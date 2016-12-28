Dmitry Orlov | Defenseman | #9

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom is on a seven-game point streak. Backstrom extended it with a goal in Washington's 8-7 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Monday. He has 13 goals and 43 points in 44 contests in 2016-17.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov has heated up offensively with eight points in his last four contests. He has produced two goals and six assists over that span. Kuznetsov has scored just five markers this season, but his recent scoring surge is encouraging.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller has collected six points in the last five games. He has compiled three goals and three assists over that span. Eller has formed a productive third-line combination with Andre Burakovsky and Brent Connolly. He is up to 13 points on the season in 44 games.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle scored 19 seconds into overtime and capped a three-goal, come-from-behind surge as the Capitals beat the Stars 4-3 Saturday night. The Stars were leading 3-1 at the end of the second when Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie scored in the third to tie the game. Both goals had assists from Matt Niskanen and Nicklas Backstrom. Niskanen also provided an assist on Beagle’s goal to give him three for the night. This was the second consecutive game in which Beagle scored a goal.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin picked up two assists in a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. His assists came on goals by T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ovechkin is on a tear of late with 18 points in his last 14 games played. He's currently sitting at 21 goals and 41 points in 45 games this season. The Caps also got goals from Andre Burakovsky, Jay Beagle, Brett Connolly, Marcus Johansson, and Justin Williams.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson scored another goal, this time during Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils. Johansson is now up to 14 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. MoJo is on track to potentially collect his first career 50-point campaign.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky has four goals and seven points in his last five games. He has been playing with Brent Connolly and Lars Eller and the trio have been playing well together. "That line is really coming," coach Barry Trotz said. "They’re producing. They make it really convenient for me at times when they’re going the way they are right now, that I can get away from matchups even on the road with the [Jay] Beagle line, the Eller line. What it does also is drive the other guys. They’re used to getting X amount of minutes, and it gives me the opportunity to go, ‘No, you’re not getting them unless you pick up the pace a little bit.’ They deserve to get more ice time. They’ve produced chances and they’re working hard and they’re getting results." Burakovsky has nine goals and 22 points in 43 games and is a plus-eight to boot. He has some value in deeper pools thanks to his recent hot streak.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored his first goal in his last six games during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils. The veteran winger now has five goals and eight points in 24 games thus far. Which, unfortunate makes him better suited for the waiver wire.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie has been named the third star of the week. He notched three goals and three assists in three games. Oshie recorded a goal in each outing during his three-game point streak. He has 17 goals and 31 points in 38 matches this year.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams has found the back of the net in three of his last four games. Williams has 15 goals and 25 points in 44 contests this season. Those 15 markers are more impressive when you consider that he scored just twice in his first 24 games.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson has registered four points over his last two games thanks to the helper he picked up in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. He compiled a goal and two assists on Friday for a productive weekend. Wilson has chipped in just eight points in 43 games so far this season.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his fourth goal of the season during the 6-2 win over the Devils. He's now up five points in 21 games this season, which unfortunate still probably relegates him to the waiver wire in most pools.

D 1 John Carlson Sidelined

John Carlson (lower body) is unlikely to play before the All-Star break. "He's progressing pretty well," coach Barry Trotz said. "At this point, just because of the lack of practice time, we're probably going to probably hold him out until the All-Star break just because we're not giving him any ice time. But he is progressing. I'd probably say that's probably where we're headed. He's doing well." Trotz added that Carlson won't play Monday or Tuesday and he doesn't expect the team's top defender to play Thursday either even though there is a "slight possibility" that he plays in New Jersey.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen doubled his season's goal total during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. Niskanen now has four goals and 20 points in 42 games this season, which puts him on pace to outclass his previous highs with the Capitals of five goals and 32 points.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner played in his 500th consecutive game Friday night. He became the first Washington player to play in 500 straight games and he joined Keith Yandle and Jay Bouwmeester as the only other rearguards to play 500 games in a row since the 1933-34 season. There is something to be said for just showing up.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik picked up his 10th helper of the season during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Flyers. Orpik has reached the 20-point plateau just once in his career and it will be tough for him to get there again this season. He doesn't have a goal yet in 2016-17 and his assist Sunday ended a six-game scoring skid.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored two goals to lead the Capitals to a 6-1 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes in Washington Monday night. The Caps are on fire. Their win Monday extended their points streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest in their history. Washington is 12-0-2 over the streak and has scored at least four goals in eight consecutive games. Orlov's goals were his third and fourth of the season. Also notching goals for the Caps Monday were Justin Williams (his 17th of the season), Evgeny Kuznetsov (seventh), T.J. Oshie (18th) and Lars Eller (seventh). Andre Burakovsky assisted on three of Washington's goals and now has 16 assists on the season.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt got his first goal since Jan. 7, 2016 this past Thursday versus Columbus. He also added an assist in Washington's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets. The multi-point effort should help him as he competes with Taylor Chorney for ice time. Coach Barry Trotz wants to keep both defenders engaged, so there could be some more line shuffling on a night-to-night basis.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will sit out Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins The six-foot-one, 191 pound rearguard has only dressed in eight games all season. This will be his fourth straight game in the press box. Retains real world value on the bottom pair, but very little fantasy value.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced during a 6-1 slaughter of the visiting Carolina Hurricanes Monday night. Holtby improved his season record to 23-8-4 and his goals-against average to 1.96. He has a solid save percentage of .929. Despite being pulled from goal twice during tough outings in January, Holtby is 8-0-0 on the month. He is, of course, always a smart fantasy option.