m definitely snakebit," he said. "That’s the frustrating part. Besides maybe the last two games, previously I was getting a lot of great looks. I could easily be at 10 or so goals without really being on the power play." As it is, he has five goals and 14 points in 36 contests. Jordan Schroeder will step up to the first line in this shakeup.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored for the second time in as many games Thursday night. He has contributed seven goals and 10 points in 35 matches this campaign. Stewart should remain on the waiver wire for now, though.

4 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter practiced on the Wild's top line with Eric Staal and Zach Parise on Friday. The line was put together in Thursday's comeback win over the Sharks and they seemed to have instant chemistry. If the line sticks together, it would be a great boost for Niederreiter's fantasy stock going forward. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 37 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

6 Kurtis Gabriel Active

Kurtis Gabriel has been called up by Minnesota. He is expected to serve as an extra forward during the team's upcoming road trip. Gabriel has one assist and 24 penalty minutes in 10 NHL games with the Wild this year.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Suter is now up to 16 helpers and 21 points in 35 games this season. Few are as consistent as Suter is, so we'd always have him in the lineup.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon scored the game winning goal to help the Wild give head coach Bruce Boudreau a victory in his return to Anaheim on Sunday. Spurgeon now has five goals and 17 points in 35 games this season. The 27-year-old had just six points in his first 18 games, but has turned it up lately with 12 points in his last 17 games.

3 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders. Scandella is now up to four points in 24 games this season, including two goals over his last three games.

4 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-0 win over Colorado Tuesday night. He helped set up goals by Charlie Coyle (power play) and Mikko Koivu in the match for his first multi-point effort of the season. Dumba has been productive lately with two goals and six points in the past eight games.

5 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin will play in his 300th career NHL game on Thursday. The 23-year-old defender has posted 18 goals and 68 points along with 172 PIMs and 477 blocks. Not too shabby at all. Before long he'll likely start cracking the Wild's top-10's in several categories.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin and Kurtis Gabriel will both be scratched against the Sharks on Thursday night. The rugged defender has posted 20 PIMs with 33 blocks and 40 hits in just 26 games. Gabriel meanwhile has 21 hits and 24 PIMs in just 10 games, which is pretty impressive.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser and Kurtis Garbiel will be scratched against the Ducks on Sunday. Through 17 games this season Prosser has picked up a pair of points along with 16 hits and 25 blocks. Gabriel meanwhile has 24 PIMs with 26 hit sin 11 games.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk made 23 saves on 24 shots to down the Ducks on Sunday night. Minnesota needed every one of those saves in the tense 2-1 victory. Dubnyk had allowed four goals in each of the three games prior to Sunday, but settled down to improve his record to 21-7-3 this season with a 1.80 goals against average and .939 save percentage.