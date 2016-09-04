Player Page

Brenden Dillon | Defenseman | #4

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
Contract: view contract details
Brenden Dillion received a one-game suspension for slashing Caps defenseman Madison Bowey.
The incident occurred on Monday night. Dillon will now be forced to miss Thursday night's home game against Carolina, but he'll be available for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. The suspension won't have any affect on your fantasy team or league. Dec 5 - 10:53 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
260551270000037.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011DAL100000000006.000
2012DAL483581650000175.040
2013DAL80611179860020197.062
2014SJ 802810-13770011191.022
2015SJ 7629118610000193.022
2016SJ 812810-2600000086.023
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 4@ WAS1000-119000000.000
Dec 2@ TB1000-22000002.000
Dec 1@ FLA100010000001.000
Nov 28@ PHI101100000002.000
Nov 25WPG100012000002.000
Nov 24@ VGK100000000001.000
Nov 22@ ARI1000-10000001.000
Nov 20ANA100000000002.000
Nov 18BOS1000-10000000.000
Nov 16FLA1000-10000003.000

PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
5Ryan Carpenter
LW1Jannik Hansen
2Timo Meier
3Mikkel Boedker
4Kevin Labanc
5Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
5Daniel O'Regan
6Marcus Sorensen
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Tim Heed
7Dylan DeMelo
8Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 