Tyson Barrie | Defenseman | #4

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (64) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Tyson Barrie will miss Thursday's match with the Ducks due to a lower body injury.
Colorado's top blue liner has picked up three goals and 23 points along with 42 hits in 42 games so far this season. He is considered day-to-day, for now. Jan 19 - 9:49 PM
Source: Colorado Avalanche on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4232023-231407001105.029
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011COL10000-200000015.000
2012COL3221113-11101400158.034
2013COL64132538172046005101.129
2014COL80124153526214000139.086
2015COL78133649-1631318115172.076
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 17CHI102210010001.000
Jan 14NAS1000-20000005.000
Jan 12ANA1000-10000003.000
Jan 6NYI101100010003.000
Jan 4@ CAL1000-10000000.000
Jan 2@ VAN110110000004.250
Dec 31NYR1011-20000002.000
Dec 29@ DAL102212000003.000
Dec 27CAL1011-20000002.000
Dec 23@ CHI102220000003.000

