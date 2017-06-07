Jim Montgomery | Center

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Gennett (shoulder) remains out Wednesday
Andrus (elbow) unlikely to return before June
Brett Anderson officially joins OAK rotation
Giants activate Will Smith (elbow) off the DL
Mike Moustakas (forearm) now at 3B on Wed.
Jose Ramirez sitting with mild groin soreness
Miguel Cabrera (biceps) remains out on Wed.
Betts (hamstring) returns to Red Sox lineup
Adam Eaton (ankle) currently in walking boot
Kang has reported to Pirates' spring complex
Dee Gordon has five-hit game, two steals
Edwin Diaz posts league-leading 12th save
Bears predictably decline WR White's option
Schefter: Most wouldn't sign Dez at minimum
Bengals don't pick up OT Ogbuehi's '19 option
Marlon Mack underwent surgery on shoulder
Broncos decline OLB Shane Ray's 2019 option
Report: FA Eric Reid files grievance vs. NFL
Gruden has 'effectively replaced' GM McKenzie
Timmy Jernigan recovering from back surgery
Teddy Bridgewater 'healthy' and throwing
Brady on appreciation: 'I plead the Fifth'
Terence Newman says 2018 will be final season
Saints take flier on Ohio State QB Barrett
Jaylen Brown (hamstring) doubtful for Game 2
Stephen Curry awesome in return to action
Kevin Durant's 29 lead Warriors to 2-0 lead
Kendrick Perkins gets into it with Drake
Jonas Valanciunas posts monster fantasy line
LeBron triple-doubles, Cavs steal Game 1
George Hill starting Game 1 vs. Toronto
Joel Embiid's 31 points not enough in Game 1
Terry Rozier scores 29 w/ seven 3-pointers
Jayson Tatum scores 28 in Game 1 win
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) officially out
Stephen Curry (knee) probable for Game 2
Report: Montgomery will be Stars' new coach
Tom Wilson will face a hearing Wednesday
Aston-Reese suffers concussion and jaw injury
P.K. Subban scores 1G, 1A in GM 3 loss to WPG
Blake Wheeler nets 2G, 1A in GM 3 W over NSH
Crosby collects 1G, 1A in GM 3 loss to WSH
Ovechkin scores late winner vs. PIT in GM 3
Calle Jarnkrok out for GM 3 vs. WPG
Brian Dumoulin will play in GM 3 vs. Capitals
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) expected to play in GM 3
Sens HC Guy Boucher will be back next year
Joe Thornton not ruled out yet for Game 4
Martin Truex Jr: great on next 7 tracks
Tyler Ankrum takes over KNPSE points lead
Bassett Jr. 11th at Langley; 3rd in points
Creed maintains lead after 4th at Talladega
Herbst: 17th in Talladega, 3rd in ARCA points
Chase Purdy: DNF in General Tire 200
Alfredo: Lap-leader in Visit Hampton VA 150
Bassett: 4th in Langley; 7th in KNPSE points
DNF for Calvin Carroll in Spring Sizzler 200
Solomito 9th at Stafford, 6th in NWMT points
Natalie Decker out early in General Tire 200
Garcia: 10th at Langley; 8th in KNPSE points
Justin Thomas eyes down the top spot in OWGR
Lanto Griffin celebrates Monday ace with fans
Harman changes venues for WFC title defense
Camilo Villegas WDs ahead of Wells Fargo
Kisner, Brown crater to T15 after 5-over 77
Garnett, Hadley Round 4 71 for T4 at Zurich
Paisley, Fleetwood finish T4 at TPC Louisiana
Schwartzel, Oosthuizen solo 3rd at Zurich
Dufner, Perez runners-up at Zurich Classic
Horschel, Piercy win the Zurich Classic by 1
Bjork makes Euro Tour breakthrough in China
Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam dip after R3 66
Four-star T Quinn Carroll opts in with Irish
Auburn lands five-star LB Owen Pappoe
Navy moves QB Zach Abbey to wide receiver
Hines transferring from Wake Forest to Oregon
Wisconsin awards DC Leonhard hefty raise
Justin Jackson goes late on Day 3 to Chargers
Equanimeous St. Brown slides to sixth round
Titans take late-round flyer on QB Luke Falk
Deon Cain slips to the Colts in Round 6
Jets draft star Tulane CB Parry Nickerson
Steelers get depth in hybrid DB Marcus Allen
UCF's Shaquem Griffin makes draft history
Puncheon could return to training soon
Arsenal midfielder not giving up hope
Luck is on the side of Romelu Lukaku
Albrighton charged by FA with misconduct
Liverpool fitness boost but no go for Joe
Emre Can announcement expected soon
Ince hoping to be back for City clash
Spurs cruise past Watford thanks to Alli/Kane
United lose Romelu Lukaku to injury
Liverpool hopeful over injured quartet
Arsenal defeat compounded by injuries
Fellaini nets stoppage time winner vs ARS
Jim Montgomery | Center
Team:
College Player
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 6/30/1969
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 180
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Dallas Stars will reportedly sign Jim Montgomery as their next head coach.
