Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/29/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 183
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Johnson's first goal tied the game at one in the first period and his second goal gave the Bolts the win in overtime. The "Triplets" line of Johnson, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat were dangerous throughout the game. With so many of the Lightning's key players injured at this time, the team will need to rely on this trio if they want to climb back into the playoff picture. Johnson now has 11 goals and 21 points in 36 games this season. Dec 28 - 11:01 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3591019-6164600169.130
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012TB 14336340000011.273
2013TB 82242650232655514181.133
2014TB 77294372332489006203.143
2015TB 69142438420310007167.084
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ WAS1000-12000001.000
Dec 22STL100000000000.000
Dec 20DET102200020002.000
Dec 17@ EDM110110000004.250
Dec 16@ VAN1000-10000000.000
Dec 14@ CAL101102010003.000
Dec 10PIT100000000002.000
Dec 8VAN1000-12000005.000
Dec 4@ CAR100000000001.000
Dec 3WAS100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 