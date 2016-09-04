Brenden Dillon | Defenseman | #4

|Pos
Logan Couture scored two goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Couture's first goal gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead late in the first period. His second tally (scored shorthanded) made it 3-0 in the second frame. Couture finished the game with a plus-2 rating and six shots on goal in 16:14 of ice time. The Sharks forward now has 13 goals and 19 points in 22 games this season.
Nov 26
|2
|Joe Thornton
Active
Joe Thornton needs two points in order to tie Dale Hawerchuk for 19th on the all-time list.
Thornton had a five-game points streak snapped over the weekend, but he'll look to return to the scoresheet against the Capitals tonight. Jumbo Joe has four goals and 16 points in 25 games this season.
Dec 4
|3
|Tomas Hertl
Active
Tomas Hertl scored once and added two assists Saturday.
The talented center had not had a point in his last four games before Saturday's big effort. He has three goals and nine points thus far. Keep an eye on him as he has a lot of offensive upside and turned 24 today.
Nov 12
|4
|Chris Tierney
Active
Chris Tierney had a pair of goals in the Sharks 5-0 win over Vancouver.
Tierney doubled his goal count to four and has seven points in 15 games this season as both goals were shorthanded in the last minute of the game. The first one was into the empty net while the second one was on a penalty shot. He could hit the 35 point mark this season if he remains healthy.
Nov 12
|5
|Ryan Carpenter
Active
Ryan Carpenter will be a healthy scratch on Monday as the San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks.
Carpenter has managed to stay up with the Sharks despite being on a two-way contract and despite recording no points in ten games so far this season. He is a solid point producer in the American Hockey League but seems to lack scoring touch at this stage of his NHL career. Joining him in watching the game from the press box will be defenseman Dylan DeMelo.
Nov 20
|LW
|1
|Jannik Hansen
Active
Jannik Hansen will a healthy scratch again on Saturday.
It will be the third straight game that Hansen has been in the press box. He seems to be in coach Peter DeBoer's doghouse. Hansen has one assist in seven appearances this year.
Oct 28
|2
|Timo Meier
Active
Timo Meier found the back of the net in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Meier's goal cut the Sharks' deficit to 2-1 in the second period, but that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. This was his first goal in eight games. Meier has three goals and three assists in 25 games this season. Justin Braun picked up the assist on San Jose's only goal.
Dec 4
|3
|Mikkel Boedker
Active
Mikkel Boedker will be a healthy scratch for Monday night's game against the Washington Capitals.
Boedker has only seven points in 24 games played this season and he'll sit in the press box once more for the Sharks. Joining him will be fellow forwards Melker Karlsson and Ryan Carpenter.
Dec 4
|4
|Kevin Labanc
Active
Kevin Labanc will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night when the San Jose Sharks visit the Philadelphia Flyers.
Labanc has three goals and five assists in 18 games for the Sharks so far this season, his first in the NHL. He was sent to the AHL at the beginning of the month but was recalled a week later and has shown decent production during his time in the NHL. Expected to be sitting alongside him in the press box are Ryan Carpenter and Joakim Ryan.
Nov 28
|5
|Melker Karlsson
Active
Melker Karlsson (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday November 28.
Karlsson was credited with two hits over 11:20 minutes of ice time. It was his first game since Nov. 18.
Nov 29
|RW
|1
|Joe Pavelski
Active
Joe Pavelski found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers.
He snapped his 11-game goalless drought in the process. It was the 300th goal of the Pavelski's career. His tally at the 11:20 mark of the second period tied the game at one before Chris Tierney gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead. Pavelski has five goals and 13 points in 24 games this season. He's currently riding a five-game point streak.
Dec 1
|2
|Joel Ward
Active
Joel Ward scored a goal midway through the third period to help the Sharks defeat the Ducks 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night.
Ward has now scored two goals in three games since sitting out five consecutive games as a healthy scratch. He has just the two points in eight games on the season. The Sharks are looking for him to regain his 20-goal season form, but he has to get going soon if he has any hope of reaching that plateau.
Nov 5
|3
|Joonas Donskoi
I.L.
