All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris will be a healthy scratch on Sunday versus the Islanders. Turris will get the Senators' last game off to rest up for the playoffs. His regular season closes with 27 goals and 55 points along with 61 blocks in 78 games.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derrick Brassard will be rested in Sunday's match with the Islanders. His regular season ends with 14 goals and 39 points along with 92 hits in 81 games.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau collected his 100th career point during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Pageau recorded both a goal and an assist in the match, and it was his 11th goal of the season that brought him to the century mark. Pageau has 32 points in 81 games this season.

4 Chris Kelly Active

The Ottawa Senators will scratch Chris Kelly for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins again. Kelly almost made it into the lineup but Viktor Stalberg was able to dress for Game 2. Kelly is joined in the press box by Jyrki Jokipakka, Chris Neil, Frederik Claesson, Chris Di Domenico, Tommy Wingels, Ben Harpur, Colin White and Matt O'Connor.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman will be rested in Sunday's finale with the Islanders. His regular season closes with 26 goals and 51 points through 74 games.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith (upper body) will be available for Game 1, per Senators GM Pierre Dorion. Smith had 16 goals, 32 points, and 61 penalty minutes in 74 regular season games. He missed the last six contests due to the injury.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel is a healthy scratch for Game 1 on Wednesday. Dzingel had 14 goals and 31 points in 81 games this season. It's a bit unusual for a player to be scratched for the start of the playoffs after being used so regularly in the season, but he did also spend a game on April 3 in the press box after logging just 6:09 minutes in the previous contest.

4 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators. Paul participated in Sunday's game for the Senators, recording four shots on goal in 16:29 minutes of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 69 AHL contests.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt scored his ninth goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Tuesday night. He registered the Senators' second marker in a 2-0 win over Detroit. Pyatt has three goals and one assist in the last nine matches.

6 Clarke MacArthur Active

Clarke MacArthur made an emotional return to the lineup on Tuesday. "Everyone is excited," he said referring to the support he received from his teammates. "Everyone has seen what has gone on in the past couple of years. It's just great to be back, to be back playing. I wanted to play and the hurdles to get over everything and our staff and the whole medical thing ... a delicate situation that you have to cross all the T's. I was very thankful for the organization to give me another chance again." MacArthur logged 9:44 of ice time and he registered one hit on his first shift. He sustained his fourth documented concussion in 18 months at training camp. MacArthur hadn't played in a game since Oct. 14, 2015.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone hasn't scored a goal in 16 straight games, including Wednesday's playoff opener. Coach Guy Boucher believes that Stone has had trouble getting back on track since he was out with a lower-body injury for seven games from March 11 to March 23. "He's on his way there and he's building it up every day, but that's probably my best answer," said Ottawa's bench boss. "His mind hasn't changed, his playmaking hasn't, either. We've seen a lot of good plays from Mark. Right now, he's been working on the pace of his game, and we know that it's going to keep on growing."

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Ryan opened the scoring at the 10:28 mark of the second period when he entered the Bruins zone down the left wing before cutting to the net and beating Tuukka Rask. Unfortunately for the Senators, they gave up two goals in the third period. Ryan finished the game with a game-high six shots on goal in 12:27 of ice time. The Senators now trail the best-of-seven series 1-0.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows scored a goal in Ottawa's 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins. Burrows picked off an Adam McQuaid clearance attempt and he fired a puck by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to tie at one in the second period. Teammate Kyle Turris added the game-winning goal in the shootout. Burrows now has two goals in his last three contests. He's up to 14 goals and 14 assists in 72 games with Vancouver and Ottawa.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg will be scratched from Sunday's season finale against the Islanders. He's picked up four points in 18 games with the Senators this season.

5 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil isn't playing in Game 1 on Wednesday. Neil only returned from a finger injury on Sunday, so perhaps rust is a concern. He had four points and 63 penalty minutes in 53 contests this season.

6 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels is not out with his teammates for the pre-game warmup ahead of Game 2 against the Boston Bruins. Tommy Wingels will sit and Ryan Dzingel will enter the lineup in his place. Wingels finished Game 1 with three shots on goal in 9:43 of action.

7 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico will play in Sunday's finale with the Islanders. DiDomenico is still searching for his first points through just two career NHL games. He posted consecutive 38-point seasons with Langnau Tigers of the Swiss-A league.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson earned the lone assist on Bobby Ryan's goal in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday night. It was suggested by some that Karlsson was laboring at the morning skate, but coach Guy Boucher insisted that the Senators captain was fine. "He just needed to readjust his taping," said Boucher. "He's 150 percent ready." He logged 24:04 of ice time in Ottawa's defeat in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf will be rested against the Islanders in Sunday's finale. His regular season closes with nine goals and 20 points along with 100 PIMs, 132 hits and 156 blocks in 81 games.

3 Marc Methot Sidelined

Marc Methot is out with his teammates for the pre-game warmup skating alongside Erik Karlsson ahead of Game 2 against the Boston Bruins. Methot missed nine regular-season games and one playoff game due to a broken finger after taking a slash from Sidney Crosby. The Senators will be happy to get his steadying presence back in their lineup.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci will be rested for Sunday's finale with the Islanders. His regular season ends with two goals and 17 points along with 111 hits and 159 blocks.

5 Mark Borowiecki Sidelined

The Senators have announced that Mark Borowiecki will not return to the game after sustaining a lower-body injury. Borowiecki went for a big hit but lost his footing and went feet first into the boards. He went immediately to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room. The Senators just got Marc Methot back from his injury but they'll have to play the rest of this game with five defensemen.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson did indeed play alongside Erik Karlsson Saturday night against Montreal. He was subbing in for the injured Marc Methot after being a healthy scratch for the Senators' last four games. Claesson has played well in spot starts this season. That said, his highest point total in three AHL seasons is 29. He is not a fantasy asset at this time.

8 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur will play his first NHL game since Dec. 14 on Monday night. The Senators have injuries to Erik Karlsson, Marc Methot and Cody Ceci, so Harpur will get to play in his seventh NHL game. He has one assist in his previous six outings.

9 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will play in Sunday's finale against the Islanders. Through two games with the Senators, he's still searching for his first points with Ottawa. In 40 games overall this season he has a goal and six points.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson led his teammates out onto the ice for Game 2 of their best-of-seven series against the Boston Bruins. The Sens turn to Anderson again for Game 2 after he stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss. He has a career 12-15 record in the post-season, posting a 2.34 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

2 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Sunday night. Condon lost his fourth game in his past five heading into the post-season. Condon finishes with a 19-14-6 record, 2.48 goals against average and .914 save percentage.