Matt Read | Winger | #24

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
Contract: view contract details
Good news Flyers fans, Matt Read is back and ready to play Sunday against the Ducks.
Read has been out since last playing on Dec. 4th with an oblique muscle pull. He has six goals and 10 points with 44 hits in 27 games this season. Jan 1 - 1:51 PM
Source: Adam Kimelman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
276410-222000040.150
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011PHI79242347131247216155.155
2012PHI42111324121200272.153
2013PHI75221840-41602403151.146
2014PHI8082230-41423012142.056
2015PHI79111526-52725002127.087
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 30@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 28@ STL000000000000.000
Dec 22@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 21WAS000000000000.000
Dec 19NAS000000000000.000
Dec 17@ DAL000000000000.000
Dec 14@ COL000000000000.000
Dec 11@ DET000000000000.000
Dec 10DAL000000000000.000
Dec 8EDM000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Boyd Gordon
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 