The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have placed Joonas Donskoi on injured reserve.
Donskoi missed Friday's game with a lower-body injury. He has 12 points 23 games this season. He has very little fantasy value, even in deeper leagues.
Dec 2
|4
|Barclay Goodrow
Active
Barclay Goodrow returned to action after missing seven games with an upper body injury and scored his first goal of the season.
It fact, it was his first goal since February 13, 2015, a span of 44 NHL games for the forward and almost 34 months since the last one. Goodrow has no fantasy value as it was his first point in seven games this season.
Dec 3
|5
|Daniel O'Regan
Active
Daniel O'Regan recorded two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.
O'Regan was scratched Friday night against the Florida Panthers and rebounded for a two assist night against Tampa Bay. He has four assists in seven appearances with the San Jose this year.
Dec 2
|6
|Marcus Sorensen
Active
The San Jose Sharks have recalled forward Marcus Sorensen from the AHL.
The Sharks needed the extra body after they placed Donskoi on injured reserve. Sorensen is a former fourth round pick who has 14 points in 17 AHL games so far.
Dec 2
|D
|1
|Brent Burns
Active
Brent Burns registered an assist in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Burns has recorded a point in each of his last four games for the Sharks. The normally potent offensive defenseman only has one goal this season, having scored it four nights ago against Vegas. Burns now has one goal and 11 points in 23 games played.
Nov 28
|2
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Active
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (head) is expected to rejoin the Sharks on Wednesday.
Vlasic couldn't play in Saturday's contest due to the injury. Getting him back is a big boost for the Sharks as he averages 21:46 minutes per game. He has a goal and four points in 12 contests this season.
Nov 8
|3
|Paul Martin
I.L.
Paul Martin (ankle) is getting close to returning, according to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.
We don't have a specific target for his return date, but Martin hasn't played since Oct. 7, so just considering him day-to-day at this point is a big plus. Martin had four goals and 26 points in 81 contests last season.
Dec 5
|4
|Justin Braun
Active
Justin Braun posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's home win against Montreal.
Braun snapped a four-game scoreless skid to open the season. He has never really been one for big offensive totals, but he is an attractive fantasy option due to his frequent blocked shots and hits. He recorded 161 blocked shots and 136 hits across 81 games last season in San Jose.
Oct 18
|5
|Brenden Dillon
Suspended
Brenden Dillion received a one-game suspension for slashing Caps defenseman Madison Bowey.
The incident occurred on Monday night. Dillon will now be forced to miss Thursday night's home game against Carolina, but he'll be available for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. The suspension won't have any affect on your fantasy team or league.
Dec 5
|6
|Tim Heed
I.L.
Tim Heed was placed on injured reserve by the San Jose Sharks.
Heed is dealing with an upper-body injury. He has eight points in 18 games and is a name worth monitoring when he returns.
Dec 2
|7
|Dylan DeMelo
Active
Dylan DeMelo will be a healthy scratch for the San Jose Sharks on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
DeMelo has just one assist in three games this season. He'll sit alongside Ryan Carpenter in the press box tonight.
Nov 11
|8
|Joakim Ryan
Active
The San Jose Sharks have announced that Joakim Ryan and Ryan Carpenter will serve as healthy scratches tonight vs. the Winnipeg Jets.
Ryan has two assists in 19 games this season. Paul Martin (ankle), Barclay Goodrow (upper body), and Melker Karlsson (upper body) will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.
Nov 25
|G
|1
|Martin Jones
Active
Martin Jones allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.
Jones has now dropped both games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury that cost him one game. Two of the four goals he allowed were scored while the Capitals are on the power play. Jones has a 10-7-1 record with a 2.33 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage this season.
Dec 4
|2
|Aaron Dell
Active
Aaron Dell allowed one goal on 40 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers.
Dell has now won back-to-back games while allowing just one goal in each of those contests. The Sharks goalie has been forced to take over the starting gig since Martin Jones is out with an injury. Dell has a 4-3-1 record with a 1.93 goals-against-average and a .933 save percentage this season.
Dec 1