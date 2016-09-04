Brenden Dillon | Defenseman | #4

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored two goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Couture's first goal gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead late in the first period. His second tally (scored shorthanded) made it 3-0 in the second frame. Couture finished the game with a plus-2 rating and six shots on goal in 16:14 of ice time. The Sharks forward now has 13 goals and 19 points in 22 games this season.

2 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton needs two points in order to tie Dale Hawerchuk for 19th on the all-time list. Thornton had a five-game points streak snapped over the weekend, but he'll look to return to the scoresheet against the Capitals tonight. Jumbo Joe has four goals and 16 points in 25 games this season.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl scored once and added two assists Saturday. The talented center had not had a point in his last four games before Saturday's big effort. He has three goals and nine points thus far. Keep an eye on him as he has a lot of offensive upside and turned 24 today.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney had a pair of goals in the Sharks 5-0 win over Vancouver. Tierney doubled his goal count to four and has seven points in 15 games this season as both goals were shorthanded in the last minute of the game. The first one was into the empty net while the second one was on a penalty shot. He could hit the 35 point mark this season if he remains healthy.

5 Ryan Carpenter Active

Ryan Carpenter will be a healthy scratch on Monday as the San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks. Carpenter has managed to stay up with the Sharks despite being on a two-way contract and despite recording no points in ten games so far this season. He is a solid point producer in the American Hockey League but seems to lack scoring touch at this stage of his NHL career. Joining him in watching the game from the press box will be defenseman Dylan DeMelo.

LW 1 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen will a healthy scratch again on Saturday. It will be the third straight game that Hansen has been in the press box. He seems to be in coach Peter DeBoer's doghouse. Hansen has one assist in seven appearances this year.

2 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier found the back of the net in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Meier's goal cut the Sharks' deficit to 2-1 in the second period, but that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. This was his first goal in eight games. Meier has three goals and three assists in 25 games this season. Justin Braun picked up the assist on San Jose's only goal.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker will be a healthy scratch for Monday night's game against the Washington Capitals. Boedker has only seven points in 24 games played this season and he'll sit in the press box once more for the Sharks. Joining him will be fellow forwards Melker Karlsson and Ryan Carpenter.

4 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night when the San Jose Sharks visit the Philadelphia Flyers. Labanc has three goals and five assists in 18 games for the Sharks so far this season, his first in the NHL. He was sent to the AHL at the beginning of the month but was recalled a week later and has shown decent production during his time in the NHL. Expected to be sitting alongside him in the press box are Ryan Carpenter and Joakim Ryan.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday November 28. Karlsson was credited with two hits over 11:20 minutes of ice time. It was his first game since Nov. 18.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers. He snapped his 11-game goalless drought in the process. It was the 300th goal of the Pavelski's career. His tally at the 11:20 mark of the second period tied the game at one before Chris Tierney gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead. Pavelski has five goals and 13 points in 24 games this season. He's currently riding a five-game point streak.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward scored a goal midway through the third period to help the Sharks defeat the Ducks 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night. Ward has now scored two goals in three games since sitting out five consecutive games as a healthy scratch. He has just the two points in eight games on the season. The Sharks are looking for him to regain his 20-goal season form, but he has to get going soon if he has any hope of reaching that plateau.

3 Joonas Donskoi I.L.

The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have placed Joonas Donskoi on injured reserve. Donskoi missed Friday's game with a lower-body injury. He has 12 points 23 games this season. He has very little fantasy value, even in deeper leagues.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow returned to action after missing seven games with an upper body injury and scored his first goal of the season. It fact, it was his first goal since February 13, 2015, a span of 44 NHL games for the forward and almost 34 months since the last one. Goodrow has no fantasy value as it was his first point in seven games this season.

5 Daniel O'Regan Active

Daniel O'Regan recorded two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. O'Regan was scratched Friday night against the Florida Panthers and rebounded for a two assist night against Tampa Bay. He has four assists in seven appearances with the San Jose this year.

6 Marcus Sorensen Active

The San Jose Sharks have recalled forward Marcus Sorensen from the AHL. The Sharks needed the extra body after they placed Donskoi on injured reserve. Sorensen is a former fourth round pick who has 14 points in 17 AHL games so far.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns registered an assist in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Burns has recorded a point in each of his last four games for the Sharks. The normally potent offensive defenseman only has one goal this season, having scored it four nights ago against Vegas. Burns now has one goal and 11 points in 23 games played.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (head) is expected to rejoin the Sharks on Wednesday. Vlasic couldn't play in Saturday's contest due to the injury. Getting him back is a big boost for the Sharks as he averages 21:46 minutes per game. He has a goal and four points in 12 contests this season.

3 Paul Martin I.L.

Paul Martin (ankle) is getting close to returning, according to Sharks coach Peter DeBoer. We don't have a specific target for his return date, but Martin hasn't played since Oct. 7, so just considering him day-to-day at this point is a big plus. Martin had four goals and 26 points in 81 contests last season.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's home win against Montreal. Braun snapped a four-game scoreless skid to open the season. He has never really been one for big offensive totals, but he is an attractive fantasy option due to his frequent blocked shots and hits. He recorded 161 blocked shots and 136 hits across 81 games last season in San Jose.

5 Brenden Dillon Suspended

Brenden Dillion received a one-game suspension for slashing Caps defenseman Madison Bowey. The incident occurred on Monday night. Dillon will now be forced to miss Thursday night's home game against Carolina, but he'll be available for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. The suspension won't have any affect on your fantasy team or league.

6 Tim Heed I.L.

Tim Heed was placed on injured reserve by the San Jose Sharks. Heed is dealing with an upper-body injury. He has eight points in 18 games and is a name worth monitoring when he returns.

7 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo will be a healthy scratch for the San Jose Sharks on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. DeMelo has just one assist in three games this season. He'll sit alongside Ryan Carpenter in the press box tonight.

8 Joakim Ryan Active

The San Jose Sharks have announced that Joakim Ryan and Ryan Carpenter will serve as healthy scratches tonight vs. the Winnipeg Jets. Ryan has two assists in 19 games this season. Paul Martin (ankle), Barclay Goodrow (upper body), and Melker Karlsson (upper body) will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones allowed four goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Jones has now dropped both games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury that cost him one game. Two of the four goals he allowed were scored while the Capitals are on the power play. Jones has a 10-7-1 record with a 2.33 goals-against-average and a .923 save percentage this season.