Jim Montgomery | Center

Team: College Player
Age / DOB:  (48) / 6/30/1969
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 180
The Dallas Stars will reportedly sign Jim Montgomery as their next head coach.
Montgomery is highly regarded due in part to his success as the bench boss for the University of Denver. He led them to a national championship in 2017. He was considered a frontrunner for the Florida Panthers' head coaching gig last summer, but ultimately withdrew himself from consideration in order to stay with Denver University for another season. It was also recently reported that the New York Rangers were interested in Montgomery, so it's possible that the Stars decided to act quicker in order to avoid losing him. May 2 - 2:26 PM
Source: Sportsnet.ca
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993STL6761420-1440000067.090
1994PHI13112-480000013.077
1995PHI512319000004.250
2000SJ 28167-1191300017.059
2001DAL8022-10010008.000
2002DAL100000000000.000