Montgomery is highly regarded due in part to his success as the bench boss for the University of Denver. He led them to a national championship in 2017. He was considered a frontrunner for the Florida Panthers' head coaching gig last summer, but ultimately withdrew himself from consideration in order to stay with Denver University for another season. It was also recently reported that the New York Rangers were interested in Montgomery, so it's possible that the Stars decided to act quicker in order to avoid losing him.
May 2 - 2:26 PM
Source:
Sportsnet.ca
Jim Montgomery has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to be the next head coach of the New York Rangers.
Montgomery was seriously considered to be the Panthers' bench boss in the summer of 2017, but he eventually pulled himself from consideration so that he could stay with the University of Denver. Montgomery also reportedly rejected an offer from the Los Angeles Kings to serve as an assistant coach. It's not entirely clear if Montgomery has since decided that he'd be open to leaving the University of Denver, but Rangers GM Jeff Gorton is reportedly "very impressed" by Montgomery. Further complicating things is that the Dallas Stars are also believed to have interest in Montgomery for their vacant head coaching job.
May 2 - 7:27 AM
Source:
New York Post
Jim Montgomery has withdrawn from consideration from the Florida Panthers.
He had two interviews with Panthers GM Dale Tallon for the team's vacant head coaching job, but he has decided to stay with the University of Denver. "My family and I are very happy here," he told the Denver Post in a text message this past Friday. Florida is still waiting to talk to talk to Nashville assistant Phil Housley and possibly Pittsburgh assistant Rick Tocchet. Tallon has already interviewed Sharks assistant Bob Boughner, Capitals assistant Todd Reirden and former Canadiens coach Michel Therrien.
Wed, Jun 7, 2017 09:01:00 AM
Source:
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
Report: Montgomery will be Stars' new coach
May 2 - 2:26 PM
Report:Rangers interested in coach Montgomery
May 2 - 7:27 AM
Report: Jim Montgomery to stay with Pioneers
Wed, Jun 7, 2017 09:01:00 AM
More Jim Montgomery Player News
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
1993
STL
67
6
14
20
-1
44
0
0
0
0
0
67
.090
1994
PHI
13
1
1
2
-4
8
0
0
0
0
0
13
.077
1995
PHI
5
1
2
3
1
9
0
0
0
0
0
4
.250
2000
SJ
28
1
6
7
-1
19
1
3
0
0
0
17
.059
2001
DAL
8
0
2
2
-1
0
0
1
0
0
0
8
.000
2002
DAL
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Predators Can't Contain Jets
May 2
Meanwhile, Washington was able to take the lead over Pittsburgh in Game 3.
»
Report: Montgomery will be Stars' new coach
»
Tom Wilson will face a hearing Wednesday
»
Aston-Reese suffers concussion and jaw injury
»
P.K. Subban scores 1G, 1A in GM 3 loss to WPG
»
Blake Wheeler nets 2G, 1A in GM 3 W over NSH
»
Crosby collects 1G, 1A in GM 3 loss to WSH
»
Ovechkin scores late winner vs. PIT in GM 3
»
Calle Jarnkrok out for GM 3 vs. WPG
»
Brian Dumoulin will play in GM 3 vs. Capitals
»
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) expected to play in GM 3
»
Sens HC Guy Boucher will be back next year
»
Joe Thornton not ruled out yet for Game 4
»
Play fantasy hockey over at DRAFT
»
Watch NHL Playoffs 2018: Stream Live!
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
NHL Season Pass
»
2016 NHL Draft Guide
»
Daily Fantasy Hockey 101
»
NHL Depth Charts
»
FanDuel: Win 1st contest or refunded!
»
Latest NHL injuries
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
