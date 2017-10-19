Ben Chiarot | Defenseman | #7

All Positions

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Scheifele combined well with Blake Wheeler to tie the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation. The goal was Scheifele's 11th of the year, bringing his point total to 22 in 18 games. The 24-year-old forward also added a goal in the shootout to lead the Jets to victory.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little collected a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. It was the second multi-point game of the season for Little, who now has five points in his last four contests. The line of Little, Nikolaj Ehler and Patrik Laine combined for three goals and seven points in this one. Little is up to three goals and nine assists in 22 games in 2017-18.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry scored for the third time this season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles. Lowry's father, Dave, serves as an assistant coach on the Kings and watched him score with just eight seconds left in the first period. He has accounted for three goals and one assist in eight games since coming back from an upper-body injury.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks scored a goal and recorded an assist in Winnipeg's 5-2 victory over New Jersey Saturday afternoon. Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Jacob Trouba and Patrik Laine accounted for the Jets' other two goals. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele each assisted on two of Winnipeg's five markers.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and registered an assist in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Anaheim on Friday. Ehlers is up to 10 goals and 16 points in 22 games in 2017-18. Bryan Little found the back of the net and recorded two assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor also scored a goal for the Jets. Tyler Myers assisted on two of Winnipeg's four markers.

2 Kyle Connor Active

Kyle Connor picked up a goal, assist and plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-1 road win against the Stars. Connor has posted two goals with five points and a plus-4 rating over the past five outings. He is getting a golden opportunity with Mathieu Perreault sidelined and he is seizing the chance. The 20-year-old winger is worth adding in pools of 12 or more teams, and he isn't a bad mid-tier DFS play while his price remains fairly reasonable.

3 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp posted an assist with a plus-1 rating and three shots on net in Wednesday's 3-1 win in Los Angeles. It was Copp's first helper since Oct. 12, and just his fourth point in the past 17 games. Needless to say, he isn't someone who warrants much in the way of fantasy consideration at this time.

4 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will be a healthy scratch on Monday night when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Nashville Predators. This will be the third straight game that Matthias will watch from the press box as a healthy scratch. He has just two assists in 17 games this season, but was scratched for the first time on Thursday night. He will be joined by fellow scratches Marko Dano and Tucker Poolman.

5 Brandon Tanev Active

The Winnipeg Jets are very appreciative of Brandon Tanev's effort on the penalty kill so far this season. With the Jets up 2-1, Tanev gave up his body to block a huge blast from the point that sent him limping back to the bench. The 25-year-old forward currently has 19 blocked shots, by far the most amongst Jets forwards. "It obviously hurts a little bit" Tanev said "but it’s a job you gotta do playing the penalty kill. You got to get in shooting lanes and block shots — that’s something your team counts on you to go out there and do." Although it's a painful one, many players have had long careers by being willing to put their body on the line and block shots. The 25-year-old forward has two goals and four points in 19 games this season.

6 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Perreault's power play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his tally in the third frame made it 5-3. The Jets forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 13 minutes of ice time. Perreault now has five goals and three assists in eight games this season. He's picked up five points in three games since returning from a lower-body injury.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler posted four assists with a plus-3 rating, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a hit in Monday's 4-1 victory in Dallas. Wheeler has been on fire lately, posting three straight multi-point games. He has managed four goals with nine assists and a plus-7 rating over the past five outings. It doesn't get much hotter than that. The team has three full days off before he tries to extend the hot streak in Vegas on Friday night.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine posted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory in Los Angeles and it stood up as the game-winning tally. Laine went ice-cold to finish October, posting a season-worst four-game scoreless streak. Since flipping the calendar to November he has had no such offensive woes, posting seven goals with 10 points across 10 games, going scoreless just one time. He continues to roll along for his fantasy owners, picking up two game-winning tallies in the past eight outings.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. Armia got back in the lineup Sunday from a one-game absence due to injury. He logged just 9:39 of ice time in the match, but still managed to make an impact on the scoresheet. He has three points in seven outings this year.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano will sit a second straight game against the Arizona Coyotes as a healthy scratch. Dano is still pointless in six NHL games this year. He'll be in the press box with defenseman Ben Chiarot tonight.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien participated in Thursday's practice. This is just an FYI because Byfuglien skipped Wednesday's skate for maintenance reasons. He should be fine to play on Friday.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Calgary's Marek Hrivik on Monday night. Trouba is suspended pending league review of the hit, but coach Paul Maurice believes it could be rescinded. "I've looked at it a bunch of times. I understand the call on the ice, just the way it looks because of the angles of the referees," Maurice said. "And I want that call in exhibition, you don't want to miss something like that and the game gets right out of hand. But I think you'll find it end up being a pretty clean hit."

3 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey was scoreless with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's win at Los Angeles, but he did deliver a game-high 10 hits. Morrissey had a burr under his saddle in this one, also posting two blocked shots in 21:29 of ice time. He has managed just two goals and five points with a plus-4 rating, but he has helped fantasy owners in deeper formats with 48 hits and 45 blocked shots through 21 outings.

4 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers posted a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to Nashville. Myers had a power-play assist in the first period and he scored his third goal of the season in the third frame. He concluded the contest with three shots, two hits and two blocks in 20:35 of ice time. Myers has four points in his last four outings to give him nine points over 20 matches this year.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov returned to the lineup Thursday night from a lower-body injury. Kulikov was injured back on Oct. 14, but he missed just two contests. He had a minus-1 rating in 14:52 of ice time during his return to action.

6 Toby Enstrom I.L.

Toby Enstrom (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve by Winnipeg. Enstrom will reportedly miss about eight weeks with a lower-body injury, which is unrelated to previous knee issues. He has contributed two assists in 19 games this season, while averaging 16:37 of ice time per contest.

7 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot has been fined the maximum amount under the current CBA ($3763.44) for butt-ending Anaheim's Corey Perry. Perry needed 20 stitches to seal up the cut. Connecting the butt-end of the stick with Perry's face didn't seem like Chiarot's intent, and that is why he probably escaped with just a fine and not a suspension. The Jets will be able to rely on Chiarot tonight when they play the San Jose Sharks.

8 Tucker Poolman Active

Tucker Poolman has been summoned from the minors. Poolman will replace Toby Enstrom, who was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. Poolman has appeared in three games with Winnipeg this season. He has one assist in seven matches with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL in 2017-18.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck saved 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 win against Anaheim on Friday. Hellebuyck bounced back after allowing five goals on 29 shots on Monday. This victory improved his record to 12-2-2 in 2017-18.