Justin Faulk | Defenseman | #27

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 215
College: U. of Minnesota-Duluth
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (37) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Justin Faulk scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 OT win over the Boston Bruins.
Faulk's goal at the 6:48 mark of the third period tied the game at two. He also helped set up Teuvo Teraivanen's game-winning goal in overtime. Faulk finished the game with a plus-1 rating and a team-high seven shots on goal in 22:58 of ice time. The 24-year-old has seven goals and nine assists in 30 games. Dec 23 - 11:50 PM
More Justin Faulk Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
307916-9121400194.074
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CAR6681422-162957002101.079
2012CAR38510151151210076.066
2013CAR7652732-93726011152.033
2014CAR82153449-1930713204238.063
2015CAR64162137-2227125004184.087
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23BOS111210000007.143
Dec 22@ BUF110112000012.500
Dec 19DET000000000000.000
Dec 17BUF1000-10000002.000
Dec 16WAS110112000005.200
Dec 13VAN112330000009.111
Dec 10@ SJ1000-10000001.000
Dec 8@ LA1011-10000002.000
Dec 7@ ANA1011-30010007.000
Dec 4TB100010000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Bryan Bickell
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
5Andrej Nestrasil
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Ron Hainsey
5Brett Pesce
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
 

 