Mark Borowiecki | Defenseman | #74

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (139) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

The Senators have announced that Mark Borowiecki will not return to the game after sustaining a lower-body injury.
Borowiecki went for a big hit but lost his footing and went feet first into the boards. He went immediately to the bench and down the tunnel to the locker room. The Senators just got Marc Methot back from his injury but they'll have to play the rest of this game with five defensemen. Apr 15 - 4:14 PM
Source: Ottawa Senators on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
70123-31540000050.020
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011OTT2000-12000001.000
2012OTT6000118000001.000
2013OTT13101-248000006.167
2014OTT6311011151070000030.033
2015OTT63112-41070000027.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ NYI100000000002.000
Apr 8NYR101125000000.000
Apr 6@ BOS100002000001.000
Apr 4DET100002000002.000
Apr 3@ DET100000000002.000
Apr 1@ WPG1000-10000001.000
Mar 30@ MIN1000-20000001.000
Mar 28@ PHI1000-17000001.000
Mar 25@ MON100002000001.000
Mar 23PIT100002000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Nick Paul
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Viktor Stalberg
5Chris Neil
6Tommy Wingels
7Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
8Ben Harpur
9Jyrki Jokipakka
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Matt O'Connor
 

 