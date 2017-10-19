Player Page

Ben Chiarot | Defenseman | #7

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 219
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (120) / WPG
Ben Chiarot has been fined the maximum amount under the current CBA ($3763.44) for butt-ending Anaheim's Corey Perry.
Perry needed 20 stitches to seal up the cut. Connecting the butt-end of the stick with Perry's face didn't seem like Chiarot's intent, and that is why he probably escaped with just a fine and not a suspension. The Jets will be able to rely on Chiarot tonight when they play the San Jose Sharks. Nov 25 - 1:44 PM
Source: NHL Player Safety
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
400024000004.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013WPG1000-30000000.000
2014WPG402685220000037.054
2015WPG701910-9430000074.014
2016WPG59210122330000049.041
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 24@ ANA100010000003.000
Nov 22@ LA100002000001.000
Nov 20@ NAS100012000000.000
Nov 18NJ000000000000.000
Nov 16PHI000000000000.000
Nov 14ARI000000000000.000
Nov 11@ ARI000000000000.000
Nov 10@ VGK000000000000.000
Nov 6@ DAL000000000000.000
Nov 4MON000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Matt Hendricks
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Andrew Copp
4Shawn Matthias
5Brandon Tanev
6Mathieu Perreault
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Josh Morrissey
4Tyler Myers
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Toby Enstrom
7Ben Chiarot
8Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Steve Mason
 

 