All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal produced a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston. He didn't have a point in his previous three games. Staal also posted a goal and an assist back on Dec. 13 in his first game back from a concussion. He has 13 points in 26 outings this campaign.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask played well for the Carolina Hurricanes, but the San Jose Sharks won 4-3 on Saturday. Rask collected two assists one game after he hit the 100-point plateau for his career. He generated six SOG while Jeff Skinner really fired away (11 SOG, one assist). It wasn't enough for the Canes to win, though.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen had the overtime winner Friday night against Boston. The Hurricanes rallied back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory to stretch their home point streak to 10 games. Carolina has a 9-0-1 record over that span. Teravainen has nine goals and 16 points in 33 games this year.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored twice in Carolina's 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday. Oh man were these highlight reel goals. The first one was a beautiful give and go that started behind the Canes night and finished with a triple deke finish from Ryan. The second of the night by Ryan was equally spectacular with a give and go shorthanded play with Brock McGinn. He may be an old first year player but he is getting the job done right now with five points in his last five games.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-5 loss Wednesday night. It was McClement's first goal and second point in 26 games this season. He only surpassed the 20-point mark once in his previous three campaigns.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored the opening goal in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Skinner froze Robin Lehner with a fake slap shot before putting a wrist shot by the Swedish netminder. With his concussion issues finally behind him, Skinner is putting together the best season of his career to date. He is now sitting at 13 goals and 14 assists in 31 games played this season. Justin Faulk and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Carolina Hurricanes in this contest.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Bryan Bickell Sidelined

Bryan Bickell (multiple sclerosis) is taking his recovery day-by-day. The winger was diagnosed with the disease earlier in the month and while he wants to return to the lineup this season, he needs to stay on schedule. "I'm just taking it day by day, hopefully letting the treatment take its part," Bickell said this week. "I'm just taking it day by day and having ups and downs through the day." Bickell and Josh Harding have been talking. Harding, a former netminder with the Wild, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 but continued to play in the NHL for a few years. We wish Bickell all the health and happiness.

4 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn had a goal and an assist in Carolina's 3-1 victory Thursday night. McGinn had just one assist in 19 games prior to Thursday's showing. This was the second multi-point game of his career with the first one being on Oct. 16, 2015.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho netted a goal in Carolina's 3-1 win over Buffalo Thursday night. Aho has six goals and 17 points in 32 points this season. He's been hot lately with four points in his last four games.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm contributed two helpers in Friday's 3-2 overtime win against Boston. He had the primary assist on Justin Faulk's game-tying goal and Teuvo Teravainen's game winner. Lindholm has four assists in five appearances since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury. He has 11 points on the year in 28 contests.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak and Sebastian Aho scored shootout goals as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Saturday night. Joakim Nordstrom gave the Canes an early lead in the first, which they kept for most of the contest. With a lead until late in the third, Carolina was more relaxed and prepared for overtime. Stempniak and Aho were the first two skaters in the shootout and both sunk their shots—which went unanswered by the Sabres.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg scored his third goal of the week against one of his former clubs, the New York Rangers. In fact, he's now posted four goals over his last four games. Which gives him seven goals and eight points in 23 games this season. Hopefully this is the start of a season-long trend for the veteran.

5 Andrej Nestrasil Active

Andre Nestrasil will return to the lineup on Saturday against Ottawa. This will be his first game since Nov. 10th. Through eight games he has two points with little else to his credit, unfortunately.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 OT win over the Boston Bruins. Faulk's goal at the 6:48 mark of the third period tied the game at two. He also helped set up Teuvo Teraivanen's game-winning goal in overtime. Faulk finished the game with a plus-1 rating and a team-high seven shots on goal in 22:58 of ice time. The 24-year-old has seven goals and nine assists in 30 games.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored Carolina's only loss during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Boston. Hanifin brings his season's sum up to two goals and nine whole points in 23 games this season. He has 31 points in 102 career games thus far, while still very young, it doesn't appear he'll boast some of the classic Norris Trophy numbers we're used to seeing from top defensemen.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin led the Carolina Hurricanes with seven shots on goal Sunday. The defenseman had only 32 in 24 games heading into action Sunday so this came out of nowhere. Slavin has a goal and seven points in 25 games and while he has some offensive upside, it hasn't translated into points thus far.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey was able to crack the scoresheet twice in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers. The 35-year-old picked up two assists for his first points of the season, The veteran needs seven more to reach 200 assists in his career

5 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss to Montreal Thursday night. Pesce went six straight games without a point. He now has four assists in 19 contests this season.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy and Andrej Nestrasil will be scratched against the Capitals on Friday. Murphy continues to ride the pine, having seen just four games of action thus far. Nestrasil meanwhile has posted a goal and five points in 16 games with little more to his credit.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck was summoned back to Carolina from AHL Charlotte, where he was on a conditioning loan the last 11 days. The 25-year-old has played just nine games with the Hurricanes this season, and none since Nov. 12th mostly due to being a healthy scratch. Unfortunately he simply does not have any current fantasy value.

8 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson is dealing with a lower-body injury. Tennyson missed Tuesday's skate as a result. He is still expected to play on Wednesday, but keep in mind that he might be less than 100%.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 OT win over the Boston Bruins. Ward gave up the first two goals of the game, but the Canes were able to fight back with goals by Jordan Staal, Justin Faulk and Teuvo Teravainen. The Hurricanes will go into the break having picked up at least one point in each of their last 10 home games. Ward has a 12-8-6 record to go along with a 2.24 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage.