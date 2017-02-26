Player Page

Roster

Carl Hagelin | Winger | #62

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 186
College: U. of Michigan
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (168) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carl Hagelin is expected to miss at least four weeks with a lower body injury.
That should be the remainder of the regular season for the Penguins forward and Pittsburgh hopes the valuable winger will return for the start of the playoffs. He has only six goals and 22 points in 61 games this season with 66 hits but he managed six goals and 16 points in 24 playoff games last season when the Penguins won the Stanley Cup. Mar 12 - 10:42 AM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
More Carl Hagelin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6161622101600012128.047
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011NYR64142438212400202131.107
2012NYR48101424101810001132.076
2013NYR7217163384400105144.118
2014NYR82171835184610014185.092
2015PIT8014253983200026178.079
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 11@ VAN000000000000.000
Mar 10@ EDM100010000003.000
Mar 8@ WPG101100000001.000
Mar 5BUF100014000000.000
Mar 3TB100010000001.000
Mar 1@ CHI1000-30000003.000
Feb 28@ DAL101100000002.000
Feb 25PHI100010000000.000
Feb 21@ CAR101110000003.000
Feb 19DET1000-12000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
6Jake Guentzel
7Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 