Jim Montgomery | Center

Montgomery is highly regarded due in part to his success as the bench boss for the University of Denver. He led them to a national championship in 2017. He was considered a frontrunner for the Florida Panthers' head coaching gig last summer, but ultimately withdrew himself from consideration in order to stay with Denver University for another season. It was also recently reported that the New York Rangers were interested in Montgomery, so it's possible that the Stars decided to act quicker in order to avoid losing him.

Jim Montgomery has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to be the next head coach of the New York Rangers.

Montgomery was seriously considered to be the Panthers' bench boss in the summer of 2017, but he eventually pulled himself from consideration so that he could stay with the University of Denver. Montgomery also reportedly rejected an offer from the Los Angeles Kings to serve as an assistant coach. It's not entirely clear if Montgomery has since decided that he'd be open to leaving the University of Denver, but Rangers GM Jeff Gorton is reportedly "very impressed" by Montgomery. Further complicating things is that the Dallas Stars are also believed to have interest in Montgomery for their vacant head coaching job.