Cam Atkinson | Winger | #13

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 182
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (157) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit out Thursday's game versus Pittsburgh.
Atkinson was seen in a walking boot after Tuesday's contest due to a shot block. His foot was not broken, but he is uncertain to play against the Penguins. Oliver Bjorkstrand is up with the team on an emergency basis in case Atkinson can't play. Dec 21 - 5:39 PM
Source: Tom Reed on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
30141933866920389.157
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CLM2777141141100066.106
2012CLM359918941100191.099
2013CLM79211940-41845105216.097
2014CLM78221840-22273107212.104
2015CLM81272653-82246203226.119
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20LA120220000004.500
Dec 18@ VAN111200100002.500
Dec 16@ CAL101110010002.000
Dec 13@ EDM110100100014.250
Dec 10NYI1112120100011.000
Dec 9@ DET111220001002.500
Dec 5ARI102200020003.000
Dec 3@ ARI100010000003.000
Dec 1@ COL101110000002.000
Nov 29TB100000000005.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Sam Gagner
3Alexander Wennberg
4William Karlsson
5Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Josh Anderson
4Oliver Bjorkstrand
5David Clarkson
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 