Dmitry Orlov | Defenseman | #9

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/23/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 212
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (55) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington Monday night.
The Caps are on fire. Their win Monday extended their points streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest in their history. Washington is 12-0-2 over the streak and has scored at least four goals in eight consecutive games. Orlov's goals were his third and fourth of the season. Also notching goals for the Caps Monday were Justin Williams (his 17th of the season), Evgeny Kuznetsov (seventh), T.J. Oshie (18th) and Lars Eller (seventh). Andre Burakovsky assisted on three of Washington's goals and now has 16 assists on the season. Jan 23 - 10:35 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
462192117300400069.029
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011WAS60316191180200151.059
2012WAS501150000001.000
2013WAS543811-1190100059.051
2015WAS82821298260200390.089
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 21@ DAL100004000001.000
Jan 19@ STL101110010000.000
Jan 16@ PIT101100000003.000
Jan 15PHI100000000000.000
Jan 13CHI100010000001.000
Jan 11PIT101122000002.000
Jan 9@ MON100000000001.000
Jan 7@ OTT100000000000.000
Jan 5CLM100000000001.000
Jan 3TOR111200010003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 