Matt Read | Winger | #24

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals. Giroux tied the game at two with his late second period-goal. He finished the game with a game-high eight shots on goal and two hits in 21:30 of ice time. Giroux failed to convert on his shootout attempt, but teammate Wayne Simmonds eventually scored the winner in the fourth round. Giroux has 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier and his teammates could not put any pucks past Aaron Dell in a 2-0 loss on Friday. Flyers had a hard time getting anything going against Dell and the Sharks, managing a combined 21 shots with Couturier leading the way with a total of four. The former 8th overall pick has eight points in 22 games this season and it is fair to wonder if his offensive game will ever develop to the level desired from a top-10 pick.

3 Boyd Gordon Active

Boyd Gordon will tag in for Travis Konecny against the Sharks on Friday. This will be Gordon's second game over the last eight, including tonight. The veteran pivot has a goal and not much else to his credit in 10 games so far this season.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins scored his first goal in 17 games in Wednesday's loss to St. Louis. Cousins tipped home an Ivan Provorov shot in the second period to tie the game at two. The 23-year-old has four goals and six assists in 33 games. He's not on the fantasy radar.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov will be scratched against the Sharks on Friday. Through the first 27 games of his NHL career, the rookie Lyubimov has posted just four points along with 22 hits to his credit.

LW 1 Matt Read Active

Good news Flyers fans, Matt Read is back and ready to play Sunday against the Ducks. Read has been out since last playing on Dec. 4th with an oblique muscle pull. He has six goals and 10 points with 44 hits in 27 games this season.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Schenn's power play goal in the third period ended Philadelphia's 0-for-17 slump on the man-advantage. He also helped set up Wayne Simmonds' goal in the first period. Schenn has 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 games this season.

3 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny will be back in the Flyers lineup Sunday after being a healthy scratch Friday. Konecny has not scored in his last 22 games and coach Dave Hakstol thought it would be a good idea to let him watch a game from the press box. "[Konecny] will continue learning, continue growing, continue to develop," Hakstol said. "He’ll watch the game and continue to learn and get better. He’s been a good worker and I addressed it a week to 10 days ago. He continues to be very confident. Doing a lot of good things for us. It’s a good night for him to take a step back." Look for Konecny, who has not lost his playmaking skills, to be back on the second unit with Brayden Schenn and Wayne Simmonds. He should be owned in all keeper leagues.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl (lower body) is available Friday. Raffl didn't play in Wednesday's contest due to the ailment. Look for him to play alongside Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek missed Tuesday's practice for maintenance reasons. That's a bit eyebrow raising because of course this comes right after the Christmas break, so you wouldn't think that Voracek would need a breather at this time. This might not be anything though as Voracek is still projected to play on Wednesday.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Simmonds scored the game's first goal to give the Flyers the lead just 3:25 into the game. His assist on Brayden Schenn's third-period goal restored Philadelphia's one-goal lead (3-2), but the Flyers fell apart after that. Simmonds finished the game with a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal and four hits in 21:12 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 14 assists in 2016-17.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had an assist and a team-leading 4:07 shorthanded minutes during Europe's 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic on Monday. Team Europe has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the early part of the World Cup and Bellemare has played a meaningful role in that. He also found the back of the net in Europe's 3-0 victory over Team USA on Saturday. Bellemare, who was born in France, had seven goals and 14 points in 74 contests with Philadelphia last season.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Mark Streit Sidelined

Mark Streit (shoulder) isn't sure if he will be ready to play this week, but he is getting closer to a return. "I'm not quite there yet," said Streit after a full practice Tuesday. "Just going through some drills. It's going to be a process but I felt pretty good out there." He hasn't played in the last five contests.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday. He missed Sunday's win over Detroit because of a swollen right hand. Gostisbehere had an assist in four straight games before he was forced out of the lineup. The offensive defender has four goals and 16 points in 29 contests.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will actually get to play Wednesday night. He has been a healthy scratch for the past 21 games and 27 of the past 30, but he will get to suit up against St. Louis. Brandon Manning will head to the press box instead.

5 Radko Gudas Sidelined

Radko Gudas will miss Friday's game due to an upper-body injury. Gudas did skate on Friday though and the Flyers are listing him as day-to-day, so perhaps he won't be out for long. He has 10 points and 43 penalty minutes in 28 contests this season.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Monday. Provorov has three goals and 15 points in 34 games this season. He's tied for second place among defensemen in the rookie scoring race.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning will tag in for Radko Gudas against the Sharks on Friday. In 32 games this season the 26-year-old Manning has posted three goals and nine points along with 27 PIMs, 30 blocks, and 64 hits.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Sidelined

Steve Mason plans to "wait and see" how his hand responds to some rest. He was able to withstand practice this morning without much incident, so at this point it's probably about making sure he can perform properly and withstand the pain. Fortunately, the Flyers play Sunday in Anaheim and a decision should be made Sunday morning as to whether Mason will get the call or Anthony Stolarz will be between the pipes.

2 Michal Neuvirth I.L.

Michal Neuvirth (knee) skated with his teammates on Tuesday and will travel with Flyers. However, he is not expected to play on the team's three-game trip this week. "Feeling good and will go day by day," said Neuvirth. "For me, it's just getting back to 100 percent and to feel good about myself again. Today was a real good practice — I was doing everything and it was the first good test for me." He has been sidelined since Nov. 12 with a knee injury.